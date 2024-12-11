Movies and TV shows casting in Boise

Skip to Content
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boise, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.


‘Moving’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Monica Pear (lead, female, 30-45)
– Average hourly rate: $125
– Casting locations: Boise, Idaho
– Learn more about the feature film here


‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)
— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)
— Angela (supporting, 31-50)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Boise, Idaho
– Learn more about the feature film here


‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Max (lead, 25-35)
— Jenna (day player, 18-30)
— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $125
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

