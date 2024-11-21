

Elena Veselova // Shutterstock

20 best Thanksgiving sides to eat on weight loss meds

Thanksgiving side dishes such as mashed sweet potatoes, baked vegetables and mac and cheese are laid out on a table.

Ah, Thanksgiving: a time to gather ’round with friends and family, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and, of course, eat.

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around food. That makes it tough to navigate when you’re trying to lose weight. And if you’re one of the nearly 1 in 10 adults taking a GLP-1 medication like Wegovy (semaglutide) or Zepbound (tirzepatide) to lose weight, the stakes can feel even higher. GLP-1 medications are intended to be used with a reduced-calorie diet, and overeating—or eating the wrong kind of foods—can lead to and exacerbate uncomfortable gastrointestinal (GI) side effects such as nausea, constipation, diarrhea, and even vomiting… not to mention get in the way of your weight loss goals.

That’s why Ro put together this list of the best Thanksgiving sides for people taking weight loss medication, specifically GLP–1s. We reviewed the calorie and nutrient content in common Thanksgiving sides and ranked them based on their suitability for people taking weight loss drugs:

People on GLP-1s are typically reducing their caloric intake, so we share the least caloric Thanksgiving sides. Fiber and protein: These nutrients can fill you up, so you are less likely to overindulge.

Spoiler alert: Most of your favorite Thanksgiving sides probably aren’t all that healthy. But some are healthier than others and may make for smarter choices for people on weight loss medications.

Key findings and takeaways

Vegetable-based sides, such as collard greens, Brussels sprouts, green beans, and carrots, are some of the lowest-calorie options at the Thanksgiving table. This makes them a good fit for those on a reduced-calorie diet. What’s more, they’re often higher in fiber, so you may feel full sooner, eat less overall, and avoid that uncomfortable “stuffed” feeling that often accompanies this holiday and can be even worse on GLP-1s. Watch out for added butter or cream, though.

This makes them a good fit for those on a reduced-calorie diet. What’s more, they’re often higher in fiber, so you may feel full sooner, eat less overall, and avoid that uncomfortable “stuffed” feeling that often accompanies this holiday and can be even worse on GLP-1s. Watch out for added butter or cream, though. Mashed sweet potatoes can be a better option than traditional mashed potatoes, especially if you leave off the marshmallow topping. Their high-fiber content can help boost feelings of fullness while reducing the odds of constipation, a common side effect of weight loss medications like Wegovy.

Their high-fiber content can help boost feelings of fullness while reducing the odds of constipation, a common side effect of weight loss medications like Wegovy. Many Thanksgiving side dishes can be made healthier and more weight-loss medication-friendly when they’re prepared with less butter, oil, cream, and added sugar. Plus, avoiding fat-heavy ingredients can decrease the likelihood of experiencing side effects on weight loss medications.



Ro

The best Thanksgiving sides to eat on weight loss meds

Infographic showing the best Thanksgiving sides to eat on weight loss meds.

Every year, Campbell’s (the brand behind the famous soups) polls 5,000 American adults across all 50 states to put together their State of the Sides Report, which lists the top-ranked Thanksgiving sides along with other food preferences, holiday traditions, and more fun facts. In 2024, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes topped Americans’ lists of favorite Thanksgiving sides. But which of these and other common holiday sides are the best options for people taking weight loss medications?

When you prep your plate this season, here are the top choices for people taking GLP-1 medications. They’re listed in order of most (to least) healthy, prioritized by lower-calorie, higher-protein and fiber, and lower-sugar and fat options. Remember that different preparations may vary, and different brands can (and often do) have slightly different nutrition facts. So, it’s always important to check the ingredients of specific sides on your table. This list is meant to give you an idea.

Green bean casserole

Butternut squash soup

Collard greens

Roasted Brussels sprouts

Green beans

Pumpkin soup

Roasted carrots

Mashed sweet potatoes

Mashed potatoes

Candied yams

Cranberry sauce

Kale salad

Waldorf salad

Traditional stuffing

Deviled eggs

Macaroni and cheese

Whole-wheat dinner rolls

Cornbread

Biscuits

Cornbread stuffing

A closer look at the best Thanksgiving sides to eat on weight loss meds

Unsurprisingly, calories can be very important to track for people on a reduced-calorie diet, which is the case for many individuals taking weight loss medications. Bear in mind: Certain drugs, such as Wegovy, are actually approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight loss and management when used in tandem with a low-cal diet and exercise.

That said, weight loss is not just about calorie counting. It’s about getting the most from the calories you do eat or “maximizing the nutrient density [of what you consume],” says Nicole Rodriguez, RDN, NASM-CPT, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified personal trainer based in New York.

That’s why we also ranked the best Thanksgiving sides for weight loss by their protein, fiber, sugar, and fat content. High-protein and high-fiber foods can boost feelings of fullness, making it easier to stay in control of your food choices. And while sugar and fat can be delicious, they can worsen certain side effects of weight loss medications, such as nausea and diarrhea.

Below you’ll find the best Thanksgiving sides for weight loss medications based on their calories, protein, fiber, sugar, and fat content per 100-gram serving.

Thanksgiving sides with the least calories

Green bean casserole and butternut squash soup (tie – 56 calories)

Collard greens (61 calories)

Roasted Brussels sprouts (67 calories)

Thanksgiving sides with the most calories

Cornbread stuffing (389 calories)

Biscuits (350 calories)

Cornbread (309 calories)

Weight loss medications and GLP-1s are designed to be used in combination with diet and exercise. Part of this is to help with weight loss. But it can also help prevent side effects. GLP-1s slow down the digestive process, so it takes longer for food to move through your stomach into the intestines. When you eat higher-calorie meals, you may overeat without realizing it, disrupting your weight loss efforts and causing GI distress. That’s why it’s typically recommended to eat slowly and have smaller portions when taking GLP-1s.

In addition to the three listed above, mashed sweet potatoes can also be considered a calorie-friendly and nutrient-rich Thanksgiving side, Rodriguez says. The same can be said for other dishes that “contain sweet potato—not smothered in marshmallows, as delicious as that may be—as well as green beans with slivered almonds and walnuts, prepared in olive oil,” she adds. Plus, nuts can boost the protein content of the side dish, too.

Thanksgiving sides with the most protein

Deviled eggs (11.5 grams)

Macaroni and cheese (8.8 grams)

Whole-wheat dinner rolls (8.6 grams)

Thanksgiving sides with the least protein

Candied yams (0.4 grams)

Butternut squash soup (0.7 grams)

Cranberry sauce (0.9 grams)

“Mac and cheese is one of the Thanksgiving side dishes with the most protein,” says Lauren Aronson, RDN, a registered dietitian based in New York City. That being said, it’s also high in fat, which can be problematic for those on GLP-1 medications. “Try a lightened-up version made with nonfat Greek yogurt and less cheese to up the protein even more and decrease the fat,” she recommends.

Here’s why: Protein can help you feel full sooner and longer, keeping hunger at bay. And reducing your fat intake can stave off the potential nausea many people experience on GLP-1s.

Vegetable-based options can also offer a protein punch, says David Nazarian, MD, a Los Angeles-based physician board-certified in internal medicine. “Cruciferous vegetables such as brussels sprouts and broccoli are excellent sources of fiber and protein,” Dr. Nazarian says. “A 1-cup serving of cooked Brussels sprouts typically contains about 4 grams of protein while broccoli contains about 3 grams.”

Thanksgiving sides with the most fiber

Collard greens (4.2 grams)

Whole-wheat rolls and Brussels sprouts (tie) (3.8 grams)

Roasted carrots (3.1 grams)

Thanksgiving sides with the least fiber

Candied yams (0.4 grams)

Macaroni and cheese and butternut squash soup (tie) (0.5 grams)

Traditional stuffing (0.8 grams)

“Sweet potatoes can be a good source of fiber, and unlike a traditional white potato mash, do not usually contain cream or sour cream and loads of butter,” Aronson says. “Making a stuffing/dressing with whole-grain bread can also help to increase the fiber in the meal.”

However, if you see veggies at the table, opt for those instead, she notes. “Roasted veggies, think Brussels sprouts and carrots, and sautéed veggies, like spinach, will contain the most fiber and likely be the healthiest part of the meal. Green bean casseroles will also have a good amount of fiber, but they tend to be made with other fatty ingredients.”

“Legumes such as green beans are another good source of fiber. Sweet potatoes and lentils, which are Thanksgiving favorites, are also protein-packed and fiber-rich,” Dr. Nazarian adds.

Both fiber and protein can boost satiety and reduce your appetite, which can help with weight loss. Increasing your fiber intake can also help with certain GI side effects common to weight loss medications, such as constipation. However, if you’ve been experiencing diarrhea on GLP-1s, you may want to temporarily reduce the amount of fiber you consume and skip on the fibrous sides during Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving sides with the least sugar

Collard greens (0.5 grams)

Deviled eggs (1.1 grams)

Whole-wheat dinner rolls (1.6 grams)

Thanksgiving sides with the most sugar

Cranberry sauce (31.8 grams)

Candied yams (22.4 grams)

Kale salad (14.4 grams)

Thankfully, “most Thanksgiving sides do not [tend to] contain tons of added sugar,” according to Aronson, who recommends choosing smaller portions of dishes, like cranberry sauce and candied yams, that tend to contain the most added sugar.

But if you’re preparing Thanksgiving sides yourself, there are ways you can reduce the added sugar. “Consider how you can cut down the amount of sugar you’re adding to different things so it’s more about the corn and less about the sugars,” Rodriguez says. The fruit, the spice, and the aromatics are what give us the delight from those dishes, she adds—not the added sugar.

Thanksgiving sides with the least fat

Candied yams (0 grams)

Cranberry sauce (0.2 grams)

Butternut squash soup (2 grams)

Thanksgiving sides with the most fat

Biscuits (16 grams)

Deviled eggs (15.9 grams)

Waldorf salad (14.2 grams)

Eating too many high-fat foods can lead to weight gain, which is the opposite goal of weight loss medications. “People who are taking weight loss medications may also be more sensitive to fatty foods, as they may cause GI upset,” Aronson says.

Regularly eating too many fatty foods can also disrupt the gut-brain connection, including the GLP-1 gut hormones that medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound act on. This can reduce how much natural GLP-1 gets released after you eat, so it may take longer for you to start feeling full, further interfering with your weight loss goals.

Keep in mind that not all fats are created equal. “Unsaturated fats, such as those found in fish, nuts, and avocado, are actually quite heart-healthy,” Aronson explains. “Saturated fats, which are found in fatty meats, fried foods, and full-fat dairy, are the types of fat that are harmful to our heart health and can increase the risk of high cholesterol and clogged arteries.”

“Unfortunately, many Thanksgiving sides are full of saturated fat, which is partially what makes the meal so decadent and yummy,” Aronson says. “Mac and cheese, mashed potatoes (if made with cream or sour cream), green bean casserole, gravy (if made with butter), and biscuits usually contain the most saturated fat.”

However, even dishes with high levels of healthy, unsaturated fats—including cornbread (6.3 grams) or stuffing (9.4 grams)—can become less healthy if you load them up with butter and oil. So, it’s smart to pay attention to how a dish is prepared.

“Focus on fats that come from things that come out of the ground: nuts, olive oils, avocado,” Rodriguez says. “Even with dressing, use a canola or vegetable oil as opposed to preparing something in lard. Coconut oil is the one caveat because it’s high in saturated fat—even higher than beef tallow.”

Methodology

The most popular Thanksgiving sides were identified using data from the 2024 edition of Campbell’s State of the Sides Report and conversations with dietitians and physicians who specialize in weight loss. Then, nutrition information was pulled from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) FoodData Central to calculate the amount of calories, protein, fiber, sugar, and fat (saturated and unsaturated) in each 100-gram serving. Nutrient amounts listed are grams per 100-gram serving, rounded to the nearest tenth.

In general, Thanksgiving sides are not the healthiest foods around, but some are better options than others, especially for people on weight loss medications. With that audience in mind, this methodology prioritized dishes with lower sugar and saturated fat content and higher protein, fiber, and unsaturated fat.

How to stick to your goals without forgoing your favorite Thanksgiving sides

Can you still enjoy Thanksgiving while on weight loss medication? Absolutely. Holidays are meant to be celebrated, and forcing yourself to go cold turkey (pun intended) on Thanksgiving rarely works. In fact, animal researchers have found that when rats are completely blocked off from their favorite sugary foods, their stress levels go through the roof, leading them to binge as soon as they get the chance. Several experts shared their top tips with Ro for making the most of the food-forward holiday.

Avoid “banking” calories

“Some people make the mistake of banking calories,” Rodriguez says. Meaning they might skip breakfast or lunch, planning instead to eat all their calories for the day at the Thanksgiving feast.

“That’s always going to backfire,” she says. “Make sure you have a breakfast ‘power triangle’ of protein, heart-healthy fat, and fiber—be it a ready-to-drink protein shake or a banana with a cup of berries. If you already had a meal that fits that triangle, then you can go into the Thanksgiving meal with some sense of control, so you can make choices that are aligned with your health goals.”

Take small bites

“I actually have a very simple philosophy about Thanksgiving and major holidays in general,” says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN. “I encourage people to begin with protein like turkey and have a few bites of each of their favorite foods to fully partake in the fixings without overeating.”

“Safety is first,” she continues. “Large portions can cause GI distress, especially when the foods are high in fat like mac and cheese.”

It’s typically better to eat less, more often on GLP-1s than to feast all at once, especially if you’re experiencing nausea or vomiting. Eating more slowly can also help prevent nausea and other uncomfortable side effects.

When it comes to dessert, Rodriguez recommends following a three-bite strategy. “On your first bite, you think to yourself, ‘Wow, this is so delicious and special.’ The second bite is a reaffirmation of that. On the third bite, you can say, ‘Wow, I’m so glad I had that.’ Over time, we can recognize that when we eat beyond those three bites, oftentimes we’re just eating for the sake of eating.”

Only eat what you love

You’ve heard it before, and you’ll likely hear it again: Moderation is key. And while this concept can apply to seemingly everything in life, it’s especially relevant when eating during the holidays while on a weight loss journey. In fact, it’s Aronson’s “biggest piece of advice” when it comes to the Thanksgiving meal.

With moderation in mind, “make sure to load up on lean protein (the white meat turkey is a great option), aim for half your plate to be veggies, and then take smaller portions of your other favorite sides,” Aronson says.”Eat the stuff you really love, and leave the stuff you don’t.”

Employing this tactic can help you stay satisfied without overindulging. But what if you’re overwhelmed by your options and unsure what deserves a place on your plate? Rodriguez recommends taking in the whole menu before you decide what to load up on. “If you’re on weight loss medication, you want to maximize nutrient density as high as possible,” she says. “Plus, you know that foods that are fried or high in saturated fat are not going to sit great with you later that day or evening.”

Prioritize protein (and trim the fat)

People using weight loss medications should focus on preserving muscle mass while losing fat, according to Dr. Nazarian. When you lose a significant amount of weight quickly, as can happen on these medications, you may end up losing some muscle in the process—especially if you’re not being diligent about diet and exercise. This can lead to a slower metabolism and weight loss plateau.

While taking up strength training can counteract this potential effect, you can’t really swing kettlebells during Thanksgiving festivities. So, when it comes to the holiday meal (and every meal, for that matter), try to pack your plate with protein “as it provides the building blocks for muscle repair and growth,” Dr. Nazarian says.

“Turkey is a lean protein source, but the skin is high in unhealthy fats. So, remove the skin before eating,” he explains. “Additionally, reduce the amount of butter and oil in stuffing and incorporate more vegetables for a healthier option.”

Bring your own side dish

Not sure there will be healthy sides at the Thanksgiving table? Bring your own.

“You’re never going to be the only person who will benefit from bringing some sort of fresh side, like a veggie and fruit platter. You’ll make other people happy,” Rodriguez says. “Bring something you know you want to have in addition to the other things that are going to be on offer.”

Remember what the holiday is really about

Some people have a tough time transitioning to eating—or drinking—less on weight loss medications. If that’s you, Rodriguez recommends leaning into everything else Thanksgiving is about besides the food.

“You might be better tuned in to the conversation, ambiance, and social connection. Now that the food noise has quieted down, you may find yourself enjoying other aspects of the gathering to a greater extent,” she explains.

What else do you look forward to on Thanksgiving? From football and family traditions to scoring early Black Friday deals, there’s a lot to love besides the food.

Bottom line

If you’re taking weight loss medication, you can still enjoy your favorite sides during Thanksgiving. The key is to start small, fill up on protein first, and only eat what you really, truly love. Many Thanksgiving dishes are loaded with butter, oil, and fat, so be choosy with what you put on your plate and opt for sides with more protein and fiber.

This story was produced by Ro and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.