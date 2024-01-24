

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

Counties with the most prewar homes in Idaho

Many people love the idea of owning a vintage home and preserving a piece of history. But what are your actual chances of finding one in today’s market?

Vintage homes date back to the prewar era, meaning they were built before World War II. Houses in this era can come in a variety of architectural styles, which also vary with the age of a city or county, as well as what was in vogue at the time it was built. Prewar home styles include Colonial, Tudor, Georgian, Cape Cod, Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian, Craftsman, and Art Deco.

Depending on where you want to live, it can be difficult to find a prewar home. About 11% of occupied homes in the U.S. were built before 1939. That said, older homes are easier to find on the East Coast, as it was the part of the country that had the first settlers. Many places on the East Coast also have large concentrations of prewar homes because there’s not as much land available for development to build new homes.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t find prewar homes in the rest of the country. In every state, there’s someplace like San Francisco with its colorful Victorian homes, or New Orleans with its mix of European influences.

As part of a national analysis, Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in Idaho, calculated by dividing the number of homes built before 1939 by all occupied housing units in that county. For this analysis, “prewar” refers to homes built in 1939 or earlier, based on how the Census Bureau collects data.



Canva

#20. Payette County

– Share of homes built prewar: 13.0%

– Total prewar homes: 1,208



Canva

#19. Fremont County

– Share of homes built prewar: 13.7%

– Total prewar homes: 587



Canva

#18. Power County

– Share of homes built prewar: 13.8%

– Total prewar homes: 372



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#17. Latah County

– Share of homes built prewar: 14.2%

– Total prewar homes: 2,231



Tucker James // Shutterstock

#16. Bingham County

– Share of homes built prewar: 14.3%

– Total prewar homes: 2,241



Canva

#15. Idaho County

– Share of homes built prewar: 14.4%

– Total prewar homes: 918



Canva

#14. Nez Perce County

– Share of homes built prewar: 14.5%

– Total prewar homes: 2,436



Canva

#13. Caribou County

– Share of homes built prewar: 15.2%

– Total prewar homes: 376



Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#12. Benewah County

– Share of homes built prewar: 15.6%

– Total prewar homes: 558



Canva

#11. Cassia County

– Share of homes built prewar: 15.9%

– Total prewar homes: 1,271



Canva

#10. Washington County

– Share of homes built prewar: 16.7%

– Total prewar homes: 686



davidrh // Shutterstock

#9. Butte County

– Share of homes built prewar: 17.0%

– Total prewar homes: 160



David Gilder // Shutterstock

#8. Clark County

– Share of homes built prewar: 18.1%

– Total prewar homes: 51



Canva

#7. Lincoln County

– Share of homes built prewar: 18.4%

– Total prewar homes: 330



Canva

#6. Camas County

– Share of homes built prewar: 20.3%

– Total prewar homes: 68



Canva

#5. Franklin County

– Share of homes built prewar: 24.8%

– Total prewar homes: 1,124



Canva

#4. Bear Lake County

– Share of homes built prewar: 25.3%

– Total prewar homes: 565



melissamn // Shutterstock

#3. Lewis County

– Share of homes built prewar: 26.8%

– Total prewar homes: 417



Canva

#2. Oneida County

– Share of homes built prewar: 27.4%

– Total prewar homes: 483



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

– Share of homes built prewar: 27.8%

– Total prewar homes: 1,510

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Rocket Homes and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.