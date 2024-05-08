Hillcrest basketball star and two-time state champion Isaac Davis reopens his recruitment

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The highest-ranked basketball recruit in Idaho this year is now searching for a new collegiate home, as Hillcrest star and two-time state champion Isaac Davis has reopened his recruitment.

The four-star recruit committed to BYU in April of last year, then signed his national letter of intent with the Cougs last November.

But following the recent coaching change in Provo with Mark Pope departing for Kentucky and Kevin Young now leading the program, Davis has reopened his recruitment.

Isaac is the leading scorer in Hillcrest Boys Basketball history, and he helped lead the Knights to two state titles during his high school career.

We first learned of this, interestingly enough, from a post by his father, Steve Davis, on Cougarboard.com, a BYU fan site. You can see the full post here.

In the post, Davis said the coaching change did affect Isaac's decision to reopen his recruitment.

"New coaches have new systems and that often means difficult choices. Isaac's first choice was always BYU, but he would not have fit," Steve Davis said. "BYU would have honored his scholarship but he will grow more at USU where they have a system better suited to his strengths."

USU is, of course, Utah State, but all we know now is Isaac has reopened his recruitment, and not if he has committed to a school.

Isaac has not said or posted anything on social media about his recruitment at this point.