How gas prices have changed in Idaho Falls in the last week

Average gas prices nationwide were showing signs of moving toward the below-$3 mark, but have now been stalled at or just above $3 for several weeks. Now some analysts say prices advertised at retail gas stations this week could be the lowest we see for some time.

“With oil prices rising back above $70 last week, gas prices may have less potential to drop much further, though there may be a second window of lower prices in January or February in some areas, but even that won’t last long,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a Monday statement.

Now, consumers will look toward 2025 and the factors that could influence how much they pay for their commute in the new year. President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to place tariffs on major trading partners could lead to higher costs for gas, despite promises to lower prices. Just this week, Canada signaled it would stop supplying energy to the U.S. in retaliation for any tariffs. Such a move could impact Midwestern states the most.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Idaho Falls, ID metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 16.

Idaho Falls by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.85

— Idaho average: $2.98

– Week change: -$0.06 (-2.2%)

– Year change: -$0.37 (-11.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.17 (7/1/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.23

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.98 (-23.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (11/28/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.16

#2. Hilo, HI: $4.69

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.64

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Alexander County, IL: $0.00

#2. Amarillo, TX: $2.42

#3. Laredo, TX: $2.42

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

