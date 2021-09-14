Most popular girl names in the 80s in Idaho
Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#50. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 291
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#284 (tie) most common name, -60.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219
#49. Kathryn
Kathryn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#278 (tie) most common name, -78.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,436
#48. Kristin
Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 303
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#278 (tie) most common name, -78.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 70,551
#47. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 304
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#654 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942
#46. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#471 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 43,021
#45. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#720 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298
#44. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 329
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#278 (tie) most common name, -80.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648
#43. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 333
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#31 most common name, +1.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397
#42. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 337
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#429 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
#41. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#186 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842
#40. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 375
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 210 (#72 (tie) most common name, -44.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285
#39. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 378
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#160 (tie) most common name, -70.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
#38. Heidi
Heidi is a name of German origin meaning “nobility”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 386
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#265 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #103
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,290
#37. Lindsay
Lindsay is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 388
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#720 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 68,479
#36. Whitney
Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 399
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#362 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,278
#35. Lindsey
Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 408
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#622 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931
#34. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 410
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#215 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157
#33. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 427
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 56,327
#32. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 471
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
#31. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 484
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
#30. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 486
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#391 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
#29. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 490
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
#28. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 498
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#36 most common name, -38.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
#27. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 521
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#562 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
#26. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 569
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#562 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
#25. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 572
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#137 (tie) most common name, -77.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
#24. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 610
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#137 (tie) most common name, -79.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
#23. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 620
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#295 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
#22. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 639
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#295 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
#21. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 652
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#362 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
#20. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 655
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#269 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,844
#19. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#330 (tie) most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
#18. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 667
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#209 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
#17. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#282 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
#16. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 705
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#151 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 725
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 633 (#8 most common name, -12.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
#14. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 726
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#11 most common name, -21.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
#13. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 752
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#217 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
#12. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 815
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#248 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
#11. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 827
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#282 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
#10. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 920
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#254 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
#9. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 969
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#391 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
#8. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,041
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#336 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
#7. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,045
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
#6. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,103
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#303 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
#5. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,322
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
#4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,409
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
#3. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,884
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#491 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
#2. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,926
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#370 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Idaho
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,159
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#262 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439
