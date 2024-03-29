Hillcrest Boys Basketball Head Coach Dave Austin will retire, per Hillcrest AD

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The leader of the Hillcrest Boys Basketball program, Dave Austin, is retiring, per Hillcrest AD Larry Stocking. Austin is the only coach to lead the Knights to a boys basketball state title.

The legendary coach helped Hillcrest win back-to-back 4A state championships in 2022 and 2023, their first in school history.

Austin also was at the helm for the Knights' three straight appearances in the 4A title game from 2022 to 2024.

Congratulations to Dave Austin on an outstanding coaching career!