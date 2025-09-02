StratfordProductions // Shutterstock

8 egg recipes for breakfast and beyond to help fuel your body and mind

Wellness doesn’t need to be complicated. We may not have time every day to cook elaborate meals or get in a long workout, but there are other easy ways we can prioritize our health and well-being amid our busy lifestyles.

In fact, one of the simplest steps you can take toward better health? Reach for a carton of eggs — it’s one healthy choice that supports your strongest self.

Just two eggs give you 12 grams of complete protein to fuel your body and a collection of nutrients that feed your brain — that’s a whole lot of what you need to feel that much stronger. To get you started, the Incredible Egg cracks open some easy ways to support a strong body and mind with eggs.

Muscle fuel: The power of protein

Protein has always been essential to overall health, and today, it’s trending more than ever — showing up in everything from TikTok recipes to store-bought snacks. Beyond the hype, protein plays a real, lasting role in supporting all muscles throughout your body.

Physical well-being expert Angie Asche MS, RD, CSSD says, “Building strong muscle isn’t just for fitness goals. High-quality fuel from high-quality protein, like eggs, is important for sustaining muscle and supporting bone health throughout life.”

What is a complete protein and why does it matter?

Kale salad with herb-roasted chicken // the Incredible Egg

Eggs are a “complete protein,” which means they contain all nine essential amino acids, making them the one of the best friends your muscles will ever have. The quality of the protein found in eggs is so high that food scientists often use eggs as a standard to assess the protein quality of other foods.

It’s the complete protein and nutrients in eggs, that when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise, help to support the 600+ muscles in your body and overall health.

Brain health: Food for thought

When you choose to eat eggs, you’re not just feeding your body, you’re feeding your brain, too. So, how do eggs support brain health?

Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient that supports mood and memory. Though choline is crucial for brain health, 90% of Americans don’t get enough of this nutrient. Eating two eggs — at any time of day — is a strong start, with 12 grams of high-quality protein and 50-70% of your daily choline requirement.

Brain health expert Dr. Drew Ramsey, MD, shares, “I like to challenge my patients to use eggs in different ways. Frittatas or quiche are two of my favorite, easy ways to get the nutritional benefits of eggs beyond breakfast.”

What’s more, egg yolks contribute lutein and zeaxanthin to the diet — antioxidants that are also found in fruits and vegetables. Emerging research indicates there may also be a connection between lutein and cognitive function.

Just as the brain acts as a control center, eggs are a marvel of their own, a nutritional powerhouse with important nutrients to help nourish your body and support an active lifestyle, both essential for mental health.

Beyond breakfast: Recipes to fuel you all day long

Roasted vegetable grain bowl // Sara Haas, RDN, LDN

Eggs are so much more than a breakfast option.

Whether you’re fueling for your daily activities or planning a meal with friends and family, eggs can be enjoyed throughout the day. Many egg recipes can also be prepared in advance and enjoyed throughout the week, saving you time. Here are just a few easy recipes to get you started:

This story was produced by the Incredible Egg and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.