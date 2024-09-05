

Where high-earning households are moving most

A U-haul trailer on the road near Apopka, FL in 2023.

When high earners move, they take their money with them. And because their budgets are much larger than most of the population, they can have an outsized effect on the local economy. Thus, states that attract high-earning households can gain an economic advantage over others. Many factors can drive high earners to move across state borders, including business opportunities, tax incentives and other conveniences.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data to find where households earning $200,000 annually or more are moving.

Key Findings

Florida gained nearly 30,000 high-income households. Florida is the top state where high-income households are moving to with 29,771 net new returns. Texas ranks second for this metric, with a net addition of 8,260 high-earning households.

Money is moving to the Carolinas. North Carolina and South Carolina ranked third and fourth for most high-earning households moving in, with a net gain of 5,792 and 5,270 households, respectively. The average household income of high-earning households moving in is $456,000 for North Carolina and $501,000 for South Carolina.

California and New York lost the most high earners. California ranked last for the net number of high earners moving into the state, with a total loss of 24,670 high income households. While New York lost the second-most high-earning households, its figure is less than half of California's loss, at -12,040 households. However, the high earners who did move into California and New York this time had a higher average adjusted gross income (AGI) than those who left.

Fresh high-income transplants to Wyoming make nearly $1.6 million per year. The income of high-income households moving into Wyoming was just about triple that of those moving out ($535,000). The state ranked 21st overall with a net gain of 316 high-income households.



10 States That Gained the Most High-Income Households

Florida

Net inflow of high-earning households: 29,771

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 46,874

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 17,103

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $294,189

Texas

Net inflow of high-earning households: 8,260

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 25,931

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 17,671

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $370,986

North Carolina

Net inflow of high-earning households: 5,792

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 13,430

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 7,638

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $299,005

South Carolina

Net inflow of high-earning households: 5,270

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 8,695

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 3,425

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $197,386

Arizona

Net inflow of high-earning households: 4,365

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 11,041

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 6,676

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $328,474

Tennessee

Net inflow of high-earning households: 4,320

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 8,786

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 4,466

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $268,316

Nevada

Net inflow of high-earning households: 2,589

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 6,118

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 3,529

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $425,702

Idaho

Net inflow of high-earning households: 2,113

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 3,540

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 1,427

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $190,606

Colorado

Net inflow of high-earning households: 1,403

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 10,026

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 8,623

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $464,352

New Hampshire

Net inflow of high-earning households: 1,104

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 2,981

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 1,877

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $387,142

10 States That Lost the Most High-Incomes Households

California

Net outflow of high-earning households: -24,670

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 48,875

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 24,205

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $1,303,439

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $638,597

New York

Net outflow of high-earning households: -12,040

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 29,869

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 17,829

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $1,194,676

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $719,123

Illinois

Net outflow of high-earning households: -9,292

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 16,363

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 7,071

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $1,582,754

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $575,810

Massachusetts

Net outflow of high-earning households: -4,392

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 11,810

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 7,418

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $990,970

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $701,116

New Jersey

Net outflow of high-earning households: -3,863

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 15,661

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 11,798

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $892,971

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $533,027

Pennsylvania

Net outflow of high-earning households: -2,417

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 10,950

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 8,533

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $734,519

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $515,809

Maryland

Net outflow of high-earning households: -2,375

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 8,675

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 6,300

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $723,818

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $466,009

Virginia

Net outflow of high-earning households: -2,375

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 12,691

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 10,316

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $588,569

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $436,370

Minnesota

Net outflow of high-earning households: -1,784

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 4,929

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 3,145

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $950,019

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $450,349

Washington

Net outflow of high-earning households: -1,579

Outflow of high earners (number of returns): 13,393

Inflow of high earners (number of returns): 11,814

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving out: $682,803

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $521,041

Data and Methodology

To determine where high-earning households are moving, SmartAsset reviewed the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021-2022 tax year. High-earning households as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more. The inflow of qualifying households in each state were compared to the outflows to determine net migration of high-earning households. The average AGI for high-earning households who moved during this tax year was also examined for each segment.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.