Paddleheads sweep Chukars in Thursday doubleheader 16-2 and 10-8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following a Wednesday rainout, the Idaho Falls Chukars suffered two brutal losses in two different ways Thursday to fall to the Missoula Paddleheads twice in a doubleheader.

Game one of the twin billing, simply put, was all Missoula. The Paddleheads grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning, then sprinted away from the Chukars starting with a seven run third inning, ultimately winning 16-2.

The start of game two went much better for Idaho Falls. Chuks grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led most of the contest. However, the Paddleheads paddled ahead with six runs in the final two frames to grab the lead for good in a 10-8 win.

Next up, game four of the six-game season opening series between Idaho Falls and Missoula is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. back at Melaleuca Field.