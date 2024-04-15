

Stacker // Canva

Fastest-growing jobs in Idaho

With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023. The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years. Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work. What’s more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Idaho. Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in Idaho.



New Africa // Shutterstock

#50. Receptionists and information clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +12.8% (840 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 7,400

— Employment in 2022: 6,560

— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,090



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Waiters and waitresses

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +13.2% (1,420 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 12,210

— Employment in 2022: 10,790

— Median annual salary in 2023: $29,710



fizkes // Shutterstock

#48. Management analysts

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +13.3% (330 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,820

— Employment in 2022: 2,490

— Median annual salary in 2023: $74,790



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#47. Social and community service managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +13.5% (120 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,010

— Employment in 2022: 890

— Median annual salary in 2023: $68,640



Milkovasa // Shutterstock

#46. Medical assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +13.7% (560 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,660

— Employment in 2022: 4,100

— Median annual salary in 2023: $40,670



anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#45. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +13.8% (260 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,150

— Employment in 2022: 1,890

— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,560



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#44. Substitute teachers, short-term

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +14.2% (490 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,950

— Employment in 2022: 3,460

— Median annual salary in 2023: $29,820



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#43. Paralegals and legal assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +14.7% (220 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,720

— Employment in 2022: 1,500

— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,190



Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#42. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +14.9% (1,170 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 9,020

— Employment in 2022: 7,850

— Median annual salary in 2023: $30,950



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#41. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +15.1% (190 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,450

— Employment in 2022: 1,260

— Median annual salary in 2023: $75,810



Canva

#40. Firefighters

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +15.4% (270 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,020

— Employment in 2022: 1,750

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,240



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#39. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +15.5% (290 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,160

— Employment in 2022: 1,870

— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,170



goodluz // Shutterstock

#38. Real estate sales agents

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +15.6% (170 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,260

— Employment in 2022: 1,090

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,520



Canva

#37. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +16.1% (400 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,880

— Employment in 2022: 2,480

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,840



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#36. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.4% (290 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,960

— Employment in 2022: 1,670

— Median annual salary in 2023: $77,180



Bigflick // Shutterstock

#34. Correctional officers and jailers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.6% (270 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,800

— Employment in 2022: 1,530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,400



Fusionstudio // Shutterstock

#34. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.6% (660 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,400

— Employment in 2022: 3,740

— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,750



Canva

#33. Bakers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.7% (200 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,330

— Employment in 2022: 1,130

— Median annual salary in 2023: $31,920



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#32. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.8% (360 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,380

— Employment in 2022: 2,020

— Median annual salary in 2023: $55,610



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#31. Billing and posting clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +17.9% (400 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,630

— Employment in 2022: 2,230

— Median annual salary in 2023: $40,490



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Instructional coordinators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +18.2% (180 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,170

— Employment in 2022: 990

— Median annual salary in 2023: $60,340



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#29. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +18.5% (1,090 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 6,970

— Employment in 2022: 5,880

— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,500



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#28. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +18.7% (530 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,360

— Employment in 2022: 2,830

— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,190



ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#27. Accountants and auditors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +19.9% (1,060 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 6,380

— Employment in 2022: 5,320

— Median annual salary in 2023: $62,610



Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#26. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +20.3% (630 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,730

— Employment in 2022: 3,100

— Median annual salary in 2023: $39,360



Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Cost estimators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +20.5% (250 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,470

— Employment in 2022: 1,220

— Median annual salary in 2023: $70,660



Canva

#24. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +20.6% (360 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,110

— Employment in 2022: 1,750

— Median annual salary in 2023: $43,110



ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#23. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +21.9% (470 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,620

— Employment in 2022: 2,150

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,040



UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#22. Parts salespersons

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +22.2% (340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,870

— Employment in 2022: 1,530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,310



Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#21. Psychiatric technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +27.7% (260 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,200

— Employment in 2022: 940

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,400



Canva

#20. Construction laborers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +28.0% (2,100 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 9,590

— Employment in 2022: 7,490

— Median annual salary in 2023: $40,620



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Industrial engineers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +28.3% (390 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,770

— Employment in 2022: 1,380

— Median annual salary in 2023: $105,760



New Africa // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +29.1% (230 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,020

— Employment in 2022: 790

— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,530



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#17. Social and human service assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +29.4% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,420

— Employment in 2022: 1,870

— Median annual salary in 2023: $44,930



Canva

#16. General and operations managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.0% (7,680 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 32,470

— Employment in 2022: 24,790

— Median annual salary in 2023: $70,490



Canva

#15. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.5% (4,230 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 17,640

— Employment in 2022: 13,410

— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,150



zhu difeng // Shutterstock

#14. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.7% (370 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,500

— Employment in 2022: 1,130

— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,940



Lee Charlie // Shutterstock

#13. Court, municipal, and license clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.8% (410 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,660

— Employment in 2022: 1,250

— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,760



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Project management specialists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.2% (1,500 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,760

— Employment in 2022: 4,260

— Median annual salary in 2023: $79,770



N.Z.Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Computer occupations, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +40.7% (350 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,210

— Employment in 2022: 860

— Median annual salary in 2023: $98,390



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Driver/sales workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.5% (970 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,310

— Employment in 2022: 2,340

— Median annual salary in 2023: $33,540



Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#9. Highway maintenance workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +43.9% (470 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,540

— Employment in 2022: 1,070

— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,340



Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock

#8. Amusement and recreation attendants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.3% (660 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,150

— Employment in 2022: 1,490

— Median annual salary in 2023: $26,590



Kzenon // Shutterstock

#7. Self-enrichment teachers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.0% (610 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,880

— Employment in 2022: 1,270

— Median annual salary in 2023: $33,330



Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#6. Architectural and civil drafters

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +52.6% (410 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,190

— Employment in 2022: 780

— Median annual salary in 2023: $50,450



fizkes // Shutterstock

#5. Marketing managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +57.5% (460 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,260

— Employment in 2022: 800

— Median annual salary in 2023: $108,820



DGLimages // Shutterstock

#4. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.2% (410 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,080

— Employment in 2022: 670

— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,220



Canva

#3. Helpers–production workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +75.0% (810 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,890

— Employment in 2022: 1,080

— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,200



Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#2. Childcare workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +83.8% (1,970 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,320

— Employment in 2022: 2,350

— Median annual salary in 2023: $28,510



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Engineers, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +250.0% (750 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,050

— Employment in 2022: 300

— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

This story features data reporting and writing by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.