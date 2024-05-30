Kickoff times, networks announced for plethora of FBS games featuring regional teams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Even in late May, the anticipation for college football season was high Tuesday because a plethora of kickoff times and networks were announced for FBS team, including a few in our region.

Starting with Boise State, nine of the Broncos' 12 games this season have start times and networks, including their Sep. 7 matchup at Oregon on Peacock at 8:00 p.m., their Mountain West Championship rematch with UNLV Oct. 25 on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, and their Black Friday battle with Oregon State Nov. 29 on Fox 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West, Utah State takes on Utah for the first time in almost a decade Sep. 14. The Battle of the Brothers kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Logan on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies will also face Washington State Nov. 9 on The CW East Idaho.

Turning to Utah, the Utes seek their 80th win all-time in the 110th Battle of the Brothers at Utah State in September. Utah won their last rivalry matchup 24-14 in 2015. A week prior, the Utes' first Big 12 conference game is at home against Baylor Sep. 7 on Fox 5 at 1:30 p.m.

In Provo, though the Holy War kick time and network hasn't been announced yet, we know the times and networks for the Cougs' first three matchups. Their home opener against Southern Illinois is Aug. 31 at 6:00 p.m. on Big 12 Now/ESPN+, and their ensuing road games are at SMU Sep. 6 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and at Wyoming Sep. 14 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

