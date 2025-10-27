Skip to Content
Where people in Idaho Falls are looking to buy homes

Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as more homes come to the market.

Near record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Idaho Falls are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2025 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

#10. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 1.7%
– Median listing price: $499,000
– Median listing price per square foot: $269

#9. Ogden, UT

– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $546,882
– Median listing price per square foot: $234

#8. St. George, UT

– View share: 2.2%
– Median listing price: $621,198
– Median listing price per square foot: $290

#7. Provo, UT

– View share: 2.3%
– Median listing price: $563,950
– Median listing price per square foot: $214

#6. Twin Falls, ID

– View share: 2.5%
– Median listing price: $439,000
– Median listing price per square foot: $246

#5. Salt Lake City, UT

– View share: 3.1%
– Median listing price: $586,500
– Median listing price per square foot: $260

#4. Rexburg, ID

– View share: 4.7%
– Median listing price: $599,125
– Median listing price per square foot: $266

#3. Pocatello, ID

– View share: 6.0%
– Median listing price: $414,950
– Median listing price per square foot: $184

#2. Blackfoot, ID

– View share: 7.3%
– Median listing price: $455,750
– Median listing price per square foot: $185

#1. Boise City, ID

– View share: 17.7%
– Median listing price: $599,000
– Median listing price per square foot: $294

