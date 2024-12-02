

Pets mourn the loss of other pets, too. Here’s how experts say you can help them.

Many movies, cartoons, and television shows often depict pets in a lighthearted way, showcasing their cheerfulness and laissez-faire attitude. On the contrary, modern science suggests that pets possess a deeper level of intelligence than we ever dared to imagine, and they experience the range of feelings we once assumed were just felt by humans.

“The visible expression of grief is widespread in the animal kingdom,” Barbara J. King, author of “How Animals Grieve,” told Stacker. “A cat wails in visible distress after the death of her sister; a dog stops playing and eats poorly when his dog friend dies.”

Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the Emergency and Critical Care Unit at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, also points to an Italian study of 426 adults who owned at least one dog, one of whom died while the other was alive. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports in 2022, found that the behavior of the surviving dog changed after the loss of a canine companion, according to a survey from owners.

However, Fox points out this reported change could easily be attributed to the owner’s own emotional state. “There is a lot of anecdotal evidence for pet grief, but true scientific evidence is difficult to ascertain,” Fox told Stacker. Nevertheless, it is not too farfetched to imagine one’s four-legged companions going through the same kind of mourning as you.

The average number of pets owned per household in the United States is 1.5 dogs and 1.8 cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s 2024 survey. These figures indicate that a number of homes have more than one pet, pushing the average above one and increasing the likelihood that many owners will experience seeing their pets mourn their missing companions.

Our four-legged companions are a central part of many families, yet the impact of their loss is often underestimated. Ollie analyzed studies and consulted experts to provide tips for helping a pet mourning the loss of another.



Watch out for signs of grief

All of the experts consulted largely agree on the same list of grief symptoms—lethargy, increased vocalization, and a change in appetite are all sure signs. “It is also possible for the surviving pet to search for the other pet in the household. They may also exhibit soothing behaviors like excessive licking or suckling on a stuffed animal or become newly clingy to their owner,” Fox said.

That altered state in your pet may range from mild to severe, brief or prolonged. “It’s good to remember that animal grief doesn’t always mirror human grief in its signs. You know your pet best, and close observation of the grieving individual in the days and weeks following a death is more important than consulting any checklist of standard symptoms,” King said.



Give your pet some extra attention, but also space

To help alleviate your pet’s grief, Jennifer Vonk, a psychologist specializing in animal cognition, suggests that making the extra effort to engage with them is crucial, “whether that is a play session, taking your dog to the park, or spending time sitting with your cat on the couch.”

She told Stacker human guardians should “allow [their pets] to sniff beds where the deceased animal lay. Having that scent around may be comforting for the animal.” Fox also recommends maintaining a normal routine so surviving pets can feel more comfortable with a predictable schedule. Distractions like food puzzles, Kongs, and other enrichment activities can also benefit pets.

“Extra love and extra patience by the human guardian often go a long way,” King said.



Take note of different mourning patterns between cats and dogs, but remember every pet is different

The jury is still out about whether the old adage of the difference between cats and dogs is true. A study surveying 279 human guardians published in the journal Animals in 2016 noted that cats and dogs seem to mourn differently. In the study, owners of both canines and felines noted increased attention-seeking, as well as seeking out the deceased pet’s favorite spots, but canines seemed more prone to appetite and sleep issues, while feline guardians say their cats vocalize more.

However, Vonk’s study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science in 2024 with doctorate student Brittany Greene indicated they express grief similarly. “I would say that cat behavior is generally more subtle than dog behavior so owners probably have to look harder to detect changes,” Vonk said.

Meanwhile, Fox noted cats tend to be more withdrawn than dogs and may recover from grief quicker, but responses largely depend on a pet’s personality. Some cats could also be more sensitive to changes, and the loss of a friend can bring about symptoms like urinary issues, prolonged inappetence, and vomiting.



Why pet’s feelings matter, too

To truly help pets through the grieving process, King said it’s worth reflecting on the very significance of humans’ ongoing attempt to understand pets and how they process grief. Doing so, King explained, acknowledges that pets are beings capable of feelings as varied and intense as those of humans.

“For me at least, it’s a real solace to know that humans aren’t the only animals who grieve,” she added. “We aren’t alone in our soaring highs and very low lows, because we are surrounded by other animals who have them, too. This doesn’t mean animals’ grief is exactly like ours, but it does mean that we shouldn’t hold ourselves apart as somehow exceptional in feeling deeply.”

