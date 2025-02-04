Todd Rosenberg // Getty Images

The signature styles of NFL wives and girlfriends

The NFL isn’t just about touchdowns and championships—it’s a showcase of style, with the wives, partners, and girlfriends of players making headlines for their fashion-forward looks. These individuals bring authenticity, glamor, and even bold statements to every event, from game-day appearances to red carpet galas. VRAI, a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds, dives into the signature styles of standout NFL significant others, from Super Bowl teams like the Chiefs and Eagles, and beyond.

Brittany Mahomes: A Pop of Color and Playful Elegance

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is known for her vibrant and dynamic wardrobe. Whether cheering from the stands or attending charity events, Brittany opts for bold hues (like Kansas City’s signature red), structured pieces, and contemporary fine jewelry. Her style reflects her lively personality, often incorporating tailored blazers, striking jumpsuits, and colorful dresses that turn heads.

When it comes to jewelry, Brittany’s look isn’t complete without pendant necklaces or stacked bracelets that add an air of modern elegance. She is also known for her striking emerald cut engagement ring. Brittany’s choices often highlight a balance of fun and sophistication, a perfect nod to her playful yet polished aesthetic.

Taylor Swift: Effortlessly Chic Meets Iconic Style

Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has her own fashion legacy. From her preppy sweaters and plaid skirts to dazzling evening gowns, Taylor’s style is versatile and consistently chic.

For more casual moments, she leans into vintage-inspired pieces paired with her signature red lip. When dressing up, Taylor embraces shimmering, ethereal gowns as well as structured mini skirts and jackets, often accentuating her look with layers of elegant jewelry. At the 2024 Super Bowl, her earring stacks garnered almost as much attention as her on-field kiss with Kelce to celebrate his win. This season, her diamond-forward infinity ring has music and football fans talking. Regardless of where she goes, Taylor seamlessly blends timeless and modern trends.

Anna Congdon: Casual Cool With Sporty Flair

Anna Congdon, long-time partner of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, embodies effortless, sporty chic. Her style revolves around comfortable yet fashionable pieces, including cozy oversized sweaters, fitted jeans, and sneakers. When attending upscale events with Barkley, she shines in simple, elegant dresses. Her beachy blonde waves often complete her look.

Anna regularly chooses to pair minimalistic or sleek jewelry with her laid-back looks. She can usually be seen sporting a medallion, solitaire necklace, or even tennis necklace, to keep her style both modern and refined.

Hailee Steinfeld: Sophisticated and Versatile

As the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld brings Hollywood glamour to the NFL scene. Known for her red carpet presence, she stuns in dramatic gowns, intricate detailing, and edgy silhouettes.

Off-duty, Hailee leans into effortlessly cool looks, like crop tops paired with high-waisted jeans. Her jewelry choices often feature bold drop earrings or stackable rings, perfectly complementing her modern and versatile aesthetic.

Ciara Wilson: High-Impact Glamor and Daring Statements

Married to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara is a force of nature on and off the stage. Her style is bold, glamorous, and often experimental, making her a standout at any event. From plunging necklines to thigh-high boots, she’s unafraid to take risks and embrace high-fashion trends.

Ciara frequently incorporates bold statement pieces, such as geometric clutches, statement stud earrings, or layer upon layer of necklaces to elevate her look. Whether attending a gala or supporting Russell on game day, her outfits always make a statement, blending superstar appeal with high-impact fashion.

Olivia Culpo: Polished and Feminine

Married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo is a style icon in her own right. A former Miss Universe, Olivia effortlessly combines flirtatious femininity with timeless elegance. Whether she’s wearing a cozy, off-shoulder sweater or a flowing gown, her looks always exude beauty and sophistication.

Olivia’s fine jewelry game is equally flawless—her favorite design is a bold pair of earrings, from sleek hoops to dramatic drop earrings. She often opts for contemporary jewelry designs that add a luxurious edge to her looks.

Christen Harper Goff: Chic and Sexy

Christen Harper Goff, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, has a penchant for chic and sexy style. Her wardrobe features classic little black dresses and slim jeans, as well as beach-ready bathing suits and attire. The model and actress, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, also loves supporting her quarterback husband with NFL-specific designs like custom t-shirts, bags, and more.

Christen’s jewelry choices focus on minimalism, with stud earrings, simple pendant necklaces, and delicate bracelets that enhance her refined aesthetic.

Simone Biles: Athletic Elegance and Vibrant Flair

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, brings a unique mix of athletic energy and bold style to her every look. She frequently opts for vibrant, flowy dresses perfectly fitted for her petite stature, or jeans and tops that match her sporty flair.

Simone is best known for wearing stacks of Olympic gold medals. Her all-diamond GOAT necklace is also part of her signature style. The rest of her jewelry reflects her dynamic personality, often featuring stud earrings, as well as tennis bracelets and necklaces . Whether attending a gala, cheering on her husband from the sidelines, or captivating the world during competitions, her look embodies confidence and poise.

Fans of NFL players and their partners should prepare for a day of great football and bold fashion during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, and NFL wives and girlfriends such as Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Anna Congdon are sure to attend in style. Cheer them on at the stadium or at home in your favorite designs inspired by their signature looks.

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.