How to choose a range hood for a sloped ceiling

World CopperSmith

Choosing the right range hood can make all the difference to your kitchen. Not only does your range hood provide vital ventilation for your space, but it also offers a stylish and attractive feature for your home.

But choosing a range hood isn’t always as simple as picking a style straight out of a catalog. Every kitchen is unique and has its own quirks and differences, so you’ll need to think carefully about your range hood’s dimensions and how it will fit into your existing space.

A sloped ceiling is a common kitchen feature, providing a different aesthetic to a flat-ceiling kitchen. You may find that not all range hoods are designed for sloped ceilings, so you’ll need to look at your options carefully to choose a suitable vent hood for your space.

World CopperSmith details what you need to know about choosing a range hood for a sloped ceiling in this detailed guide.

Why is a sloped ceiling a challenge for a range hood?

Flat ceilings are common in most properties, which makes it easier to attach units, cabinets and of course, range hoods. Sloped or slanted ceilings may make for an interesting and striking architectural feature, but they’re not always the most practical for standard appliances and fixings.

With a sloped ceiling, you need to ensure that the range hood fits in the space correctly. An ill-fitting range hood will stick out too far from the ceiling, and may not be aligned with your stove and other appliances. For your range hood to work effectively, it needs to be positioned correctly so that it can remove moisture, dust and other particles from the air to leave your kitchen fresh and clean.

When choosing a range hood for a sloped ceiling, you’ll need to consider your range hood carefully and may need to explore custom range hoods to help ensure the perfect fit for your kitchen space.

Types of range hoods

There are many types of range hoods to choose from that can help you find a functional and stylish appliance for your home. Wall-mount range hoods come in many different styles, while island range hoods are also a popular choice for those with a more open-plan kitchen design.

What type of kitchens have a sloped ceiling?

Many property types have sloped ceilings. Homes that have undergone attic renovations and conversions may have sloped ceilings, while some people choose to incorporate these features into their properties to add some character. Any style of kitchen can have a sloped ceiling, including traditional kitchens and contemporary designs.

How to find a range hood for a slanted ceiling

While it may not be easy to find fittings for your slanted ceiling, one thing you can be sure of is finding the right range hood. Searching for a suitable range hood for an angled ceiling is easier than you think. Here are some useful tips.

Measure your dimensions

Measuring your space accurately is essential for the successful installation of your range hood. Check the measurements several times to ensure they are correct.

Start by measuring the angle of the slant with a spirit level and noting the measurement carefully. Then measure the height and the depth of the space to guide you in choosing an appropriate range hood.

These measurements will also be used when installing your range hood.

Explore different range hoods

Now that you know your measurements, you can start exploring suitable range hoods. You may find there are styles that you are drawn to, including copper range hoods or stainless range hoods.

It can be helpful to see what different range hoods look like with different kitchen styles. Some collections of range hood ideas and styles can give you some inspiration and may help make it easier to choose.

If there is a specific color you are looking for to match your kitchen area, you can also explore color-match range hoods to help you find a style that blends in seamlessly with the rest of your kitchen decor.

Consider building some support for your vent hood

If you are finding it difficult to decide on a range hood for your slanted ceiling, consider building some kind of support for your vent hood. Make a small change to your ceiling by adding a support that will create a flat space that will give you more styles to choose from, and may make installation easier further down the line.

Explore custom solutions

All homes are unique, and one of the easiest ways to choose a range hood for a sloped ceiling is to explore custom solutions. A custom range hood will guarantee that your range hood is the exact match for your space, giving you some peace of mind and making the installation process much simpler.

Installing a range hood on a sloped ceiling

Now that you’ve chosen your range hood, it’s time to begin the installation process. Installing your range hood is easier than you might think, and if your measurements are correct, and you have the right tools, you should be able to get your new range hood installed in no time.

Take a look at this step-by-step guide to help you install your range hood.

Make sure you have the right tools and equipment

Before you begin the installation, ensure you have all of the tools and equipment you need to get your new range hood in place. The items you need are:

A tape measure

Support block

Wooden saw

Duct pipe

Drill

Nuts and screws

Your range hood

The majority of the installation process can be carried out by one person, however, it’s recommended you bring in a second person to help you lift the range hood into place.

Have the product installation instructions to hand to help you install your specific range hood correctly.

Prepare your space

Begin the installation process by preparing your space. If you are replacing an existing vent hood, you’ll need to turn off the power and remove it safely before you begin work on your new range hood.

It’s important to measure the dimensions of your new range hood to ensure you have the correct measurements for your cutout. You can work this out simply by measuring the width and depth of the range hood.

Width = Hood width + (2 x depth x the slop angle)

Depth = The depth of your range hood.

With the measurements ready, you can cut out the hole that your range hood will fit into. This is where you’ll need your wood saw to help you create the hole.

Install a support block

A support block can help you create a more seamless and flush look for your range hood. You will need an angled support block to achieve the right look. Most support blocks are made from wood, but you may choose to use a metal or other suitable support block for your space.

Fix the higher frame

The higher frame of your range hood needs to be affixed to your support block. You’ll need to ensure this is done safely and securely using the appropriate screws.

Ensure all four sides of the frame are properly connected to the support so that you are ready to fix the range hood when you’re ready.

Install your duct pipe

Your duct pipe is a key item for ensuring your range hood works properly. It will be used to provide ventilation and should be connected to the outside for the best results. Join the duct pipe to the hole created for the installation, going into your attic if needed to connect your duct pipe to the main ventilation pipe in your home. Connecting your duct pipe to the rest of your exhaust devices will help things run smoothly in your home, while saving you from installing additional exhaust lines.

Attach the bottom elements of the range hood

With your duct pipe in place, connect the bottom of your new vent hood to the duct pipe. This bit is tricky and can require some heavy lifting, so you should consider getting someone to help you with this step.

Mount your range hood onto the frame, and use the fixings that come supplied with your product. Then use your level to check that your new range hood is fully level and works with your sloped ceiling.

Carry out some additional checks to make sure the new range hood is securely in place to avoid some significant damage to your appliance and kitchen in the future.

Take care of any wiring needed

If you need to complete any wiring for your vent hood, seek professional help from an electrician. This can help you connect your hood to the power easily, ensuring everything works as it should.

Connect the cover

The final step is to connect your range hood cover to its frame, helping you complete the installation. You may also want to clean your range hood to remove any marks or dust that occurred during the installation.

Test your new range hood

With your range hood now in place, test out your new range hood before you use it for cooking. Turn the appliance on and try out all the different functions. You should be able to hear and see the fan at work, and the lights should work properly too.

If everything is in working order, you can then use your new range hood the next time you start cooking.

Alternatively, contact a professional

Installing any kitchen appliance can be difficult, but a range hood for an angled ceiling poses some different challenges, especially if you’re not great with DIY. Seeking a professional to install your new range hood can make things a lot easier, and you can expect a clean and level result that you may not be able to achieve on your own without some help.

Installing a range hood on an angled ceiling is a low-cost job. If there is a professional in the area you can trust to install your range hood properly, this can not only give you some peace of mind, but it can make the installation process much quicker, too.

Alternative ways to install a range hood on a sloped ceiling

The above instructions help you install your range hood using the most common method. Most people favor this option when installing their cooker hoods. There is an alternative way to install a range hood on a sloped ceiling that may be more suitable for you depending on your needs and the space you have.

Adjust the angle of your range hood to fit your space

Some people may choose to avoid using a support block, and instead adjust the angle of the range hood to make it slanted in line with the ceiling. This involves cutting the range hood to the required angle.

This can be a little trickier to do than your standard installation, but many people prefer the results as it helps create a more seamless look for your kitchen space.

Why choose a custom range hood for your vaulted ceiling?

To help you get the best result for your sloped ceiling, a custom range hood may be the answer. A custom range hood will be built according to your exact measurements, with details that will make the installation much simpler.

Some of the advantages of a custom range hood for your vaulted ceiling include:

You’ll benefit from a range hood that fits your exact space, instead of having a product that is out of place.

Your range hood will be built in the color and style of your choosing, which will make it a perfect fit for your kitchen.

You can request additional modifications, such as a built-in slant, to make the installation simpler.

A custom design ensures your range hood is made to your specifications, giving you a unique item that you wouldn’t be able to choose in a store or online.

This story was produced by World CopperSmith and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.