How to hand wash your bra: A step-by-step guide

We’ve all been there: You reach for your favorite bra as you’re getting dressed, and you realize you can’t remember the last time you washed it. Was it last week? Last month? Last year? You want to clean it, but you’re scared—the last time you washed your bra, it got ruined.

While many bras can handle a gentle cycle in the washing machine, hand washing is still one of the best ways to extend the life of your favorite bras for as long as possible. Don’t worry, the process is easy! Honeylove breaks it down, step by step, in this bra hand washing guide.

Why Hand Washing Is the Gold Standard for Bra Care

Good cleaning really helps your bras last longer. Your bras collect body oils, sweat, and skin cells daily—all of which break down elastic fibers over time.

Hand washing is the gentlest cleaning method for delicate fabrics and intricate designs. This soft approach prevents damage that can sometimes happen in washing machines.

This method also allows you to focus on specific areas that need attention. You can work on removing stains or providing extra care to areas that touch your skin most directly.

Gather Your Supplies

Before you start, collect everything you’ll need:

A clean sink or basin large enough to hold at least one gallon of water. The bathroom sink usually works well. Mild, eco-friendly detergent made for delicates. Regular detergents have harsh chemicals that can damage elastic and delicate fabrics. A soft towel for pressing out excess water without stretching the material. Optional: A soft toothbrush for gently working on stubborn stains.

The Hand Washing Process

Step 1: Fill sink with cool water

Always use cool water—never hot. Hot water can damage elastic and fabric, causing your bra to lose its shape faster.

Add about one teaspoon of mild detergent to the water and mix until completely dissolved. The water should look slightly soapy but not too sudsy.

Step 2: Submerge and soak

Place your bra in the soapy water and gently swish it around so the detergent reaches all areas. Don’t scrub or twist aggressively.

Let your bra soak for about 15 minutes. This gives the detergent time to break down oils and remove dirt without damaging the fabric.

For tough stains, you can opt to use a soft toothbrush to work on the area, just remember to be gentle.

Step 3: Rinse thoroughly

Take your bra out of the soapy water. Hold it under cool running water, letting the water flow through all parts of the bra.

Keep rinsing until the water runs clear and all soap is gone. Soap left behind can irritate skin and damage fabric over time.

Remember: Never wring or twist your bra during this process. This can permanently distort the shape and stretch out the band.

Step 4: Press out water and reshape

Gently press your bra between your hands to remove excess water. You want to squeeze out moisture without changing the shape.

Next, press the bra inside a clean, dry towel to soak up remaining moisture. You can gently press down on the towel, but don’t twist or wring.

Finally, reshape any cups that got misshapen during washing. Use your fingers to gently push the cups back to their original form.

Drying Your Bra

Always air dry your bras by laying them flat with the cups facing up. This keeps their shape and prevents unnecessary stretching.

Don’t hang bras by their straps to dry. This stretches out the straps and can distort the overall shape.

Never put bras in the dryer, even on low heat. The heat and tumbling warp underwires, damage elastic, and cut the lifespan of your bra significantly.

Let your bra dry completely before storing or wearing it again. Wearing a damp bra can cause stretching and might lead to skin irritation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I wash my bras?

Try to wash your bras every two to four wears, depending on your activity level, the weather, and how much you tend to sweat.

Switch between several bras rather than wearing the same one day after day. This gives the elastic time to recover between wears and helps each bra last longer.

Can I use regular detergent?

It’s better to use mild, eco-friendly detergents made for delicates. If you don’t have specialty detergent, a small amount of gentle shampoo can work in a pinch.

How often should I replace my bras?

It’s time for a new bra when you notice stretching in the band, loss of elasticity, cups losing their shape, or visible wear like fraying or tears.

P.S. If your bras no longer fit, it may not be a washing issue — you may just be a new size. Use this bra size calculator to find your perfect fit.

