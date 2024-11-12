

Zodiac jewelry and engagement rings for every sign

Our relationship with the stars and planets has been studied since ancient times, and interest in astrology doesn’t seem to be going away. In 2022, a YouGov poll found 27% of Americans say that they believe in some aspect of astrology, and more recently, an astrology survey done in February 2024 by the Harris Poll found that 65% of Americans think their zodiac sign is an accurate representation of their personality.

With a growing number of individuals showing interest in astrology, especially millennials and Gen Z consumers—VRAI, a fine jewelry brand featuring lab-grown diamonds, cross-referenced zodiac personalities with jewelry so that astrology lovers can have a zodiac fine jewelry guide that goes beyond a standard pendant.

Aries Jewelry

The zodiac starts with Aries, a fire sign known for its courage, fire, and action. Engagement rings in solid rose gold with a shield-like trillion cut diamond at its center seems only fitting for this mighty warrior.

Solitaire designs featuring the trillion shape, like trillion solitaire studs make them ideal for everyday wear. If you’re looking to splurge on the Aries in your life, you might consider designs featuring unique shield cut center stones, as well.

Taurus Jewelry

Taurus is an earth sign most closely associated with the planet and nature. The “bull” of the zodiac is also known for being loyal—and a little stubborn. An eternity ring or infinity ring, common gifts after many years of marriage, is ideal for the Taurus ready to show their unyielding devotion and love.

Those born under the sign of Taurus are also unapologetic lovers of luxury. A tennis bracelet makes the perfect daily staple, while a sophisticated and indulgent tennis necklace is the ideal design to splurge on.

Gemini Jewelry

As the twins of the zodiac, Geminis know that two heads—or two diamonds—are always better than one. A toi et moi engagement ring that combines two distinctive diamond shapes together is ideal for this inquisitive air sign.

Geminis love gathering data and cultivating multiple interests at the same time—so they’re unlikely to choose just one shape to highlight in their fine jewelry collection. Gift your favorite “twin” the mixed cuff rings or bypass rings for everyday wear, and fine jewelry designs featuring a combination of diamond shapes as their go-to design for special occasions.

Cancer Jewelry

The first water sign of the zodiac is Cancer, the celestial crab that loves staying nestled within their shell and enjoying the comforts of home. A bezel engagement ring completely surrounds a watery, teardrop-inspired pear shaped diamond for a look that’s symbolic and secure—a must for the Cancer in your life.

This deeply emotional sign is ruled by the moon, making half moon diamond shapes perfect for their everyday style. When it’s time to splurge, halo designs, especially pendants and necklaces that dangle over the heart, are a meaningful gift they’ll cherish for a lifetime.

Leo Jewelry

Leos are the lions of the zodiac. They are fire signs that don’t shy away from being the king or queen of the jungle. So for the Leo in your life ready to roar and put their love on full display, sunny yellow gold engagement rings with a radiant cut diamond should do the trick.

A yellow gold medallion that radiates their courage and drive makes the ideal daily staple. But for special occasions—and Leos love special occasions—a show-stopping choker is worth indulging in.

Virgo Jewelry

As an earth sign known for its perfectionist tendencies, a Virgo wants fine jewelry that is both beautiful and functional. A simple solitaire engagement ring in durable platinum marries form and function for this hard-working, detail-oriented sign.

Virgos are the most likely to invest in styles that will stand the test of time—so solitaire classics in their favorite diamond shape, including best-selling Round Brilliant diamonds, are wonderful for daily wear.

Libra Jewelry

When it comes to selecting designs for the Libra in your life, you might just have to choose for them. This air sign represented by the scales of justice sees both sides of every story—and has a tough time making up their mind. Two-tone engagement rings that feature solid yellow or rose gold bands with platinum prongs make it so your Libra can have the best of both worlds. But getting them to choose their favorite diamond shape might be tricky.

Libras are fashion lovers, so a great pair of huggie hoop earrings—or an array of hoop earrings in multiple sizes made for stacking—are great for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Scorpio Jewelry

A Scorpio can be both enchanting and intimidating. That’s because this water sign isn’t afraid of plunging to the depths, whether it be in conversations, relationships, or work. The distinctive dip of a crown or v-shaped ring personifies their deep, dramatic personality.

An Asscher diamond—known for its deep cut that hides carat weight below the surface—is the perfect symbol for the Scorpion in your life and is best highlighted in studs or solitaire necklaces. And because Scorpios are fascinated with both power and loyalty, a symbolic signet ring is their on-hand statement piece.

Sagittarius Jewelry

As the hunter and explorer of the zodiac, a Sagittarius wants fine jewelry that represents their unbridled passion and love of adventure. A floating ring design is an engagement ring setting that creates the illusion of a “hovering” diamond. This look embodies their eternal optimism, joy, and rosy outlook on life.

Because a Sag needs to be constantly on the move, you can also consider floating diamond pieces that emphasize movement. For a decadent gift that will remind them that they’re on the right path, a necklace or ring design inspired by compasses or cardinal directions would be ideal.

Capricorn Jewelry

As the goat of the zodiac, a Capricorn is devoted to climbing the highest heights and mastering every skill they put their mind to. The high arches that define a cathedral engagement ring are perfect for the sign that knows only one direction: up.

This earth sign is the CEO of astrology. A powerful-yet-practical tetrad ring is a wonderful fashion ring for them to wear to their next board meeting or conference call. Dome jewelry, such as dome bands or dome bangles, are also statement-making pieces made for shaking hands and closing deals.

Aquarius Jewelry

The Aquarius is an air sign known for its intellect and ability to think outside the box. The water bearers in your life are far from practical and more interested in what’s unique. A contemporary take on a timeless design like a hidden halo engagement ring creates an intriguing luminary effect sure to catch their attention.

While bucking convention, an Aquarius might choose a unisex gift like the lapel pin to add to their jacket, t-shirt, or whatever look they please. And a striking ear climber is a sophisticated and avant-garde design they won’t be able to resist.

Pisces Jewelry

Although Pisces are sometimes considered sensitive and emotional, the fish of the zodiac are actually better described as intuitive and creative. A three-stone engagement ring setting that lets them put the past, present, and future of their love story on display is perfect for these artistic individuals.

As the most whimsical of water signs, fancy shapes like pear or Marquise cut diamonds are ideal, especially when displayed in any fine jewelry design. When it’s time to celebrate the Pisces in your life, a gondola-shaped Marquise cut diamond highlighted in a solitaire necklace encapsulates their deep connection to the water.

