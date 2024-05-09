Hillcrest’s Isaac Davis announces commitment to Utah State

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Just one day after we reported Hillcrest Basketball star Isaac Davis has reopened his recruitment, he has found a home, and it's in Logan with the Utah State Aggies.

Davis announced his commitment to USU Thursday morning on his Instagram page.

Isaac had committed to BYU last April and signed with the Cougs in November, but following the coaching change with Mark Pope leaving for Kentucky and Kevin Young taking over, he chose to go in a different direction.

The two-time state champion is a big pickup for new Utah State Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Aggies following their trip to the Round of 32 and their Mountain West Regular Season Championship this year.