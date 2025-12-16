Most expensive homes for sale in Idaho Falls

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Idaho Falls listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 14071 S 1st E, Idaho Falls

– Price: $3,650,000

– 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 7,121

– Price per square foot: $512

– Lot size: 10.2 acres

– Days on market: 7 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#2. 13500 N 35th E, Idaho Falls

– Price: $2,100,000

– 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 9,077

– Price per square foot: $231

– Lot size: 7.7 acres

– Days on market: 475 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com

#3. 6767 S 46th E, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,750,000

– 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 11,075

– Price per square foot: $158

– Lot size: 2.5 acres

– Days on market: 384 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com

#4. 4976 E 49th S, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,700,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 6,282

– Price per square foot: $270

– Lot size: 0.7 acres

– Days on market: 174 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4976 S 49th, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,700,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 9,826

– Price per square foot: $173

– Lot size: 5.7 acres

– Days on market: 174 days (-$275,000 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com

#6. 6369 S Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,650,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 5,719

– Price per square foot: $288

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 76 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#7. 1241 E Lazy Ln, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,650,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 6,035

– Price per square foot: $273

– Lot size: 8.0 acres

– Days on market: 38 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#8. 6775 S 46th E, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,600,000

– 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,336

– Price per square foot: $299

– Lot size: 2.7 acres

– Days on market: 42 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#9. 4691 E Long Bow Bnd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,600,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,563

– Price per square foot: $287

– Lot size: 1.9 acres

– Days on market: 32 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4300 E 65th S, Idaho Falls

– Price: $1,550,000

– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,323

– Price per square foot: $245

– Lot size: 11.3 acres

– Days on market: 474 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com