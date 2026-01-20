The 10 fastest-growing US Instagram accounts of 2025

Photo by Victoria Sirakova // Getty Images

For decades, pop culture had clear scorecards. Billboard charts tracked which songs Americans were listening to. Box office numbers measured which movies captured the national imagination. Nielsen ratings revealed which TV moments brought the country together. These metrics revealed what mattered, what was breaking through the noise and earning mass attention in a given week, month, or year.

In 2025, Instagram follower gains functioned as a real-time measure of cultural relevance. Unlike total follower counts, which reflect accumulated influence over years, follower growth reveals who is winning the attention economy right now. It captures momentum, the voices, personalities, and movements that are breaking through at scale and commanding fresh interest from millions of people.

Data from Hypeauditor reveals the 10 fastest-growing U.S. Instagram accounts of 2025 gained a combined 105 million followers. That number alone signals how much cultural weight the platform carries. But the composition of the list tells a more specific story about where American attention actually went this year.

MrBeast led all U.S. accounts with 18.7 million new followers, driven by Beast Games 2 and his continued dominance in large-scale viral content. His presence at the top is unsurprising; he’s built an entertainment empire on spectacle and generosity, and the formula keeps working.

The political entries reveal how charged 2025 was, with President Donald Trump adding 11.5 million followers during his return to office. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani built his entire 11.3 million following from zero during his campaign, riding progressive messaging and historic candidacy.

But the year’s most striking pattern was the rise of transformation content. Fitness creator Ashton Hall went from relative obscurity to 18.3 million followers — a 292% increase — preaching discipline and self-reinvention with the mantra “You can reinvent your entire life in 1 year.”

Entertainment, politics, and self-improvement. The three categories dominated the leaderboard, mapping directly to what captured American attention in 2025. Below, Net Influencer rounded up the 10 Instagram accounts that grew their follower counts the most.

The 10 Fastest-Growing US Instagram Accounts of 2025

Net Influencer

#1. MrBeast | @mrbeast

Gained: +18.7M followers

2025 total: 83.4M followers

The YouTube titan promoted “Beast Games” Season 2 (which released Jan. 7, 2026, on Prime Video) throughout 2025, with his signature large-scale challenges and philanthropy stunts continuing to drive massive cross-platform growth. His most-liked post hit 19.6million engagements, cementing his position as the platform’s most-followed individual creator.

#2. Ashton Hall | @ashtonhall

Gained: +13.6M followers

2025 total: 18.3M followers

The fitness influencer exploded from relative obscurity with his “For His Glory” motivational content and the viral mantra “You can reinvent your entire life in 1 year.” His disciplined workout videos and self-improvement messaging tapped into a post-COVID-19 pandemic wave of transformation-focused content, driving 292% year-over-year growth.

#3. Instagram | @instagram

Gained: +13.5M followers

2025 total: 698.7M followers

The platform’s official account showcased creator features, trend spotlights, and product updates throughout 2025, maintaining its position as one of the most-followed accounts globally. Its engagement rate remained low at 0.06%, which is typical for institutional accounts with massive reach.

#4. Donald Trump | @realdonaldtrump

Gained: +11.5M followers

2025 total: 41.5M followers

The President of the United States saw sustained follower growth throughout his return to office, with his inauguration-related content and policy announcements driving engagement. His most-liked post generated 4.8 million interactions as his political presence dominated the year’s news cycle.

#5. Zohran Kwame Mamdani | @zohrankmamdani

Gained: +11.3M followers

2025 total: 11.3M followers

New York City’s newly elected mayor built his entire Instagram following in 2025, riding his progressive platform (rent freezes, free public transit) to a stunning 25,000% growth rate. His viral campaign messaging and historic win as the city’s first Muslim mayor made him the year’s fastest-growing political newcomer.

#6. Charlie Kirk | @charliekirk1776

Gained: +9.4M followers

2025 total: 14.0M followers

The Turning Point USA founder and host of “The Charlie Kirk Show” was assassinated in September 2025, with his account gaining millions of followers in the aftermath as tributes poured in and his legacy content circulated. His year-over-year growth reflected both his influence during the 2024 election season and the national response to his death.

#7. ReelShort | @reelshortapp

Gained: +8.0M followers

2025 total: 10.3M followers

The short-form scripted drama platform promoted viral series like “The Daughter of Zeus,” positioning itself as “#1 place for Short Dramas” with bite-sized storytelling. Its growth reflected rising demand for mobile-first episodic content competing with traditional streaming.

#8. Erika Kirk | @mrserikakirk

Gained: +6.9M followers

2025 total: 7.1M followers

The businesswoman, podcaster, and BIBLEin365 founder and new Turning Point USA CEO built a faith-based community through her “MIDWEEK RISE UP” podcast and Spirit Check devotional content. Her 3,200% growth rate made her the year’s fastest-growing faith influencer, tapping into audiences seeking steadfast Christian messaging.

#9. Netflix N Movies | @netflixnmovies

Gained: +6.5M followers

2025 total: 13.3M followers

The entertainment meme page combined movie clips, viral scenes, and Fashion Nova partnerships to capture streaming culture’s biggest moments. Its low 0.08% engagement rate reflected typical fan-account dynamics, prioritizing volume and virality over sustained interaction.

#10. Sabrina Carpenter | @sabrinacarpenter

Gained: +5.8M followers

2025 total: 49.6M followers

The singer-songwriter rode her “Man’s Best Friend” single release and touring schedule to 13% growth, with her most-liked post hitting 6.6 million engagements. Her crossover appeal as both pop star and actor sustained momentum from her breakout 2024 into a dominant 2025.

This story was produced by Net Influencer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.