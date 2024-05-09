Skip to Content
Blackfoot sweeps Bonneville to win 4A High Country Championship

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are district champions thanks to a two-game sweep of the Bonneville Bees in the 4A High Country Championship Thursday.

Game 1 was a dominating performance by the Blackfoot Broncos as a whole in a 10-0 victory, but the star of the show was Dax Whitney.

In his final start on the bump on home field, the Oregon State commit was up to his usual tricks. In a mercy-rule win, Dax went 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 batters.

Whitney is projected to be an early-round pick in July's MLB Draft.

Game 2 was much closer, but the Broncos take it 4-1 to claim the crown from the Bees and win the district.

Next up, both Blackfoot and Bonneville will be at next week's 4A state tournament in Caldwell at Vallivue High School.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

