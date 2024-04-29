Teton and South Fremont split first round series; Game 3 Tuesday in Driggs

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - On a very windy Monday, Teton and South Fremont split their first two matchup in a best-of-three first round series in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference Tournament, forcing a do-or-die Game 3 Tuesday.

A seven-run second inning propelled the Cougs to a big win in Game 1, and that frame accounted for all of South Fremont's scoring in a 7-1 victory.

But with its season on the line, Teton stormed back in Game 2. Luke Nelson tossed a complete game to in a 4-1 win for the Timberwolves to keep his team's season alive and force a series-deciding Game 3.

The do-or-die Game 3 is set for Tuesday afternoon in Driggs at 4:00 p.m., with the winner facing Sugar-Salem in the championship series later this week.