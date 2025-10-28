People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Idaho Falls
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Idaho Falls using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Idaho Falls from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
#10. Rexburg, ID
– View share: 1.9%
#9. Pocatello, ID
– View share: 2.1%
#8. Provo, UT
– View share: 2.3%
#7. Ogden, UT
– View share: 2.7%
#6. Seattle, WA
– View share: 3.2%
#5. Denver, CO
– View share: 3.9%
#4. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 4.9%
#3. Salt Lake City, UT
– View share: 7.7%
#2. Boise City, ID
– View share: 8.7%
#1. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 16.7%