America’s 'fun recession': Most say life is too boring to ever make it on reality TV

Wake up. Hit snooze. Grab coffee and commute to work or log on from home. Drop the kids off if you have them. Shuffle to practice, prep dinner and repeat tomorrow. For many, life feels like a loop. Part routine, part survival mode and not exactly appointment television.

More than 6 in 10 Americans say their day-to-day life always or often feels repetitive, and breaking out of that rhythm can be a challenge. Weekends, once reserved for rest or adventure, now feel like extensions of the workweek, packed with errands, obligations and chores.

An October survey from Groupon points to a growing “fun recession.” Fewer than one-third of Americans (31%) say they are content with their routine, and nearly 1 in 4 (24%) say they feel uneasy in it. More than half (55%) agree their life would not make compelling TV, not due to lack of imagination, but because time, energy and money have become harder to stretch.

Trying to break the routine but hitting obstacles

Work demands, family responsibilities and rising costs all compete for time and attention. Many say they want to discover fun things to do, but don’t know where to start. More than half (54%) say cost often keeps them from trying new experiences.

Most adults say they would have more fun if experiences were easier to discover or more affordable. The interest is there. The follow-through is harder, often because of access and cost barriers rather than a lack of motivation.

Fun by Appointment Only

As Americans look for ways to break their routines, one question lingers: If you have to plan it, does it still count as fun? Half say they could be more spontaneous if they did not have so many competing obligations, and half say they browse online for ideas but rarely take action.

All Talk, Little Action

Most adults (82%) say they feel better after a night out than they do after a night of scrolling. Yet more than half (51%) say they spend more time talking about the experiences they want than actually having them. Friends and family may swap ideas for new things to try, but for many, those plans stay in the group chat instead of turning into real experiences.

The Connection Comeback

Now that pandemic-era routines are behind them, many Americans say they are rediscovering the appeal of connecting in person. More than half say they have found renewed joy in meeting friends face to face and building real community.

The bar scene may have been the social default for years, but today many people say they find connection elsewhere. Local events, shared hobbies and community spaces like recreation centers or places of worship are becoming a better option for meeting others and forming relationships.

For anyone feeling stuck in the same routine, starting small often works best. A neighborhood event, a new hobby or a meet-up with a friend can bring fresh energy to everyday life and make connection feel accessible again. And for many, sharing those experiences with others makes them even more enjoyable.

This story was produced by Groupon and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.