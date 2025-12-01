Move over, turkey: Americans embrace new holiday centerpieces

Tyson Foods

The turkey has been the centerpiece of American holiday meals for generations. Whether it’s roasted in the oven or deep fried in the driveway, the turkey has been featured at holiday tables across the country for more than a century.

But, this season, the turkey may be losing ground. A new survey from Tyson Foods finds Gen Z Americans are redefining the traditional holiday spread.

Tyson Foods Holiday Survey

According to the Tyson Foods Holiday Survey, an online survey of 1,002 nationally representative Americans, fielded by Savanta on behalf of Tyson Foods from Oct. 7-12, 2025, many, specifically Gen Z, are rethinking what defines a festive meal.

Survey findings include:

More than half (54%) of Gen Z Americans would prefer a protein other than turkey as the main protein.

When asked which (if any) of the following proteins they would rather have than turkey during a holiday meal, Gen Z respondents said:

chicken (59%)

pork/ham (49%)

steak/beef (49%)

fish/seafood (23%)

plant-based protein (8%)

only 12% said “None, it has to be turkey.”

Only 12% of Gen Z selected turkey as their preferred protein.

Tyson Foods

Attitudes about turkey are highly generational

Gen Z and Millennials are less interested in eating turkey than older generations, according to the Tyson Foods Holiday Survey. The survey found that there are clear generational differences in attitudes about the holiday classic:

“I would prefer a different protein than turkey” – 41% of total respondents agreed, compared with 54% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials.

“Turkey is not worth the time it takes to cook” – 28% of total respondents agreed, compared with 37% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials.

“Turkey is the worst part of a holiday meal” – 20% of total respondents agreed, compared with 24% of Gen Z and 27% of Millennials.

While there is a clear generational gap in attitudes about the traditional holiday turkey, the sides are a different story.

Tyson Foods

Holiday favorites: what Americans really want on the table

While nearly 80% of Americans feel “turkey is mostly for tradition,” there is one constant that endures: Americans love their potatoes. In fact, the Tyson Foods Holiday Survey found that a whopping 94% of Americans like or love mashed potatoes. Seventy-three percent of respondents also like or love sweet potatoes.

Other traditional sides that Americans of all generations want to see on their holiday table include green beans (84%) and stuffing (84%).

Tyson Foods

Hidden holiday stressors

Stress comes with the territory when hosting a large holiday gathering. In addition to the cleaning and coordination involved in hosting, respondents of the Tyson Foods Holiday Survey cited cost as one of the leading causes of stress this holiday season.

Because of that, 54% of Americans say they’ll be looking for ways to save this holiday season. Nearly half of Americans (46%) say a whole turkey is simply too much food, and that number jumps to 67% among those trying to save money by choosing a less expensive main protein.

Budget-friendly protein options like roast chicken, baked ham and or pork tenderloin are festive options to consider when cost and excess food adds to holiday stress. For young guests, it’s always a good idea to have pasta and chicken nuggets on the holiday menu, too.

A holiday table for everyone

The modern holiday meal is becoming as diverse as the families gathered around it. While the traditional turkey will always have its place during the holiday season, many are embracing variety. From glazed hams and roasted chicken to beef, seafood and plant-based options, there is no shortage of choices to consider.

Whatever the protein centerpiece will be, coming together with loved ones and sharing a meal together is what makes the holiday season special for everyone at the table.

This story was produced by Tyson Foods and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.