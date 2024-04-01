Skip to Content
Rigby holds onto two-run advantage for 6-4 conference victory over Thunder Ridge

today at 11:01 PM
Published 11:29 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Early offense turned into late defense Monday in Rigby, with the Trojans keeping their lead in the final three frames for a 6-4 victory over the Thunder Ridge Titans.

The difference proved to be the bottom of the fourth inning for Rigby. Payton Klingler tripled home three runs to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, and Teegan McIntosh added insurance with an RBI single.

From there, Shane Shumway, Brody Brower, and Gunnar Davis kept the Titans in check to bring home the win.

Next up, Rigby hosts Madison while Thunder Ridge takes on Highland. Both games are Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

