Hillcrest names Matt Barber as the program’s next boys basketball head coach

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest High School announced Thursday Matt Barber will be the programs next boys basketball head coach.

Barber was most recently the JV head coach for the Knights, and he takes over Dave Austin, who resigned in March.

He said Austin's influence will very much still be present.

"I learned so much from him and we've done, collectively, a great job of building the program," Barber said. "Coach Austin did so much work. The foundation was built, (so) just going to jump right in and roll with everything."

Hillcrest won back-to-back 4A state championships, their first two in program history, in 2022 and 2023, and the Knights have made three straight title games.