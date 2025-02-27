Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Idaho

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Idaho using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Idaho

#1. Sandpoint, ID: 8

#2. Coeur d’Alene, ID: 5

#3. Boise City, ID: 4

#3. Hailey, ID: 4

#5. Jackson, WY-ID: 3

#6. Idaho Falls, ID: 1

#30. Star

– Typical home value: $567,688

– 1-year price change: +2.1%

– 5-year price change: +52.2%

– Metro area: Boise City, ID

#29. New Meadows

– Typical home value: $582,809

– 1-year price change: +3.5%

– 5-year price change: +75.2%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Hayden

– Typical home value: $585,067

– 1-year price change: +2.6%

– 5-year price change: +64.9%

– Metro area: Coeur d’Alene, ID

#27. Melba

– Typical home value: $587,989

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +79.2%

– Metro area: Boise City, ID

#26. Bellevue

– Typical home value: $593,425

– 1-year price change: +4.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.5%

– Metro area: Hailey, ID

#25. Sandpoint

– Typical home value: $595,274

– 1-year price change: +2.0%

– 5-year price change: +73.8%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#24. Carmen

– Typical home value: $613,243

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +102.3%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Fish Haven

– Typical home value: $620,416

– 1-year price change: +0.0%

– 5-year price change: +75.1%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Nordman

– Typical home value: $630,402

– 1-year price change: +0.2%

– 5-year price change: +72.2%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#21. Cocolalla

– Typical home value: $659,137

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +75.5%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#20. Laclede

– Typical home value: $663,336

– 1-year price change: +3.9%

– 5-year price change: +80.4%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#19. Sweet

– Typical home value: $671,753

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +77.9%

– Metro area: Boise City, ID

#18. Donnelly

– Typical home value: $672,012

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +90.1%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#17. Hope

– Typical home value: $705,219

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#16. Athol

– Typical home value: $728,820

– 1-year price change: +2.9%

– 5-year price change: +83.8%

– Metro area: Coeur d’Alene, ID

#15. McCall

– Typical home value: $731,872

– 1-year price change: +3.3%

– 5-year price change: +81.4%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Sagle

– Typical home value: $743,195

– 1-year price change: +2.0%

– 5-year price change: +79.2%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#13. Dover

– Typical home value: $749,658

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +76.8%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#12. Hailey

– Typical home value: $758,397

– 1-year price change: +5.7%

– 5-year price change: +81.4%

– Metro area: Hailey, ID

#11. Felt

– Typical home value: $770,238

– 1-year price change: +1.9%

– 5-year price change: +81.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, WY-ID

#10. Worley

– Typical home value: $778,291

– 1-year price change: +2.5%

– 5-year price change: +82.5%

– Metro area: Coeur d’Alene, ID

#9. Driggs

– Typical home value: $784,249

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +85.4%

– Metro area: Jackson, WY-ID

#8. Eagle

– Typical home value: $799,950

– 1-year price change: +3.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.1%

– Metro area: Boise City, ID

#7. Victor

– Typical home value: $843,633

– 1-year price change: +2.9%

– 5-year price change: +81.9%

– Metro area: Idaho Falls, ID

#6. Tetonia

– Typical home value: $850,660

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +90.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, WY-ID

#5. Harrison

– Typical home value: $883,353

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +85.1%

– Metro area: Coeur d’Alene, ID

#4. Hayden Lake

– Typical home value: $952,130

– 1-year price change: +1.6%

– 5-year price change: +83.0%

– Metro area: Coeur d’Alene, ID

#3. Coolin

– Typical home value: $953,590

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +76.6%

– Metro area: Sandpoint, ID

#2. Sun Valley

– Typical home value: $1,090,663

– 1-year price change: +5.1%

– 5-year price change: +89.5%

– Metro area: Hailey, ID

#1. Ketchum

– Typical home value: $1,388,201

– 1-year price change: +4.6%

– 5-year price change: +97.6%

– Metro area: Hailey, ID

