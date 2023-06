Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment in Idaho

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Idaho using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.



#44. Cassia County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,760 people (337 unemployed)



#43. Madison County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,283 people (530 unemployed)



#42. Teton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,194 people (182 unemployed)



#41. Minidoka County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,017 people (327 unemployed)



#40. Jerome County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,282 people (429 unemployed)



#39. Ada County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 280,163 people (7,274 unemployed)



#38. Franklin County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,620 people (204 unemployed)



#37. Jefferson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 15,875 people (433 unemployed)



#36. Oneida County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,700 people (76 unemployed)



#35. Bear Lake County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,055 people (87 unemployed)



#34. Gooding County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,600 people (300 unemployed)



#33. Latah County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,610 people (567 unemployed)



#32. Nez Perce County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,223 people (603 unemployed)



#31. Bonneville County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 63,754 people (1,804 unemployed)



#30. Fremont County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 7,936 people (228 unemployed)



#29. Blaine County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,902 people (374 unemployed)



#28. Bannock County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 45,138 people (1,324 unemployed)



#27. Caribou County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,955 people (120 unemployed)



#26. Camas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 704 people (22 unemployed)



#25. Bingham County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,228 people (751 unemployed)



#24. Twin Falls County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 45,742 people (1,410 unemployed)



#23. Canyon County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 117,958 people (3,882 unemployed)



#22. Power County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,651 people (158 unemployed)



#21. Elmore County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,615 people (447 unemployed)



#20. Lewis County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,597 people (61 unemployed)



#19. Gem County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,017 people (348 unemployed)



#18. Payette County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,910 people (468 unemployed)



#17. Kootenai County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 85,631 people (3,327 unemployed)



#16. Butte County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,440 people (58 unemployed)



#15. Owyhee County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,303 people (253 unemployed)



#14. Lincoln County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,270 people (139 unemployed)



#13. Washington County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,939 people (211 unemployed)



#12. Custer County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,831 people (80 unemployed)



#11. Lemhi County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,439 people (150 unemployed)



#10. Valley County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,485 people (255 unemployed)



#9. Idaho County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 6,668 people (304 unemployed)



#8. Boise County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,929 people (186 unemployed)



#7. Clark County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 339 people (18 unemployed)



#6. Bonner County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,299 people (1,124 unemployed)



#5. Shoshone County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,401 people (312 unemployed)



#4. Boundary County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.9%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,555 people (327 unemployed)



#3. Benewah County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,876 people (246 unemployed)



#2. Clearwater County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.9%

— 1 month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,869 people (197 unemployed)



#1. Adams County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 8.5%

— 1 month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,684 people (143 unemployed)