Most expensive homes for sale in Idaho Falls
Konstantin L // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Idaho Falls listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 14071 S 1st E, Idaho Falls
– Price: $3,650,000
– 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 7,121
– Price per square foot: $512
– Lot size: 10.2 acres
– Days on market: 7 days
#2. 13500 N 35th E, Idaho Falls
– Price: $2,100,000
– 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 9,077
– Price per square foot: $231
– Lot size: 7.7 acres
– Days on market: 475 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 6767 S 46th E, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,750,000
– 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 11,075
– Price per square foot: $158
– Lot size: 2.5 acres
– Days on market: 384 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 4976 E 49th S, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,700,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 6,282
– Price per square foot: $270
– Lot size: 0.7 acres
– Days on market: 174 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 4976 S 49th, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,700,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 9,826
– Price per square foot: $173
– Lot size: 5.7 acres
– Days on market: 174 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 6369 S Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,650,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 5,719
– Price per square foot: $288
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 76 days
#7. 1241 E Lazy Ln, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,650,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 6,035
– Price per square foot: $273
– Lot size: 8.0 acres
– Days on market: 38 days
#8. 6775 S 46th E, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,600,000
– 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,336
– Price per square foot: $299
– Lot size: 2.7 acres
– Days on market: 42 days
#9. 4691 E Long Bow Bnd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,600,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,563
– Price per square foot: $287
– Lot size: 1.9 acres
– Days on market: 32 days
#10. 4300 E 65th S, Idaho Falls
– Price: $1,550,000
– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,323
– Price per square foot: $245
– Lot size: 11.3 acres
– Days on market: 474 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
