Fokasu Art // Shutterstock

20 iconic Christmas movie foods ranked according to nutrition

Traditions are a big part of what makes the holidays special, from decorating the tree to rewatching your favorite Christmas movies. But have you ever considered leveling up the holiday season by enjoying the foods featured in those iconic films?

If this sounds like a fun way to spice up the season, you may be wondering which Christmas movie foods are the healthiest—especially if you’re on a weight loss journey. Around 35–64% of people try to lose weight during the holiday season, and that stat doesn’t include the nearly one in 10 adults who have taken GLP-1 medications, such as Wegovy (semaglutide) or Zepbound (tirzepatide).

So, which Christmas movie culinary delights are the healthiest? To answer that question, Ro curated a list of some of the most iconic dishes, drinks, and desserts featured in fan-favorite flicks and reviewed recipes, such as those in The Christmas Movie Cookbook by Julia Rutland, analyzed their nutrition content, and interviewed experts to discover Hollywood’s healthiest holiday bites and beverages (say that five times fast!), based on which ones had the:

Fewest calories: While calories provide the energy necessary for a whole host of vital bodily functions, they should generally be consumed in moderation to maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and keep you functioning optimally day-to-day. Creating a calorie deficit, such as through a reduced-calorie diet, is one of the most effective ways to lose weight.

While calories provide the energy necessary for a whole host of vital bodily functions, they should generally be consumed in moderation to maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and keep you functioning optimally day-to-day. Creating a calorie deficit, such as through a reduced-calorie diet, is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Most protein: Adequate protein intake ensures healthy growth and development, particularly when it comes to building muscle. Plus, eating more protein can keep hunger at bay, making it easier to eat less and lose weight.

Adequate protein intake ensures healthy growth and development, particularly when it comes to building muscle. Plus, eating more protein can keep hunger at bay, making it easier to eat less and lose weight. Most fiber: Fiber keeps your gut working at its best while also helping lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It has a similar fullness-promoting effect, with research showing that increased fiber intake predicts successful weight loss.

Fiber keeps your gut working at its best while also helping lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It has a similar fullness-promoting effect, with research showing that increased fiber intake predicts successful weight loss. Least sugar: Sugar sure is delicious (just ask Buddy the Elf), but eating too much of it can mess with your brain in many ways, including leading you to overeat when you’re not even hungry anymore and making unwanted weight gain common during the holidays. Excessive sugar intake is also linked to obesity, inflammatory diseases, and metabolic syndrome.

Sugar sure is delicious (just ask Buddy the Elf), but eating too much of it can mess with your brain in many ways, including leading you to overeat when you’re not even hungry anymore and making unwanted weight gain common during the holidays. Excessive sugar intake is also linked to obesity, inflammatory diseases, and metabolic syndrome. Least fat: Per gram, fat contains more calories than an equivalent gram of carbohydrates or protein, which is why some weight loss programs emphasize low-fat eating plans. While not all fats are created equal, saturated fat can be particularly problematic; in fact, diets high in saturated fat have been linked to obesity and inflammation.

Now, with visions of sugar plums in your head, read on to see how these Christmas movie foods stack up.

GLP-1 Important Safety Information: Read more about serious warnings and safety info.

Wegovy Important Safety Information: Read more about serious warnings and safety info.

Zepbound Important Safety Information: Read more about serious warnings and safety info.

Key Findings

Clark Griswold had the right idea in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation when he said, “If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat.” While that roast turkey didn’t turn out so great, it is, in fact, the healthiest option on this list , boasting a whopping 27.7 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, and a good ratio of healthy to unhealthy fats per 100-gram serving.

, boasting a whopping 27.7 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, and a good ratio of healthy to unhealthy fats per 100-gram serving. Many of the cinematic Christmas foods on the list are low in fiber since fiber comes from fruits, veggies, and whole grains—all ingredients that are notoriously missing from many Christmas movie eats. Seven foods on this list had absolutely no fiber whatsoever , and only one (A Christmas Carol’s Christmas Pudding) had over 2.5 grams per serving.

, and only one (A Christmas Carol’s Christmas Pudding) had over 2.5 grams per serving. Likely to no one’s surprise, the Hostess Twinkies featured in Die Hard are the least healthy option on the list, thanks to their sky-high sugar content and low nutritional value.





Ro

Foods From Popular Christmas Movies Ranked

From Kevin McCallister’s cheese pizza in Home Alone to the roast beast in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, food has always played a leading role in favorite Christmas movies. But which of these scene-stealing foods can be considered the healthiest?

Below is a ranking of iconic beverages and bites from popular holiday specials in order of most to least healthy, with priority given to the items that tend to be low in calories, fat, and sugar and high in protein and fiber. Of course, the recipes can vary, and with them, the nutrition facts. But this list provides a better idea of how the foods from your favorite flicks stack up, whether you want to don an apron and actually cook your way through Christmas classics or just watch your favorite flicks with a little more knowledge.

Oh, and one more point of note: These rankings are based on the nutritional data for a 100-gram serving, which may be less than you eat (a slice of pie, for instance, often contains more than 100 grams).

Roast Turkey – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Tomato Soup – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rotisserie Chicken – It’s a Wonderful Life

Hot Chocolate – The Polar Express

Mac and Cheese – Home Alone 1

Egg Strata – The Family Stone

Meatloaf – A Christmas Story

Braised Brisket – The Holiday

Cheese Pizza – Home Alone 1 and 2

Eggnog – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Roasted Duck – A Christmas Story

Frappuccino with Whipped Cream – The Holiday

Spiced Spiked Cider – A Bad Moms Christmas

Christmas Pudding – A Christmas Carol

Roast Beast – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Buddy the Elf’s Spaghetti – Elf

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies – The Santa Clause

Banoffee Pie – Love Actually

Red Velvet Cupcakes – Frosty the Snowman

Hostess Twinkies – Die Hard

A Closer Look at How Food From Popular Christmas Movies Stacks Up by Nutrition

The list above shows the healthiest Christmas movie eats and treats based on their overall calorie, protein, fiber, sugar, and fat content. But which ones really pack in the calories, and which ones offer a surprisingly healthy amount of protein or fiber (without too much sugar)?

Read on for the answers to these questions and more as Ro breaks down the nutritional content for each Christmas movie food per 100-gram serving.

Popular Christmas Movie Foods: Calories

Christmas movie foods with the most calories:

Roast Beast – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (732 calories)

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies – The Santa Clause (499 calories)

Buddy the Elf’s Spaghetti – Elf (398 calories)

Christmas movie foods with the least calories

Tomato Soup – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (45 calories)

Hot Chocolate – The Polar Express (77 calories)

Frappuccino with Whipped Cream – The Holiday (82 calories)

The daily recommended amount of calories per day is 2,000 for women and 2,500 for men. Calories provide the energy needed to stay alive, but some foods pack in more “empty” calories, i.e. those that don’t offer much nutritional value (think: highly processed, overly sugary, and fatty foods). Remember: Calories are not the end-all-be-all. Foods that are lower in overall calories but packed with sugar and lack protein can still play a role in hurting your overall weight loss goals. That being said, if you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most straightforward ways to do so is to eat fewer calories than you burn. However, many Christmas movie feasts are notoriously calorie-heavy.

The number one food with the most calories on this list—the Grinch’s famous roast beast (a hearty roast beef slathered with a creamy horseradish sauce)—is a perfect example. However, there are ways to make this Christmas meal healthier, says Lauren Aronson, RDN, a registered dietitian based in New York City. She recommends “taking the skin off when you eat it to reduce the calories and fat even more.”

Removing dairy from dishes can also reduce the number of calories, as shown by the most low-calorie pick: the tomato soup featured in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Tomato soup can be either high- or low-calorie “depending on if it is cream-based,” Aronson says. “Some tomato soups aren’t made with dairy at all! Some are just tomatoes and veggies.”

The Santa Clause’s giant chocolate chunk cookies and Buddy the Elf’s sugar- and syrup-loaded spaghetti rounded out the list of the most caloric Christmas movie foods. “Desserts are always going to be full of calories,” Aronson says. “That’s mostly the point of dessert! Moderation is key! Eat a small portion of what you really enjoy and leave the other desserts off your plate.”

Popular Christmas Movie Foods: Protein

Christmas movie foods with the most protein:

Roast Beast – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (29.8 grams)

Braised Brisket – The Holiday (29.4 grams)

Roast Turkey – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (27.7 grams)

Christmas movie foods with the least protein:

Spiced Spiked Cider – A Bad Moms Christmas (0.1 grams)

Tomato Soup – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (0.9 grams)

Frappuccino with Whipped Cream – The Holiday (1.6 grams)

If you’re trying to lose weight, you’ll often come across advice that recommends boosting your protein intake. That’s because protein helps lower your appetite by making you feel full sooner and longer. Protein also plays an essential role in maintaining (and building) muscles, strengthening your immune system, and preventing anemia.

As for which Christmas movie foods pack in the most protein, “Any of the meat dishes will contain the most protein,” Aronson says. “Side dishes that contain dairy will have protein as well!” Unsurprisingly, the Christmas movie foods with the most protein on the list are all meat-based, with roast beef, braised brisket, and roast turkey taking the top three spots.

Popular Christmas Movie Foods: Fiber

Christmas movie foods with the most fiber:

Christmas Pudding – A Christmas Carol (2.7 grams)

Cheese Pizza – Home Alone 1 and 2 (2.3 grams)

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies – The Santa Clause (2.3 grams)

Christmas movie foods with the least fiber:

Frappuccino with Whipped Cream – The Holiday (0 grams)

Hostess Twinkies – Die Hard (0 grams)

Eggnog – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (0 grams)

Roasted Duck – A Christmas Story (0 grams)

Rotisserie Chicken – It’s a Wonderful Life (0 grams)

Roast Turkey – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (0 grams)

Braised Brisket – The Holiday (0 grams)

“Fiber is found in fruits, veggies, and whole grains,” Aronson says. “Most of our favorite Christmas movie dishes do not contain these items.” That explains how we ended up with a seven-way tie for this category, thanks to multiple foods from holiday flicks containing exactly 0 grams of fiber. Though you wouldn’t expect foods such as pudding and cookies to make any type of high-fiber round-up, this just goes to show how low in fiber most of these options are.

For reference, 25–30 grams of fiber is the recommended daily amount for adults. Foods with at least 3 grams of fiber per 100 grams can be considered a “good source” of fiber, according to some guidelines. None of the Christmas foods on the above list meet that definition—not even the Christmas pudding (i.e. a dried fruit-filled dessert) featured in A Christmas Carol. Bah humbug!

“Fiber is a prebiotic, meaning it helps feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut,” says Adiana Castro, MS, RD, founder of Compass Nutrition and clinical dietitian at Weill Cornell Medicine. “A diverse gut microbiome is linked to improved blood sugar control, mental health, and longevity. Focusing on fiber-rich foods can also support your digestive system and heart.”

Fiber also has a satiety-promoting effect, similar to protein. And research shows that people who eat more fiber tend to be more successful at both losing weight and keeping it off.

Want to boost the fiber content of your favorite holiday movie foods? “Choose a whole grain bread to prepare the egg strata, and try a whole wheat, chickpea, or bean pasta to amp up the fiber in these dishes,” Aronson says. “You can also try adding veggies, like broccoli or cauliflower, to the mac and cheese!”

Then you can channel your inner Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and say, “Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale.”

Popular Christmas Movie Foods: Sugar

Christmas movie foods with the most sugar:

Buddy the Elf’s Spaghetti – Elf (63 grams)

Hostess Twinkies – Die Hard (42.1 grams)

Red Velvet Cupcakes – Frosty the Snowman (40.2 grams)

Christmas movie foods with the least sugar:

Roasted Duck – A Christmas Story (0 grams)

Roast Turkey – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (0 grams)

Braised Brisket – The Holiday (0 grams)

In a three-way tie, the meat entrees featured in A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Holiday all contain 0 grams of sugar, making these great sugar-free options for holiday mains if you’re taking inspiration from your favorite seasonal films.

Keeping tabs on your sugar consumption can be a good idea any time of year, as the sweet stuff tends to hijack our brains and lead us to overeat. Just because something is high in sugar, though, doesn’t necessarily mean you have to skip it entirely—unless, of course, your healthcare provider has advised otherwise. In other words, there’s no need to skip your favorite foods, but rather, enjoy them in moderation.

On the other side of the spectrum, there’s Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti—a Christmas concoction of marinara and maple syrup that only Buddy could cook up. In the movie, Buddy famously says, “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.” He’s a guy who stays true to his word.

While they didn’t make the top three, holiday drinks like eggnog, cider, and hot chocolate can be a hidden source of sugar, Aronson warns. “And because it’s in the form of liquid sugar, it is absorbed by the body at a faster rate, leading to much larger increases in blood sugar. Try to substitute some or all of the sugar for a sweetener alternative, like stevia. These alternative sugars are not necessarily healthy for us, but they don’t contain any sugar or calories and can be a good alternative for special occasions.”

Popular Christmas Movie Foods: Fat

Christmas movie foods with the most fat

Roast Beast – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (63.4 grams)

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies – The Santa Clause (26.8 grams)

Banoffee Pie – Love Actually (20.3 grams)

Christmas movie foods with the least fat

Spiced Spiked Cider – A Bad Moms Christmas (0.1 grams)

Hot Chocolate – The Polar Express (2.3 grams)

Tomato Soup – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (2.5 grams)

Fat often gets a bad rap, but the unsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils can actually be good for you (though, remember, not calorie-free). Saturated fats, which are found in fatty meats and dairy, are the ones you often hear referred to as “bad” fats, as they can raise your cholesterol. And remember: High cholesterol can increase your risk of developing heart disease and stroke as well as cause other negative health effects.

“​Many of the holiday dishes use dairy (cheese, milk, butter), all of which can be significant sources of saturated fats,” Castro says. Though recipes can vary, “many of the sweets on this list also use vegetable oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil), which tend to have excessive amounts of omega-6.” (FYI, high intake of many omega-6 fatty acids—especially without a balance of omega-3s—can contribute to chronic inflammation, which is linked to various health conditions over time, such as heart disease, arthritis, and more.)

“In the end, most of these holiday dishes are fun foods that should be enjoyed and savored and not consumed for their nutritional value,” Castro adds.

Methodology

The most popular Christmas movie foods were identified using Julia Rutland’s The Christmas Movie Cookbook, published in 2022, and conversations with qualified dietitians. Then, nutrition information was pulled from the Department of Agriculture FoodData Central and Nutritionix to calculate the number of calories, protein, fiber, sugar, and fat (saturated and unsaturated) in each 100-gram serving. Nutrient amounts listed are grams per 100-gram serving, rounded to the nearest tenth.

In general, holiday meals, drinks, and desserts are not exactly paragons of health, but this is a time of year when part of the fun is getting to indulge. However, many people may be interested in maximizing the health factor of these culinary delights or trying to watch their weight during the holidays. It is with that audience in mind that we developed this methodology, which prioritized dishes that are lower in calories, sugar, and saturated fat and higher in protein, fiber, and unsaturated fat.

Each Christmas movie dish and drink was ranked individually by each nutrient category (calories, protein, fiber, sugar, fat). Then, these ranks were averaged to determine the overall rankings.

How to Healthify Your Favorite Christmas Movie Foods

You can make many of these holiday movie favorites healthier if your goal is to have your (Christmas) cake and eat it, too. For example, “cream-based drinks, like eggnog and frappes, are particularly calorie-laden,” Aronson says. “Try making them with low-fat milk instead.” Removing the skin from poultry and meat dishes can further reduce the calories and fat content while maintaining a decent punch of protein.

Having said that, you don’t have to healthify any of these foods. The holidays are about enjoying, after all. “Give yourself permission to eat any food,” Castro says. “This will avoid the restriction mentality going into a meal, party, or social gathering. When we remove the shame and guilt around foods, we tend to think about them less and are better equipped to eat them mindfully. If you keep an abundance mentality of what to add to your day instead of what to restrict, you will not overindulge.”

The key, she says, is to “focus on the day and keep it to a holiday mentality vs. holimonth.” With that in mind, here are five more tips for enjoying the food and the festivities with health and wellness in mind.

Be Choosy With What You Add to Your Plate

“My biggest piece of advice when eating during the holidays while on a weight loss journey or in general is moderation,” Aronson says. “Make sure to always have a veggie on the table! Load up on healthy veggies and lean protein (white meat poultry is a great option). Aim for half your plate to be veggies. Eat the stuff you really love, and leave the stuff you don’t. This especially goes for desserts!”

Speaking of desserts, “be intentional when choosing your desserts and pick the one you will enjoy the most,” Castro says. “Focus on the first three bites and notice the taste, texture, and smell. After the third bite, the flavor and excitement start to diminish.”

Eat Protein First

Castro recommends starting your day with a savory, protein-rich breakfast. “This will stabilize your blood sugar, which may help reduce food cravings and prevent overeating later in the day.”

As for dessert, Castro says, “I would recommend eating holiday treats after a protein-dense meal so that you can avoid sugar spikes and crashes.” Even if you don’t have type 2 diabetes, you want to avoid sugar spikes, as they inevitably lead to a sugar crash, including increased fatigue and less alertness about one hour later. You might mistake this crash for hunger and end up eating even more as well.

Drink Plenty of Water

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!” Castro says. “Our brain does a terrible job at telling us the difference between hunger and thirst. Drink non-caffeinated, unsweetened beverages throughout the day, like water, herbal tea, and zero-sugar beverages. Aim for at least 60 ounces of fluids per day.”

Water is essential for survival, playing a critical role in your cognition, kidney function, and your body’s ability to thermoregulate. And, for those actively trying to lose weight, research suggests that people who increase their water intake may end up consuming less. Plus, staying hydrated while exercising helps you stay motivated and experience less fatigue during your workout.

Watch Your Posture When You Eat

“As much as possible, sit down and upright when eating,” Castro says. “Have your feet on the floor. This posture will maximize digestion which may prevent bloating, reflux, and gas.”

If you’re pairing one of these eats with a Christmas movie night, consider eating it at the table first. This way, you can not only enjoy the food without distractions, but you’ll have an easier time maintaining your posture. Eating without distractions can help you be mindful about how much you are consuming as well.

Practice Mindfulness

Sure, the holidays are full of fun and festivity. But you could also say it’s the “most wonderful time of the year” to be mindful. (If you read that sentence in a singsongy tone, we’re right there with you.)

Mindfulness can help eat and digest better, both during the holidays and all year long, “Taking a mindful moment to pause before eating will help start the parasympathetic nervous system, which puts your body into a relaxed state,” Castro explains. “This is the rest and digest system. It will help you digest your food better and help you relax throughout the day and night.”

“[Adding] breathwork when you wake up, before going to bed, and before each meal [can also] help manage stress,” she says. “Less stress may help with cravings and overeating. Breathwork will also help your body activate the parasympathetic nervous system. I recommend the 4-4-4 breathing technique. Inhale slowly while counting to four, hold your breath for a count of four, exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of four. Repeat up to 10 breaths or until you feel centered.”

Bottom Line

Even if you’re trying to lose weight, you can still enjoy your favorite Christmas movie foods. Start with a healthy dose of protein and be thoughtful about what you eat, choosing only the foods that you absolutely love. For the ones you only kind of like, maybe just enjoy them by watching your favorite characters eat them instead—whether that’s Ralphie Parker, the Grinch, or jolly Saint Nick himself.

This story was produced by Ro and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.