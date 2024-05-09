Blackfoot sweeps Bonneville to win 4A High Country Championship

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are district champions thanks to a two-game sweep of the Bonneville Bees in the 4A High Country Championship Thursday.

Game 1 was a dominating performance by the Blackfoot Broncos as a whole in a 10-0 victory, but the star of the show was Dax Whitney.

In his final start on the bump on home field, the Oregon State commit was up to his usual tricks. In a mercy-rule win, Dax went 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 batters.

Whitney is projected to be an early-round pick in July's MLB Draft.

Game 2 was much closer, but the Broncos take it 4-1 to claim the crown from the Bees and win the district.

Next up, both Blackfoot and Bonneville will be at next week's 4A state tournament in Caldwell at Vallivue High School.