Richest celebrities in the world

Jay-Z attends a Roc Nation event.

While acclaim doesn’t guarantee a large bank account, fame and fortune often do go hand in hand. Recognizable names like Madonna and Paul McCartney often appear on any list of the world’s richest celebrities, while others among the uber-famous fall slightly under the bar of the mega-rich (think: Cher and Brad Pitt). Still more celebrities who consistently rank among the wealthiest, like Slavica Ecclestone and Jacqueline Gold, are decidedly less famous than their more popular counterparts.

The most recognizable faces don’t necessarily make their money with the movies and music that made them famous in the first place. Some of the most famous celebrities can afford to live off their creative works alone. But there’s a reason J.K. Rowling became the first person to make $1 billion through writing: Creative fields might offer name recognition, but they don’t always pay well.

Some of the most successful celebrities supplement their incomes by selling their brands and name recognition to companies for endorsements and advertising. Others may build on their family’s existing wealth by making smart investments or starting their own businesses. Some of the most successful celebrities don’t even know how much money they make, relying on business managers to keep track of their financial planning.

Stacker compiled a list of the world’s richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth‘s rankings of the wealthiest celebrities by current net worth. The net worth figures in this list were calculated using a proprietary formula that factored in all publicly available data about each person—including salaries, real estate holdings, divorces, record sales, royalties, and endorsements minus estimated taxes, manager’s fees, agent fees, and lifestyle expenses.

Read on to see how each celebrity rose to fame and what they are up to now.

Scott Eisen // Getty Images for Warner Bros.

#44. Stephen King

Stephen King attends a film screening.

– Net worth: $500 million

Stephen King is a prolific author and king of the horror world. He’s published more than 60 novels, of which he’s sold hundreds of millions of copies. In addition to earning money from book sales, many of his novels and short stories have also been adapted into movies, including highly successful films like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Carrie,” “It,” and “The Green Mile,” among others.



Andrew H. Walker // Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival

#43. Robert De Niro

Robert DeNiro attends event.

– Net worth: $500 million

An icon of the stage and screen, Robert De Niro has appeared in a wide range of successful films. While his acting career brought plenty of big paydays, much of his financial success has come from his involvement with the Nobu restaurant chain (and now also a hotel chain), which he co-owns with chef Nobu Matsuhisa. There are more than 40 Nobu restaurants around the globe, generating revenue of several hundred million dollars a year. De Niro also co-owns New York’s Greenwich Hotel and has invested heavily in the Tribeca area, supporting the Tribeca Film Festival (which he co-founded) and other ventures.



Dave J Hogan // Getty Images

#42. Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger performs onstage.

– Net worth: $500 million

The Rolling Stones are one of the biggest bands of all time and have been since the 1960s. Led by Mick Jagger, the rockers have stayed relevant for 60 years and landed at #6 on Billboard’s 2022 list of highest-grossing tours, raking in more than $179 million. In addition to the money he makes with the band, Jagger has also acted in and produced a handful of movies.



Kevin Mazur // Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

#41. Keith Richards

Keith Richards performs onstage.

– Net worth: $500 million

It might be surprising to see the Rolling Stones’ guitarist tied with the band’s singer; however, Keith Richards is also a primary songwriter and earns a significant cut from the hundreds of millions of albums the Stones have sold in the past 60 years. Like Mick Jagger, Richards has also benefited from an acting and solo music career. He also has a collection of roughly 3,000 guitars, with one selling for $1 million at auction.



Slaven Vlasic // Getty Images

#40. Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland gestures onstage.

– Net worth: $500 million

Sports Illustrated supermodel Kathy Ireland is a savvy businesswoman with a gigantic lifestyle company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide. KIW boasts annual merchandise sales of more than $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Shannon Finney // Getty Images

#39. Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan performs onstage.

– Net worth: $500 million

Gloria Estefan rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with upbeat pop hits like, “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Get on Your Feet.” The Cuban American singer is still staying busy; Estefan guest starred on Netflix’s rebooted sitcom “One Day at a Time” in 2019 and appeared in 2022’s “Father of the Bride” on HBO Max.



Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage // Getty Images

#38. George Clooney

George Clooney walks the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

– Net worth: $500 million

Two-time Oscar winner George Clooney charmed television audiences as the handsome Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama “ER” before stealing moviegoers’ hearts in “Ocean’s Eleven” and other hit films. Also known today as Amal Clooney’s husband, Clooney continues to act and direct; he received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in 2018.



Amy Sussman/WireImage // Getty Images

#37. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre speaks onstage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

– Net worth: $500 million

Dr. Dre is an iconic rapper and producer, selling millions of albums throughout his career; however, it’s his entrepreneurial pursuits that make up the bulk of his fortune. Dre founded Death Row Records and Aftermath Entertainment, but his most lucrative venture was his headphone company Beats By Dre. In 2014, he sold the company to Apple for a whopping $3 billion.



Kevin Mazur // Getty Images for Comedy Central

#36. Trey Parker

Trey Parker performs during South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert.

– Net worth: $600 million

“South Park,” the brainchild of co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has been on the air since 1997. The animated TV show has picked up five Emmys, among other accolades. Parker also co-directed the Broadway hit “The Book of Mormon,” voiced the villain in “Despicable Me 3,” and established a production studio dubbed Important Studios.



Dominique Charriau/WireImage // Getty Images

#35. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Cannes.

– Net worth: $600 million

Tom Cruise is the face of blockbuster hits from the “Mission: Impossible” series to feel-good movies like “Jerry Maguire.” Cruise has also drawn attention for his ties to Scientology and his odd marriage-and-divorce patterns. His latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick”—which released after several delays in May 2022—is a reboot of one of his most well-known roles, that of Maverick in 1986’s “Top Gun.”

Jon Kopaloff // Getty Images

#34. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell attends the “America’s Got Talent” season kick-off.

– Net worth: $600 million

America knows Simon Cowell best as the acerbic judge on “American Idol, “The X Factor,” and “America’s Got Talent,” but he also signed boy band One Direction, bringing them into the limelight. Cowell still judges on the U.K.’s version of “Britain’s Got Talent”—and is involved with other reality TV shows to boot.



Eamonn M. McCormack // Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

#33. Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan speaks onstage at event.

– Net worth: $600 million

Known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 80 films. His career began in television in the 1980s, with his Bollywood debut coming in 1992 with the movie “Deewana.” Aside from his successful acting career, Khan is also co-chairman of a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owns two cricket teams, the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.



Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#32. Matt Groening

Matt Groening gives the thumbs up an event celebrating ‘The Simpsons’.

– Net worth: $600 million

Matt Groening is the creator of “The Simpsons,” the longest-running prime-time television series ever, as well as “Futurama.” His newest animated sitcom, “Disenchantment,” was released on Netflix in 2018.



Carlos Alvarez // Getty Images

#31. Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias smiles with award.

– Net worth: $600 million

Famed singer Julio Iglesias has released over 80 albums, selling his music to a wide international audience. He was named the bestselling male Latin music artist of all time by the Guinness World Records, and has maintained a loyal following in both his home country of Spain and around the world. In addition to his success as a musician, Iglesias owns a large real estate portfolio, which includes lots on Miami’s Indian Creek Island and co-ownership of the main airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage // Getty Images

#30. Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett performs onstage.

– Net worth: $600 million

With over 30 albums to his name, Jimmy Buffett is best known as a musician. But the “Margaritaville” singer has also authored three bestsellers and owns two restaurant chains—including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville casual eateries.

Kevin Kane // Getty Images for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

#29. Howard Stern

Howard Stern onstage at event.

– Net worth: $650 million

The controversial radio talk show personality Howard Stern has been hosting “The Howard Stern Show” (or a version of it) since 1979, with the show gaining syndication in 1986. Despite fines from the Federal Communications Commission for indecency over the years, Stern’s show, currently on SiriusXM, is still going strong.



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#28. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton speaking onstage at award event.

– Net worth: $650 million

Country music singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has composed more than 3,000 songs, including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” Now in her 70s, she’s still making music; Parton collaborated with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Cyrus’ 2017 album “Younger Now.” In 2020, she released her third Christmas album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”



ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

#27. Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono gives the peace sign at an event.

– Net worth: $700 million

Though still best known as the widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon, Yoko Ono is a musician and artist in her own right. Today, Ono is still making art and music. She’s active on Twitter and Instagram, often posting messages of peace.



Tibrina Hobson // Getty Images

#26. Matt Stone

Matt Stone speaks at event.

– Net worth: $700 million

Matt Stone is the other half of the “South Park” creator duo. Like his partner Trey Parker, Stone is a renaissance man who can do just about anything: He writes, directs, sings, is a voice-over actor, and creates musicals. Stone continues to work on “South Park” and projects with his production company Important Studios.



Gareth Cattermole // Getty Images for Disney

#25. James Cameron

James Cameron attends film premiere.

– Net worth: $700 million

James Cameron’s name is synonymous with blockbuster films; “Terminator,” “Avatar,” and “Titanic” are all his directorial works. Cameron branched out into television after AMC aired the six-part series, “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” in 2018. In 2022, 20th Century Studios released Cameron’s long-anticipated “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which made $600 million at the global box office within a week of its release.

Shannon Finney // Getty Images

#24. Bono

Bono discusses his memoir at event.

– Net worth: $700 million

U2 frontman Bono (born Paul David Hewson) is still known for his music but has also made a name for himself as a philanthropist, advocating for human rights, developing-world debt relief, and other causes. He has often tried to merge business ventures with ethical ones, although not all of those efforts have been successful. For example, his ethical clothing brand Edun announced in June 2018 that it was shutting down U.S. operations.



Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

#23. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends event.

– Net worth: $750 million

The Jenner/Kardashian clan are all extremely wealthy, but Kylie Jenner has the title of second richest behind her half-sister Kim Kardashian (farther down this list). Jenner has made some incredibly smart business decisions, the most notable being her cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, she sold her 51% majority share to beauty brand Coty for a hefty $600 million. Forbes crowned her the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” but later retracted the title after their closer look into the Coty deal showed that Jenner’s business numbers were inflated. Even so, $750 million ain’t too shabby for a 25-year-old.



PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

#22. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry attends Screen Actors Guild Awards.

– Net worth: $800 million

An actor, writer, director, and producer, Tyler Perry is another person on this list who seems to be able to do it all. He has made popular, high-grossing films like “Madea Goes to Jail” and has also developed popular television series, including “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Meet the Browns.” Other than the dozens of movies and thousands of television episodes he’s produced, Perry credits his wealth to ownership. He owns a 330-acre studio lot, more than twice the size of the Warner Bros. backlot, in Atlanta, Georgia, where he films and rents out for other film and TV projects.



Vince Bucci // Getty Images

#21. Jim Davis

Jim Davis attends event.

– Net worth: $800 million

“Garfield” creator Jim Davis not only drew and wrote the syndicated comic strips but also wrote, co-wrote, and produced many of the television programs inspired by his feline character. He runs a licensing business called Paws Inc., which brings in $800 million to $1 billion a year.



Gilbert Carrasquillo // Getty Images

#20. James Patterson

James Patterson speaks at event.

– Net worth: $800 million

The bestselling writer of many thrillers, James Patterson placed first on Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid authors in 2018—the 10th time in 20 years. His 2018 novel, “The President Is Missing,” was co-written with former President Bill Clinton. Patterson’s success did not come easy: His first book was reportedly turned down by 31 publishers.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

#19. Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump smiles at official event.

– Net worth: $800 million

Though Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, benefited from working at the Trump Organization and appearing on her father’s show “The Apprentice,” she’s made a name for herself in her own ventures as well. Trump has published two books, 2009’s “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life” and 2017’s “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” modeled, and launched her own clothing line. After stepping down from daily operations, she ultimately shuttered the business in 2018 after receiving conflict of interest accusations as she was also serving as senior adviser in her father’s presidential administration at the time.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#18. Celine Dion

Celine Dion performs onstage.

– Net worth: $800 million

Las Vegas residencies are all the rage these days. But before contemporary artists flocked to Sin City, Celine Dion was the queen. As of 2021, she was Vegas’ biggest earner thanks to two lucrative residencies. “A New Day,” Dion’s residency from 2003-2007, and “Celine,” which ran from 2011-2019, grossed a total of $681.3 million. In addition to her successful musical career, Dion also founded the Nickels restaurant chain and owns Le Mirage Golf Club and Schwartz’s Restaurant as well as Les Productions Feeling Inc. artist management company.



Kevin Mazur // Getty Images for dcp

#17. Madonna

Madonna performs onstage at the Billboard Music Awards.

– Net worth: $850 million

“Material Girl” Madonna has been an iconic but controversial name and face in pop music since the 1980s. Madonna released her 14th studio album, “Madame X,” in 2019. She also co-starred in 1992’s “A League of Their Own,” alongside Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Rosie O’Donnell.



Al Pereira // Getty Images

#16. Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert performs onstage.

– Net worth: $850 million

Jazz musician Herb Alpert is best known as the leader and trumpet player of Tijuana Brass, but his other claim to fame is for co-founding A&M Records, which was acquired by PolyGram in 1989. His foundation gives out $75,000 to artists each year.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett // Getty Images for Ann Summers

#15. Jacqueline Gold

Jacqueline Gold speaks at event.

– Net worth: $860 million

Jacqueline Gold started working for her father at his lingerie and sex toy company Ann Summers when she was just 21 years old. Now, she’s the chief executive of the company and, since 2017, held her spot as 16th richest woman in the U.K. She has also appeared on reality TV shows such as “The Apprentice.”

Amy Sussman // Getty Images for MRC

#14. Sean Combs

Sean Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

– Net worth: $900 million

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs maintains a diverse financial portfolio that not only includes his company Bad Boy Records but men’s clothing line Sean John, a movie production company, and two restaurants. Forbes estimates that the music mogul makes a good portion of his earnings through his partnership with Ciroc vodka.



Dia Dipasupil // Getty Images for Good Plus Foundation

#13. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld waves at event.

– Net worth: $950 million

Jerry Seinfeld’s eponymous sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its last episode in 1998, but his wildly successful and memorable television show lives on in reruns, catchphrases, and the public consciousness. From 2012 to 2019, Seinfeld hosted “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which is available to stream on Netflix.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#12. Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson attends premiere.

– Net worth: $1 billion

The man behind the epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Peter Jackson is a New Zealand filmmaker who has won three Oscars. In addition to “The Lord of the Rings,” he wrote, directed, and produced “The Hobbit” trilogy, and has helmed other films such as “King Kong,” “Heavenly Creatures,” and the World War I documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old.”



Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images

#11. J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling arrives at premiere.

– Net worth: $1 billion

J.K. Rowling was once an impoverished single mom writing fiction on the fly—then she wrote the “Harry Potter” series and became the world’s first billionaire author. She continues to write: Between 2013 and 2022 she released six installments in her “Corman Strike” crime fiction series, written under the pseudonym, Robert Galbraith. She has also written the screenplays for the “Fantastic Beasts” film series, which serve as a prequel to “Harry Potter.”



Marc Grimwade/WireImage // Getty Images

#10. David Copperfield

David Copperfield poses at press event.

– Net worth: $1 billion

David Copperfield is the world’s most successful magician, having sold more tickets than any solo entertainer in history, according to Forbes. The holder of 11 Guinness World Records, Copperfield continues to perform his illusions for rapt audiences.

David M Benett // Getty Images for Petra Stunt Foundation

#9. Slavica Ecclestone

Slavica Ecclestone attends fundraising dinner.

– Net worth: $1.2 billion

Former model Slavica Ecclestone is better known as the former wife of Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone. The two divorced in 2009, resulting in one of the costliest divorce settlements in history. Slavica Ecclestone owns numerous properties, including Circuit Paul Ricard.



Samir Hussein/WireImage // Getty Images

#8. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney performs onstage.

– Net worth: $1.2 billion

The former Beatle Paul McCartney is one of the richest musicians in the world today. Now in his 80s, he continues to make music; he released a new solo album called “McCartney III” in 2020. In 2019, he wrapped up the 37-concert, 299-day “Freshen Up Tour,” bringing in $129.2 million and selling 928,252 tickets.



Kevin Mazur // Getty Images for Roc Nation

#7. Jay-Z

Jay-Z attends a Roc Nation event.

– Net worth: $1.3 billion

Rapper and record producer Jay-Z came to fame in the 1990s with his debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” and he continues to make hits as evidenced by his 2018 album, “Everything is Love,” a collaboration with his wife Beyoncé. Jay-Z’s business ventures include the Rocawear clothing line and the 40/40 Club sports bar.



Presley Ann // Getty Images for LACMA

#6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends event.

– Net worth: $1.4 billion

Kim Kardashian soared into billionaire status in 2021, and her net worth continues to rise. Of course, the reality star makes major cash from her show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Her SKKN by Kim skincare line, which began as KKW Beauty, has been valued at $1 billion, and her shapewear line SKIMS reportedly made $2 million within the first few minutes of launching. In addition to keeping up with her reality TV duties, Kim also keeps up with lucrative endorsement deals and has her hands in other business deals as well.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#5. Rihanna

Rihanna attends movie premiere.

– Net worth: $1.7 billion

Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, is the wealthiest woman musician in the world, according to Forbes. Despite her initial claim to fame, her musical career isn’t responsible for her billionaire status. The Barbados-born singer, actor, and entrepreneur earned an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from the 50% stake she has in her brand Fenty Beauty. The rest is made up of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie company along with her music and acting careers.

Jason Merritt // Getty Images

#4. Jami Gertz

Jami Gertz attends event.

– Net worth: $3 billion

“The Lost Boys” and “Twister” actress Jami Gertz has had a long career in television and film, most recently starring in the NBC sitcom “The Neighbors.” Her husband Tony Ressler, founder of several private equity firms, is the principal owner of the Atlanta Hawks.



Steve Jennings // Getty Images

#3. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey speaks at event.

– Net worth: $3.5 billion

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” ran from 1986 to 2011, making Oprah one of the most famous women in America—and one of the wealthiest, too. She launched her own channel, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, in 2011, and keeps busy running her media empire, as well as producing and starring in major films and TV shows, including 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”



Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#2. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends screening.

– Net worth: $8 billion

Famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg has wowed audiences of all ages since the 1970s with hits like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Schindler’s List.” The Oscar-winning director and producer hasn’t slowed down when it comes to working behind the camera, having helmed several recent films like “The Post,” “Ready Player One,” a remake of “West Side Story,” and the 2022 semi-autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans.”



David Livingston // Getty Images for AFI

#1. George Lucas

George Lucas attends event.

– Net worth: $10 billion

The creative force behind the “Star Wars” series, George Lucas has created many films through his production company Lucasfilm, which he sold to Disney in 2012. Though he announced his retirement from creating blockbusters in 2012, he still acts as a creative consultant on the “Star Wars” franchise and continues to work on personal film projects.