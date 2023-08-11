

Canva

Idaho small businesses thrive in these counties

In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.

It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.

Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.

For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Idaho with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.

Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.

Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.

While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.

Keep reading to discover the counties in Idaho with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.



Canva

#43. Elmore County

– Total small business establishments: 452 (15.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 28,941



Canva

#42. Owyhee County

– Total small business establishments: 226 (18.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 12,348



Canva

#41. Lincoln County

– Total small business establishments: 97 (18.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.0%

– 2021 population: 5,260



Canva

#40. Madison County

– Total small business establishments: 1,004 (18.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 54,114



davidrh // Shutterstock

#39. Butte County

– Total small business establishments: 50 (18.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 96.2%

– 2021 population: 2,650



Tucker James // Shutterstock

#38. Bingham County

– Total small business establishments: 956 (19.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 48,898



B Brown // Shutterstock

#37. Jefferson County

– Total small business establishments: 634 (19.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 32,253



Canva

#36. Washington County

– Total small business establishments: 219 (20.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.6%

– 2021 population: 10,887



Canva

#35. Bear Lake County

– Total small business establishments: 140 (21.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.6%

– 2021 population: 6,559



Canva

#34. Oneida County

– Total small business establishments: 98 (21.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.0%

– 2021 population: 4,588



Canva

#33. Minidoka County

– Total small business establishments: 470 (21.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%

– 2021 population: 21,945



Canva

#32. Canyon County

– Total small business establishments: 5,347 (21.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 243,774



Canva

#31. Power County

– Total small business establishments: 179 (22.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 97.3%

– 2021 population: 7,959



Canva

#30. Payette County

– Total small business establishments: 596 (22.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 26,377



Canva

#29. Boise County

– Total small business establishments: 189 (23.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 8,121



Canva

#28. Gooding County

– Total small business establishments: 372 (23.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 15,725



MKStyle // Shutterstock

#27. Gem County

– Total small business establishments: 470 (23.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 19,832



Canva

#26. Franklin County

– Total small business establishments: 356 (24.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.2%

– 2021 population: 14,676



Canva

#25. Jerome County

– Total small business establishments: 603 (24.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 24,745



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#24. Latah County

– Total small business establishments: 1,011 (25.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 40,397



Canva

#23. Adams County

– Total small business establishments: 116 (25.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.1%

– 2021 population: 4,632



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#22. Shoshone County

– Total small business establishments: 348 (25.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 13,659



Canva

#20. Bannock County

– Total small business establishments: 2,262 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 88,349



Canva

#20. Caribou County

– Total small business establishments: 182 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 97.8%

– 2021 population: 7,110



Canva

#19. Clearwater County

– Total small business establishments: 229 (25.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 8,917



Canva

#18. Camas County

– Total small business establishments: 30 (26.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 88.2%

– 2021 population: 1,129



Canva

#17. Fremont County

– Total small business establishments: 365 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 13,606



Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#16. Benewah County

– Total small business establishments: 267 (26.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 9,941



Canva

#15. Nez Perce County

– Total small business establishments: 1,162 (27.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 42,509



melissamn // Shutterstock

#14. Lewis County

– Total small business establishments: 108 (29.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.2%

– 2021 population: 3,709



Canva

#13. Cassia County

– Total small business establishments: 739 (29.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 25,249



Canva

#12. Bonneville County

– Total small business establishments: 3,908 (30.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 128,045



Canva

#11. Idaho County

– Total small business establishments: 526 (30.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 17,053



Canva

#10. Twin Falls County

– Total small business establishments: 2,886 (31.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 92,357



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#9. Ada County

– Total small business establishments: 16,243 (31.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 512,914



Canva

#8. Kootenai County

– Total small business establishments: 5,755 (32.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 180,146



Canva

#7. Boundary County

– Total small business establishments: 425 (33.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 12,635



Canva

#6. Bonner County

– Total small business establishments: 1,785 (36.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 49,617



Canva

#5. Lemhi County

– Total small business establishments: 311 (38.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 8,136



Canva

#4. Custer County

– Total small business establishments: 191 (43.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 4,434



Canva

#3. Teton County

– Total small business establishments: 587 (47.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 12,294



Canva

#2. Valley County

– Total small business establishments: 709 (57.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 12,264



Canva

#1. Blaine County

– Total small business establishments: 1,655 (66.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 24,767

This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.