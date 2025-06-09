How to shop for high-quality game room furniture

Game rooms have become increasingly popular in recent years. The humble beginnings of the home entertainment experience, with the VCR and then DVD players, have culminated in the game room. Game rooms now combine the best of home entertainment theaters, board games, and recreational indoor games like pool, foosball and shuffleboard.

Game tables are often the heart and soul of a good game room. In an age where people feel like they lack connection because of the entertainment surrounding excessive screen time, game tables prioritize hands-on interactions.

Quality furniture, including game tables, is a primary focus when creating or renovating a game room in your home. The right furniture will make your game room a more cohesive space, and it ensures you get the most from your investment for years to come.

Imperial explores how to recognize quality game table furniture for your game room. You’ll also find tips for shopping for seating solutions, lighting options and storage pieces.

Understand your space and needs

Proper planning enhances the enjoyment and outcome of buying game room furniture. Measure your game room and think about the ideal layout to maximize gameplay and optimize traffic flow. If you are adding game furniture to an existing space, it is also wise to consider the existing aesthetic so that you can shop for furniture that complements the room.

When planning game room furniture, the most important consideration is creating sufficient space for function and comfort. An easy way to do this is to understand standard sizes for pool tables and other furniture. Pool tables range from 6 feet for small bar box tables to 12 feet for snooker tables. A standard regulation-size table is 9 feet.

With standard game furniture sizes in mind, the recommended room sizes vary from 14 feet by 18 feet for the smallest tables to 16 feet by 22 feet for a 12-foot snooker table. Remember, these suggested room sizes consider the size of one table and sufficient space for gameplay. If you are purchasing more than one game table and also want to optimize the space for seating and other forms of entertainment, you will need a room that far exceeds these recommended sizes.

Imperial

For each, you must consider:

The space the furniture occupies.

The space players need to play skillfully and comfortably.

Space for spectators.

Room for other furniture for seating and storage.

What are the best materials for durable pool tables?

The best materials for pool tables are the ones that make the game worth your financial investment—think slate playing surfaces, hardwood frames, stainless steel rods and quality surface fabric.

Qualities to look for in pool tables

If there is one piece of game room furniture you want to take your time purchasing, it should be your pool table. The quality of the table’s construction can affect every aspect of gameplay, from accuracy to feel. Additionally, pool tables are an investment, with many high-quality options costing a few thousand dollars. Some key pool table features to prioritize include:

1. Quality surface and frame constructions

Slate is the best material for the surface of a high-quality pool table. This durable shale or rock is cut and leveled to firm, smooth, flat sheets that make the ideal surface for pool tables. You can find common substitutes such as fiberboard, plywood and slatron, but they do not compare to the unparalleled accuracy and smoothness of gameplay that slate provides.

Pool table slate comes in three primary standard sizes, including ¾-inch slate, 1-inch slate and 1 ¼-inch slate. For the most accurate slate, 1 inch is the best choice, and the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) requires tables in tournaments and competitions to be at least 1 inch. It is important to know that some dealers market 7/8-inch slate as 1-inch slate. If you are paying the price of 1 inch, it is vital to double-check with the dealer that the thickness you are getting is accurate.

For the frame, look for high-quality wood that can support the weight of the slate without sagging, cracking or becoming uneven. Various types of genuine hardwoods and engineered woods are durable enough to support slate. Wood is superior in strength and quality, but it does cost more.

There are cheaper alternatives, like medium-density fiberboard (MDF), but the material is far more susceptible to warping and damage from humidity and moisture and has a much shorter lifespan. MDF is not strong enough to support slate, which likely means that the surface is made from plywood or another cheaper alternative.

Metal frames made from aluminum or steel offer rigid support for the slate. These frames are durable and can last long, especially if galvanized or powder-coated to prevent rust and corrosion. However, they feel cold to the touch and produce more noise during play. Metals also lack the classic appearance of wooden pool tables.

Apart from the material, another quality indicator is the frame’s construction. A simple, sturdy design is often best. Intricate designs may look visually pleasing, but they allow for more potential failure points.

2. Worsted and woolen cloths

The cloth on pool tables is often incorrectly called felt, but it is actually made from worsted or woolen cloth.

Worsted cloth is a high-quality cloth, a tightly woven fabric made from combed wool fibers. The cloth offers superior speed and a smoother roll for billiard balls. Worsted cloth also helps balls maintain a consistent speed and trajectory. Other advantages of worsted cloth include good durability, resistance to pilling and damage, easy cleaning and low maintenance.

Imperial

Woolen cloth is a mix of short and long fibers that create a fuzzier surface. The thicker yarn can make it a good choice for beginners, as the balls move more slowly than on a worsted cloth, making it more forgiving. Woolen cloth is not as expensive as worsted cloth, but it does have a shorter lifespan and is more prone to pilling. Also, the fabric has a visible nap and directional feel, which can affect a ball’s trajectory.

Other types of game room furniture

In addition to pool tables, here are some other popular game tables for these spaces.

1. Foosball tables

Foosball tables are fun additions to any game room, and they are also gaining a resurgence in popularity. Foosball tables are generally more affordable than pool tables, which is a nice benefit if budget is a primary consideration.

A good foosball table will have several quality indicators:

A solid wooden construction

Thick cabinet side walls for durability during action-packed games

A weight of at least 75 pounds to show durability and quality

Laminated designs over stick-on graphics that will not last

A thicker playing surface

There are other elements you want too, specifically for the player figures and the rods:

Counterbalanced players made from metal for better control, gameplay and durability

Figurines with cross-hatched, wider feet for better control and accuracy

Rods that suit your preferences—solid rods are heavier and provide more control for serious gameplay, while telescopic rods are more child-friendly

Other quality indicators include leg levelers that allow you to enjoy stability on uneven surfaces, a sturdy leg design and adjustable height, especially if you also want to accommodate children.

When shopping for your foosball table, it is wise to check the specs or talk to the dealer or manufacturer about the type of table you prefer. There are standard tables, models for tabletops, tournament tables and everything in between—all in different sizes.

2. Shuffleboard tables

Shuffleboard tables make unique additions to game rooms. They have modern appeal because they are easy, affordable and highly sociable.

Like pool tables, shuffleboard tables can be a significant investment. A quality shuffleboard table can cost several thousand dollars. Since there is a higher initial investment, you want to take your time making sure that the shuffleboard you buy is high-quality and will last for years to come.

The primary quality indicator for a shuffleboard is the playing surface, or playfield, construction. Quality shuffleboards are made from solid or engineered wood for durability and longevity. Entry-level tables can be around 1.5 inches to 1.75 inches thick, while professional-grade shuffleboards have a 3-inch-thick playing surface that prevents the board from warping. A quality construction will also have a simple, sturdy leg design with levelers.

Since most shuffleboard tables are made from wood, it is essential to have climate adjusters. These adjusters are made from metal and are bolted to the underside of the board. They allow you to adjust the playfield’s concavity as the wood contracts or expands with normal environmental changes.

The official tournament regulation length for shuffleboard tables is 22 feet, but there are also shuffleboards of 9 feet to 12 feet for compact spaces and 14 feet to 18 feet for standard home use.

When exploring different shuffleboards, look for ones that come with professional pucks and maintenance accessories. Ideally, pucks should be stainless steel or chrome-plated with plastic caps. Common maintenance accessories include shuffleboard wax or powder to create the right amount of slide on the playing surface, silicone spray to maintain the surface, and a protective table cover.

Additional game room furniture essentials

For the ultimate game room, you can add additional games, like air hockey, and create the setup that suits your favorite recreational activities. Beyond game tables, you also want to create a cohesive and functional space and shop for quality seating, lighting options and storage solutions. These tips can simplify these choices when shopping for game room furniture:

Explore different-sized chairs to accommodate adults and children. Look for comfortable seating options with good cushioning and back support so that you and your guests can enjoy hours of entertainment. You can also explore game room furniture ideas online to get an idea of the types of seating that would suit your room best.

to accommodate adults and children. Look for comfortable seating options with good cushioning and back support so that you and your guests can enjoy hours of entertainment. You can also explore game room furniture ideas online to get an idea of the types of seating that would suit your room best. Take your time finding lighting options that create a cool game room ambience and provide sufficient illumination for games without causing uncomfortable glare. Adjustable lighting options can be a perfect solution.

that create a cool game room ambience and provide sufficient illumination for games without causing uncomfortable glare. Adjustable lighting options can be a perfect solution. Find furniture that is multifunctional—these pieces help you organize your game room while maximizing space.

5 shopping tips for quality game room furniture

Here are some additional pointers when searching for and buying furniture for your game room:

Test quality when shopping in person: If shopping in person, take advantage of the ability to test the quality of the games. A good retailer should have showroom pieces that you can trial run in stores. Only buy from reputable online retailers: Do your research on online retailers to ensure that they are established and trustworthy. It is also important to only shop through verified platforms. Take the time to contact the retailer and speak about any concerns you have. Make sure to ask a variety of questions that show the retailer’s expertise, such as “What materials are most durable for game room furniture?”, “Which tables are best for beginners and pros?” and “What types of furniture are best for a game room that is smaller than average?” Ask about warranties: Whether buying in person or online, it is good practice to ask about the warranty on all pieces and ensure you understand the terms of each. Some warranties may require you to install your games professionally. Explore delivery and installation options: Pool, foosball and shuffleboard tables are big and heavy. It is wise to ask your retailer about delivery and installation options. Ask about return policies: Speak to your manufacturer or distributor about their return policies on any furniture you buy. Do they offer refunds or exchanges, and under which circumstances? Understanding the warranty and return policies gives you greater peace of mind.

Quality furniture transforms a game room

The quality of the furniture you buy can be the difference between a game room that you and your guests always enjoy and a game room that becomes a stuffy storage spot. You want quality game constructions that allow beginners and seasoned players to have fun, as well as complementary seating, lighting and storage solutions to bring the space together.

This story was produced by Imperial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.