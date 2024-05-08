Defending 4A state champs return to states as Pocatello wins district title over Century 3-2

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder are used to winning close games at this time of the year, and they did it again Wednesday, defeating Century 3-2 to win the 4A South East Idaho Conference and return to the state tournament.

Century got the early jump, though, by loading the bases with only one out. Dax Paulson's sacrifice fly scored the game's first run, but Garrett Keller's inning-ending strikeout kept it to one run.

Kache Stucki brought in Poky's first run on an RBI single in the first inning, an excellent response to tie the game at one run apiece.

The difference proved to be a pass ball in the fourth inning that scored Kade Stucki from third base, and the Thunder held onto their 3-2 lead the rest of the way.

Next up, Pocatello heads to Vallivue High School next week to defend its title in the 4A state tournament.