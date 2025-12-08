Pressed for time? 7 smart tips for last-minute holiday parties, according to event planners

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

While the holidays are a magical, albeit hectic, time to connect and celebrate with your community, pushing to meet your end-of-year goals can feel overwhelming—especially if your company get-together is still languishing on your to-do list.

To help, event planning professionals Suzanne Zadeh, head of partnerships for TEDAI, and Ami Alexander-Ponce, events manager at San Francisco coworking space CANOPY, offered their expertise.

They shared actionable strategies for planning a last-minute office party that feels polished, intentional, and memorable—and one that’ll be talked about into the new year and beyond.

Lock the Venue, Set The Date, Then Shrink the Scope

Size and ambiance matter. Choosing a venue that can accommodate all of your guests is important, but it shouldn’t be so large that it feels disconcertingly empty during quieter moments. Opt for fully equipped, design-forward spaces that require minimal décor.

“If you’re unsure how many people will attend, we recommend opting for a slightly larger floorplan encompassing a range of defined spaces, so your guests have room to mingle without feeling cramped or exposed. Look for venues that offer intimate lounges, outdoor areas, and larger spaces to gather,” says Alexander-Ponce.

Choose a Single, Striking Concept Informed by Your Culture, Team Size, and Budget

Avoid sprawling productions with lots of moving parts. Instead, choose one engaging idea that everyone in your office will enjoy! Cohesion reads as sophistication.

Engaging group activities like an escape room, a show, or ice skating are excellent ideas for employee appreciation and team-building if you have an active team. For a more relaxed gathering, consider a holiday lunch or happy hour with clear visual cues and festive refreshments—think winter florals, nonalcoholic eggnog, and cranberry brie bites.

“Recently, I’ve hosted a ‘Great Gatsby’ gala and glamorous Casino Royale-inspired affair for large groups and an intimate hot cocoa bar and caroling with a live jazz band for smaller teams. When planning, I always look for private member clubs or the best coworking spaces near me—many have flexible floor plans and a dedicated events team that can help me pull together a polished gathering at short notice. —Suzanne Zadeh.

Lean on Event Planners With a Solid Network of Pre-Vetted Partners

If you’ve slept on planning early, a skilled events team can quickly bring top vendors together at short notice. Look for someone with a proven track record and a robust network of top talent—they’ll be invaluable for finding backups in case of last-minute cancellations and managing day-of hiccups.

Festive food and drinks are a must—consider how to best accommodate dietary restrictions and define your alcohol and bar policies in advance. Grazing board buffets can be set up in venues without a kitchen, food prep, or dining space. Mobile mixologists are a great stand-in for a full-service bar.

Decide On a Budget, and Stick To It

When planning an impressive holiday party, it can be all too easy to go over budget—venue costs, decorations, entertainment, staffing, and food and beverage bills quickly add up. Before you start booking vendors or placing orders, define your upper spending limit and let the experiences that matter most to you and your company guide your decision-making.

“It’s absolutely possible to throw a talk-of-the-town party without breaking the bank with a clear budget and deadline. … If entertainment is the focus, we suggest swapping a chef-driven multicourse sit-down meal for catered hearty appetizers—and recommend our favorite suppliers—to free up budget for a performer or artist,” says Alexander-Ponce.

Keep The Program Light, Prioritize Music and Lighting Early

A tight timeline leaves little room for complicated activations, and long speeches don’t fit the festive vibe. Simple is better. Think a brief toast from leadership, a small awards moment, or a single interactive element like the host leading a cocktail demo.

Candles, uplights, and warm LEDs create instant ambiance, and lighting vendors often have last-minute availability because setups are quick. On the flip side, DJs and small ensembles book up as fast as venues. If the entertainment calendar is full, consider curating a playlist that can be delivered through a quality sound system—or ensure your event planner has it covered.

“Music and lighting are often last on the list, but both make a significant impact on the tone and success of any party. If the venue has bright overhead lights, you can source table lamps and large electric candles affordably on Amazon or in big-box stores—remember that most venues don’t permit open flames. Ad-free Spotify is a great resource in a pinch—there are myriad playlist styles to choose from, and they’ll keep on running for the length of your event,” says Alexander-Ponce.

Create A Personal Touch or Lasting Keepsakes—Host a Craft Table, Book a Photo Booth, or Hire a Photographer

Take-home physical or digital goodies are an excellent way for your guests to reflect, year-round, on the good times you shared during the holidays and keep your brand top-of-mind.

“Booking a local maker to guide guests in making festive ornaments or accessories encourages guests to express themselves and connect. Professional photography and videography, or booking a photobooth, are great ways for your guests to capture and share the moment, showcasing your event and brand to wider audiences via social media,” says Alexander-Ponce.

Communicate Clearly (and Graciously) With Your Team—Send Invites At The Earliest Opportunity

It’s December, so schedules are already well-packed—the sooner you let your community know about your event, the better. Even if you don’t have everything nailed down, send a “Save the Date” so your community can block their schedules and make any necessary arrangements. Include all relevant details on invitations, such as the party’s date, time, and location, whether there’s a dress code, if guests can bring plus ones, and any valuable tips regarding parking or rideshare options.

“If you’re planning your event, you can email invitations via marketing platforms you’re already using in your operations, such as Mailchimp or HubSpot, or via a dedicated online invite specialist like Paperless Post, where guests can see other RSVPs and post comments to build excitement. Free, text-based app Partiful was named Google Play’s Best App of 2024. No more convoluted group chats!” says Zadeh.

This story was produced by CANOPY and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.