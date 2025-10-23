Haunted by household pests? How to get rid of common creepy critters

PhotoProx // Shutterstock

People break out the fake spider webs, rubber snakes and bat decorations during Halloween for a reason: It’s frightening to think that bugs, rodents and reptiles could enter the safe space that is your home. That’s why you have four walls, after all: to keep the outdoor stuff out and the indoor stuff in. Unfortunately, that’s not always how it works. Infestations of creepy crawlies can crop up almost anywhere.

Depending on where you live, it’s normal to see an insect or two around the house, Chris Blevins, residential operations manager for CroppMetcalfe, told HomeServe. However, some telltale signs of an infestation include critter droppings, trails or simply spotting the pests themselves.

The first thing you should know about getting rid of these critters is that not all pest problems are created equal. Blevins said the average homeowner can deal with a few spiders, some crickets or seasonal ants. But invasions of wildlife, roaches and other insects should be treated by a pest control professional.

Blevins said there are a few things you can do to make your home less attractive to pests:

Declutter. Spiders will hide in inaccessible areas of your home and in your clutter — like cardboard boxes — making it difficult to lure them out and eliminate them.

Keep it clean. All pests need a food source, and many love to eat your trash. Put a lid on your garbage can, seal food in your cupboards and make sure you sweep up any crumbs.

Manage moisture. Some animals and insects like to settle in moist areas. Keep humidity levels low to ensure your home doesn't become a roach hangout.

Move the mulch. Heavy mulch around your foundation can invite termites and other insects. Moving it away from your house reduces the chance that the termites will jump from munching on mulch to munching on your home's structural components.

Eliminate entry points. If there's a gaping hole in your basement wall, some kind of animal or insect can crawl (or slither) right through it as if you invited them in. Seal any and all potential entry points. You might also consider putting a seal at the bottom of your door or applying extra caulk around the windows.

Annual inspections. With termites in particular, you may not know there's a problem until it's too late. To prevent termite damage, get an inspection every year.

Bedbugs

Bedbugs can catch a ride into your home if you’ve been somewhere else that’s infested, like a hotel. Used furniture is also a common culprit. (Think twice before scooping up that vintage sofa from the alley.)

Signs of an infestation include:

Musty odors

Red or rusty spots on your sheets and mattress

Itchy welts where you’ve been bitten

Check for them at the seams and edges of your box spring and mattress. Bedbugs sometimes crawl around the bedroom, especially at night, so look in books, carpeting and other items near the bed.

If you find bedbugs, call an exterminator. These bugs reproduce quickly, doubling in population every 16 days, so you don’t have much time to act before you have a full-blown bedbug takeover on your hands.

That said, there are a few things you can do to slow the spread while you wait for a pest control expert to show up. First, wash all your bedding in hot water and dry on high heat. Then, use a brush to loosen bedbugs from your mattress.

Spiders

Blevins said a sudden increase in the number of spiders in your home could indicate that you have a wider insect problem going on, as some types of bugs are spider food. Spiders are also attracted to moisture, so you may find them in your damp basement or crawlspace.

The occasional spider is nothing to worry about. In those cases, you can just suck them up with a vacuum or place a few glue traps. Using a dehumidifier in damp areas should help, too. If you notice an abnormal number of these eight-legged intruders, you’re probably going to want to call a pest control service for backup.

Rats and Mice

Rats and mice are houseguests from H-E-double-hockey-sticks. They can chew through wiring and wood, burrow into structural insulation and spread disease through their droppings. As such, most people want to see rats and mice vacate the premises as soon as possible.

Some DIY ways to drive out these rodents include spraying irritants — like peppermint and eucalyptus oils — near their entry points. Sealing those entry points and setting traps near them can also help. Poisons are another option, but reconsider if you or your neighbors have pets who’ll want to eat these poisoned pests, which could prove fatal for the pet.

However, these methods aren’t as effective as what an expert can do. Blevins said a rat or mouse problem isn’t something you should try to deal with on your own.

Bats

You might’ve heard the flapping wings. Maybe you’ve seen (or caught a whiff of) the guano. Perhaps you just notice a few dark creatures flying around your yard at dusk and dawn. Those clues have led you to a particularly spooky conclusion: There may be a colony of bats living right above your head — in your attic.

Your warm, safe attic makes a great home for bats. But chances are, you don’t want them to hole up there and haunt your house. Find where they’re getting in and do your best to seal off entry points — but if you have a whole bunch of bats in your proverbial belfry, you’re going to want to have a wildlife removal service cast them out.

Cockroaches

Cockroaches are often what we think of first when someone says “infestation.” They’re notoriously difficult to get rid of, and those nasty little creatures can live through almost anything.

They can enter your house through the smallest of cracks, and they leave behind droppings, shell casings and a musty odor.

If you see a roach, there are likely more where that one came from. Blevins recommends hiring a professional to get the roaches out.

Here are a few things you can do on your own to prevent or slow a cockroach infestation:

A mix of baking soda and chopped onions (random, we know) is one of the most effective roach baits. The onion smell draws them in, and, once consumed, the baking soda rapidly expands inside them, killing them. (Be sure to keep pets away from the onions.)

Diatomaceous earth — a pet- and child-safe option — kills roaches by dehydrating them.

Try glue traps. These entice roaches in by scent, then stick them down until you can manually remove them.

Snakes

Unlike some of the other critters mentioned, snakes seem unlikely to slip past you unnoticed — especially the larger ones. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, snakes are drawn in by rats and mice. They may also slither into dark areas like basements and crawlspaces.

You may know that you have a snake problem by seeing shed skins or droppings. You may also hear faint slithering sounds or find their S-shaped tracks on dirt or dusty surfaces.

As with other types of wildlife infestations, you should seek the help of a professional to remove the reptiles, especially because some species can be venomous.

This story was produced by HomeServe Editorial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.