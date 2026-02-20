The year’s best new cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the Edmunds Top Rated Awards

Hyundai

Each year, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards are bestowed on the best new cars, trucks and SUVs on sale. To win, a vehicle must rank at the top of its class according to Edmunds’ vehicle testing program. That means each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.

Edmunds divides the awards into six main categories: best car, best SUV and best truck, and electric versions of the same categories. This year’s Edmunds Top Rated Awards feature some repeat winners and newcomers, and each is a great choice if you’re planning to purchase a new vehicle. Note that all prices below include destination charges.

Edmunds Best of the Best: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

Starting price: $45,760

The new Hyundai Palisade doesn’t just level up over its predecessor; it raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. The Palisade offers luxury SUV vibes despite starting at $45,760, and comes packed with every technology feature and creature comfort anyone could want. The Palisade Hybrid goes one step further thanks to its punchy yet efficient turbocharged engine. With its high Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10, there’s no better new vehicle on sale today than the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Honda Civic Hybrid

Starting price for a Civic sedan with the hybrid engine: $30,590

The Honda Civic maintains its spot from last year as the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026. With its available hybrid powertrain, the Civic achieves up to an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a small car. On top of that, the Civic Hybrid provides quick acceleration, roomy seating, and an upscale interior design that’s nicer than what you’ll find in the competition. Another bonus: The Civic Hybrid is available as a sedan or as a hatchback with extra cargo space.

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car: Tesla Model 3

Starting price: $38,630

The significant updates to the Tesla Model 3 last year continue to make it a compelling choice and an Edmunds Top Rated winner. This small electric sedan boasts an affordable starting price, ample range and helpful technology features. In the independent Edmunds EV Range Test, the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive went 338 miles on a single charge, enough for days of worry-free commuting or even a road trip. Easy public charging at Tesla’s nationwide Supercharger high-speed charging network is another plus. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is a nearly magical technology that steers the car through city streets like a robotic chauffeur.

Edmunds Top Rated SUV: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

Starting price: $45,760

The Hyundai Palisade is fully redesigned this year, and this midsize three-row SUV is a winner. Seating up to eight passengers and powered by either a gas or hybrid engine, the Palisade looks like a luxury SUV. The roomy and comfortable interior reinforces that impression with options like power-operated second-row seats that are hard to find even on luxury brands. Edmunds prefers the Palisade Hybrid. It’s more powerful and noticeably quicker than the standard gasoline version and gets up to an EPA-estimated 34 mpg combined, which is excellent fuel economy for a big family-hauling SUV.

Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting price: $36,600

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an affordable five-seat electric SUV that appeals to nearly anyone looking for an EV. With models ranging from budget-friendly entry-level trims all the way up to the high-performance N and off-road XRT, the Ioniq 5 has a little something for every EV shopper. The comfortable and roomy interior feels high-tech and has plenty of room for passengers. The Ioniq 5 is also capable of very quick public fast charging, enabling you to spend less time at the charging station and more time driving.

Edmunds Top Rated Truck: Ford Maverick

Starting price: $28,990

Ford once again earns an Edmunds Top Rated Truck award, but this time it’s the compact Ford Maverick taking home the trophy. The Maverick is much easier to maneuver around town than a full-size, or even a midsize, truck, and you have a choice between a fuel-sipping hybrid or a powerful turbocharged engine. It’s also respectably capable of truck stuff too. It has a small but useful cargo bed and a maximum towing capacity of 4,000 pounds. All-wheel drive is available, and specialty Maverick versions include the off-road-capable Tremor and the sporty Lobo.

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck: Rivian R1T

Starting price: $74,885

Changes made to Rivian R1T electric pickup last year keep it at the top of our electric truck list. And why not? The styling is distinctive, and its stable handling and rapid acceleration can make you question whether you’re driving a pickup or a performance car. In the independent Edmunds EV Range Test, a dual-motor, Max battery-equipped R1T went 390 miles on a charge, excellent range for its class. Topping it off are outstanding truck virtues, from its off-road-ready all-wheel-drive system to its 11,000-pound maximum towing capacity to the clever cargo storage area between the cab and bed.

