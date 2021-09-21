stacker-Boise



Metros where people in Boise are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Boise City, ID found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Boise City, ID in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Logan, UT-ID

– Started a new job in Logan, UT-ID from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 27

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Logan, UT-ID in Q2 2020: 36

— #6 most common destination from Logan, UT-ID

– Net job flow: 9 to Boise City, ID



#19. Kennewick-Richland, WA

– Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 28

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q2 2020: 15

— #18 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

– Net job flow: 13 to Kennewick-Richland, WA



#18. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 28

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 114

— #57 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Net job flow: 86 to Boise City, ID



#17. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 30

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 67

— #55 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 37 to Boise City, ID



#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 31

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q2 2020: 45

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 14 to Boise City, ID



#15. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

– Started a new job in Ogden-Clearfield, UT from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 34

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Ogden-Clearfield, UT in Q2 2020: 43

— #12 most common destination from Ogden-Clearfield, UT

– Net job flow: 9 to Boise City, ID



#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 35

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 46

— #119 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 11 to Boise City, ID



#13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 40

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q2 2020: 86

— #35 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Net job flow: 46 to Boise City, ID



#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 43

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 197

— #74 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 154 to Boise City, ID



#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 47

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 52

— #56 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 5 to Boise City, ID



#10. Lewiston, ID-WA

– Started a new job in Lewiston, ID-WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 72

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Lewiston, ID-WA in Q2 2020: 86

— #1 most common destination from Lewiston, ID-WA

– Net job flow: 14 to Boise City, ID



#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 73

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 97

— #50 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 24 to Boise City, ID



#8. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 85

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q2 2020: 108

— #8 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Net job flow: 23 to Boise City, ID



#7. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 129

— 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Salt Lake City, UT in Q2 2020: 117

— #10 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

– Net job flow: 12 to Salt Lake City, UT



#6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 131

— 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 150

— #18 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 19 to Boise City, ID



#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 145

— 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 189

— #28 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 44 to Boise City, ID



#4. Pocatello, ID

– Started a new job in Pocatello, ID from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 159

— 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Pocatello, ID in Q2 2020: 222

— #2 most common destination from Pocatello, ID

– Net job flow: 63 to Boise City, ID



#3. Coeur d’Alene, ID

– Started a new job in Coeur d’Alene, ID from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 341

— 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Coeur d’Alene, ID in Q2 2020: 258

— #1 most common destination from Coeur d’Alene, ID

– Net job flow: 83 to Coeur d’Alene, ID



#2. Twin Falls, ID

– Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 409

— 12.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q2 2020: 484

— #0 most common destination from Twin Falls, ID

– Net job flow: 75 to Boise City, ID



#1. Idaho Falls, ID

– Started a new job in Idaho Falls, ID from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 425

— 13.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Idaho Falls, ID in Q2 2020: 381

— #1 most common destination from Idaho Falls, ID

– Net job flow: 44 to Idaho Falls, ID