Stacker-Idaho



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Idaho

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 8 had reached650,838 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Camas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,962 (77 total cases)

— 44.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,101 (60 total cases)

— 43.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Teton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 33 (4 total deaths)

— 75.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,333 (1,376 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (16 new cases, -60% change from previous week)



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 39 (1 total deaths)

— 70.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,434 (245 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Latah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (18 total deaths)

— 66.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,032 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,148 (3,669 total cases)

— 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (74 new cases, -10% change from previous week)



PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Boise County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 51 (4 total deaths)

— 61.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,012 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,232 (488 total cases)

— 50.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (18 new cases, -14% change from previous week)



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Valley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (6 total deaths)

— 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #3,004 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,700 (1,105 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (28 new cases, -46% change from previous week)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (28 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,920 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,533 (7,795 total cases)

— 54.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (43 new cases, -41% change from previous week)



tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Custer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (3 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,373 (275 total cases)

— 49.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (2 new cases, -75% change from previous week)



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Blaine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (19 total deaths)

— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,833 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,229 (2,585 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (34 new cases, -21% change from previous week)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Elmore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (23 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,847 (2,709 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (87 new cases, -47% change from previous week)



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Oneida County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (4 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,790 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,005 (408 total cases)

— 28.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bear Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (6 total deaths)

— 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,902 (484 total cases)

— 37.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (20 new cases, -23% change from previous week)



L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bonner County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (49 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,653 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,800 (4,025 total cases)

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (189 new cases, +56% change from previous week)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fremont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (14 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,649 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,711 (1,272 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (16 new cases, -11% change from previous week)



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Idaho County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (18 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,876 (1,646 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (35 new cases, -39% change from previous week)



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#28. Ada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (526 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (8 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,860 (61,933 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (1,232 new cases, -18% change from previous week)



Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (33 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,632 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,108 (3,318 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (52 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Boundary County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (14 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,518 (1,043 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (49 new cases, +44% change from previous week)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (5 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,245 (397 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Power County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (9 total deaths)

— 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,908 (761 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (20 new cases, -58% change from previous week)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Benewah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (11 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,548 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,518 (885 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (8 new cases, -50% change from previous week)



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cassia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (29 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,519 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,437 (3,229 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (55 new cases, -14% change from previous week)



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lemhi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (10 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,961 (639 total cases)

— 36.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (23 new cases, -21% change from previous week)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jerome County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (31 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,076 (3,192 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (97 new cases, -36% change from previous week)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (19 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,347 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,607 (1,333 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (13 new cases, -43% change from previous week)



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#18. Bannock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (125 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,294 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,467 (10,069 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (246 new cases, -20% change from previous week)



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Canyon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (344 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (8 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,014 (32,210 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (643 new cases, -38% change from previous week)



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bonneville County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (180 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,181 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,630 (16,228 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (227 new cases, +9% change from previous week)



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kootenai County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (255 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,139 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (11 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,668 (22,648 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 544 (901 new cases, +98% change from previous week)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Minidoka County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (34 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,410 (2,611 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (56 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Payette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (39 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,764 (3,057 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (80 new cases, -30% change from previous week)



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nez Perce County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (66 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,017 (4,856 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (128 new cases, -40% change from previous week)



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Caribou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (12 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,999 (787 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (13 new cases, -54% change from previous week)



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (79 total deaths)

— 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,977 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,316 (5,297 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (129 new cases, +7% change from previous week)



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Twin Falls County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (148 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,962 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,109 (12,258 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (409 new cases, -23% change from previous week)



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gooding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (28 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,857 (1,648 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (68 new cases, -24% change from previous week)



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearwater County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (17 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,715 (1,376 total cases)

— 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 662 (58 new cases, -24% change from previous week)



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (11 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,563 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,380 (557 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (12 new cases, -37% change from previous week)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (25 total deaths)

— 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,038 (1,431 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (85 new cases, +77% change from previous week)



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Gem County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (46 total deaths)

— 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #1,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,141 (2,199 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (61 new cases, +2% change from previous week)



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Owyhee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (31 total deaths)

— 97.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #975 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,412 (1,231 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (27 new cases, -31% change from previous week)



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (12 total deaths)

— 135.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #582 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,747 (566 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (15 new cases, -53% change from previous week)



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (43 total deaths)

— 151.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho

— #474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,079 (1,556 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 605 (78 new cases, +70% change from previous week)