26 Thanksgiving side dishes ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
Cara Leigh Harbstreet // Shutterstock
26 Thanksgiving side dishes ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
An table of assorted holiday side dishes and recipes.
Let’s be honest, the best part about Thanksgiving is the side dishes.
Unfortunately, that’s also where the bulk of the calories are. Research shows that the average American eats at least 3,000 calories at Thanksgiving dinner. Depending on age and sex, the daily recommended intake ranges between 1,800 and 2,800 calories for an entire day. And while there’s nothing wrong with indulging a bit on a holiday (everything in moderation!), navigating all the options can feel like a minefield for those on a weight loss journey.
Certain side dishes are a lot more nutritious than others, so Hers has done the legwork to help you make mindful choices.
In addition to paying attention to calories, it’s important to consider protein, saturated fat, fiber, net carbs, and sugar. Hers analyzed 26 of the top-rated Thanksgiving side dish recipes on Allrecipes.com to see which got top marks for nutrition. Each recipe was then ranked based on six categories.
- Protein: Consuming protein on a daily basis optimizes health in all ages, including growth and development.
- Saturated fat: This type of fat has been shown to be a contributor to cardiovascular disease. People who limit saturated fat intake tend to have better cardiovascular health.
- Fiber: Most Americans only consume half the recommended amount of fiber each day, but this nutrient plays an important role in digestive health, cancer prevention, satiety, weight loss, and more.
- Calories: Not all calories are created equal, but moderation paired with sound nutrition may impact health outcomes and average lifespans. Creating a calorie deficit is key to a successful weight loss strategy.
- Net carbs: The overconsumption of carbs (and net carbs, which are counted after fiber intake) can lead to poorer physical and mental health.
- Sugar: Research shows that eating too much sugar can trigger the brain to stimulate compulsive overeating.
Key Findings
- Dishes with high-fiber vegetables like roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash soup dominate the list of 10 healthiest sides.
- Different breads are on the best and worst lists, indicating that nutritional content can vary in the same category.
- Green bean casseroles tend to be healthier options than alternatives like sweet potato or creamed corn casseroles.
Now check out the 10 healthiest and unhealthiest Thanksgiving side dishes to help you choose the best options for your dinner table.
Hers
10 healthiest Thanksgiving side dishes
Hers’ list of 10 healthiest Thanksgiving dishes.
1. Roasted Brussels sprouts
2. Butternut squash soup
3. Awesome sausage, apple, and cranberry stuffing
4. Simple roasted butternut squash
5. Quick yeast rolls
6. Squash casserole
7. Grandma’s green bean casserole (tied)
7. Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms (tied)
9. Best green bean casserole (tied)
9. Slow cooker stuffing (tied)
Hers
10 unhealthiest Thanksgiving side dishes
Hers’ list of 10 unhealthiest Thanksgiving side dishes.
1. Candied sweet potatoes
2. Grandmother’s buttermilk cornbread
3. Awesome and easy creamy corn casserole
4. Creamy au gratin potatoes
5. Yummy sweet potato casserole
6. Cream corn like no other
7. Homemade mac and cheese
8. Buttery cooked carrots
9. Bread and celery stuffing
10. Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe
Thanksgiving Side Dishes Ranked From Healthiest to Unhealthiest
(Recipes can be found here and here.)
1. Roasted Brussels sprouts
2. Butternut squash soup
3. Awesome sausage, apple, and cranberry stuffing
4. Simple roasted butternut squash
5. Quick yeast rolls
6. Squash casserole
7. Grandma’s green bean casserole (tied)
7. Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms (tied)
9. Best green bean casserole (tied)
9. Slow cooker stuffing (tied)
11. Winter fruit salad with lemon poppy seed dressing
12. Chef John’s perfect mashed potatoes
13. Cranberry sauce (tied)
13. Sweet dinner rolls (tied)
15. Homesteader cornbread
16. Grandma’s corn pudding
17. Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe
18. Bread and celery stuffing
19. Buttery cooked carrots
20. Homemade mac and cheese
21. Cream corn like no other
22. Yummy sweet potato casserole
23. Creamy au Gratin potatoes
24. Awesome and easy creamy corn casserole
25. Grandmother’s buttermilk cornbread
26. Candied sweet potatoes
Thanksgiving Side Dish Nutrition: Trends and Insights
Nutrition can vary greatly across different Thanksgiving side dishes. Here are the best and worst options in each category surveyed to help find the sides that work best for your dietary priorities.
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Protein?
Dishes with the most protein
- Homemade mac and cheese
- Creamy au gratin potatoes
- Awesome sausage, apple, and cranberry stuffing
Dishes with the least protein
- Cranberry sauce
- Buttery cooked carrots
- Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Fiber?
Dishes with the most fiber
- Chef John’s perfect mashed potatoes
- Butternut squash soup, simple roasted butternut squash, and candied sweet potatoes (tied)
Dishes with the least fiber
- Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms
- Homesteader cornbread, grandmother’s buttermilk cornbread, quick yeast rolls, sweet dinner rolls (tied)
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Calories?
Dishes with the most calories
- Grandma’s green bean casserole
- Homemade mac and cheese
- Creamy au gratin potatoes
Dishes with the least calories
- Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms
- Cranberry sauce
- Roasted Brussels sprouts
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Saturated Fat?
Dishes with the most saturated fat
- Homemade mac and cheese
- Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe
- Creamy au gratin potatoes
Dishes with the least saturated fat
- Cranberry sauce
- Roasted Brussels sprouts, simple roasted butternut squash, and quick yeast rolls (tied)
- Homesteader cornbread
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Net Carbs?
Dishes with the most net carbs
- Homemade mac and cheese
- Candied sweet potatoes
- Creamy au gratin potatoes
Dishes with the least net carbs
- Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms
- Roasted Brussels sprouts
- Grandma’s green bean casserole
Which Thanksgiving Side Dishes Have the Most Sugar?
Dishes with the most sugar
- Candied sweet potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
- Yummy sweet potato casserole
Dishes with the least sugar
- Homemade mac and cheese
- Mouth-watering stuffed mushrooms
- Garlic mashed potatoes secret recipe
Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated
Hers looked at 26 side dish recipes that received more than 1,000 reviews on Allrecipes.com, since that means they’ve been well-tested by plenty of home cooks. Using that list, Hers analyzed six different types of nutritional content in one serving of each recipe. Hers ranked protein and fiber favorably, while dishes high in calories, saturated fat, net carbs, and sugar received lower scores. Additionally, a 2x multiplier was used when scoring protein and saturated fat.
3 Tips to Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner While Prioritizing Your Health
It’s possible to strike a balance between enjoying a celebratory Thanksgiving feast and keeping health goals in check. Here are three tips to help you feel great all day long.
- Start the day with a healthy breakfast: You may be tempted to skip breakfast, but enjoying a well-rounded morning meal could help reduce your appetite later in the day. Breakfast may also help energize you and motivate you to move around throughout the day.
- Enjoy everything in moderation: Consider the nutritional content of each dish on your Thanksgiving plate and adjust your portions thoughtfully. You don’t have to give up candied sweet potatoes or buttermilk cornbread. Instead, consider opting for smaller portions of the unhealthier dishes and fill more of your plate with healthy options.
- Go for an after-dinner walk: Taking a walk right after dinner can help prevent your blood sugar levels from spiking. Plus, walking in general can be an effective, low-impact way to lose or maintain weight.
This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.