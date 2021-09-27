Stacker-Boise



People from these metros are finding new jobs in Boise

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Boise City, ID using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Boise City, ID in the second quarter of 2020.



Canva

#20. Not in metropolitan area, MT

– Started a new job in Boise City from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 46

— #14 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Boise City in Q2 2020: 71

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to Not in metropolitan area



f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Boise City from Denver in Q2 2020: 52

— #58 most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Boise City in Q2 2020: 47

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Boise City



Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Provo-Orem, UT

– Started a new job in Boise City from Provo in Q2 2020: 64

— #16 (tie) most common destination from Provo

– Started a new job in Provo from Boise City in Q2 2020: 26

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 38 to Boise City



SD Dirk // Flickr

#17. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in Boise City from San Diego in Q2 2020: 67

— #57 (tie) most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from Boise City in Q2 2020: 30

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 37 to Boise City



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Riverside in Q2 2020: 74

— #71 (tie) most common destination from Riverside

– Started a new job in Riverside from Boise City in Q2 2020: 21

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 53 to Boise City



Pixabay

#15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Sacramento in Q2 2020: 86

— #37 most common destination from Sacramento

– Started a new job in Sacramento from Boise City in Q2 2020: 40

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 46 to Boise City



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lewiston, ID-WA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Lewiston in Q2 2020: 86

— #3 most common destination from Lewiston

– Started a new job in Lewiston from Boise City in Q2 2020: 72

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to Boise City



DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Boise City from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 97

— #52 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Boise City in Q2 2020: 73

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 24 to Boise City



Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#12. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Spokane in Q2 2020: 108

— #10 most common destination from Spokane

– Started a new job in Spokane from Boise City in Q2 2020: 85

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Boise City



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Boise City from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 114

— #59 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Boise City in Q2 2020: 28

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 86 to Boise City



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#10. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Boise City from Salt Lake City in Q2 2020: 117

— #12 most common destination from Salt Lake City

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City from Boise City in Q2 2020: 129

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Salt Lake City



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#9. Not in metropolitan area, OR

– Started a new job in Boise City from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 142

— #8 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Boise City in Q2 2020: 202

— 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 60 to Not in metropolitan area



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Portland in Q2 2020: 150

— #20 most common destination from Portland

– Started a new job in Portland from Boise City in Q2 2020: 131

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Boise City



Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Seattle in Q2 2020: 189

— #30 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Boise City in Q2 2020: 145

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 44 to Boise City



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Boise City from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 197

— #76 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Boise City in Q2 2020: 43

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 154 to Boise City



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#5. Pocatello, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City from Pocatello in Q2 2020: 222

— #4 most common destination from Pocatello

– Started a new job in Pocatello from Boise City in Q2 2020: 159

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 63 to Boise City



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Coeur d’Alene, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City from Coeur d’Alene in Q2 2020: 258

— #3 most common destination from Coeur d’Alene

– Started a new job in Coeur d’Alene from Boise City in Q2 2020: 341

— 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 83 to Coeur d’Alene



Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#3. Idaho Falls, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City from Idaho Falls in Q2 2020: 381

— #3 most common destination from Idaho Falls

– Started a new job in Idaho Falls from Boise City in Q2 2020: 425

— 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 44 to Idaho Falls



Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#2. Twin Falls, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City from Twin Falls in Q2 2020: 484

— #2 most common destination from Twin Falls

– Started a new job in Twin Falls from Boise City in Q2 2020: 409

— 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 75 to Boise City



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#1. Not in metropolitan area, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 875

— #2 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Boise City in Q2 2020: 921

— 17.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 46 to Not in metropolitan area