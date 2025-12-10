Ozempic face: The cosmetic concerns of rapid weight loss

MillaF // Shutterstock

Not just a buzzword, “Ozempic face” represents a real concern for some. A bariatric surgeon shares the causes, solutions and expert advice everyone should know

Ozempic, a medication initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, has garnered considerable attention for its weight loss benefits. But its rapid slimming effects have caused a less welcome result for some: changes to the face that many refer to as “Ozempic face.”

This phenomenon, characterized by a gaunt or hollowed-out appearance, can be a source of anxiety for those undergoing treatment. While it’s essential to acknowledge the cosmetic impact, Andrea Bedrosian, MD, Northwell Health bariatric surgeon, explains that, unlike some of the more concerning side effects of Ozempic, this does not pose a serious health risk — nor is it new.

What is Ozempic face?

Ozempic face is a colloquial term, not a medically recognized condition. It describes the facial changes that can accompany rapid weight loss when using medications like Ozempic or another version of the same drug (generic name semaglutide) FDA-approved for weight-loss treatment. As Dr. Bedrosian explains, “Ozempic will help you lose a lot of weight in a relatively short period of time. And when that happens, a lot of people will see that initial weight loss in their face first.”

This rapid loss of facial fat can lead to sunken cheeks and temples, making the bones of the face appear more prominent.” Additionally, the skin may lose elasticity and sag, accentuating existing wrinkles and fine lines.

Dr. Bedrosian emphasizes that these changes are primarily a consequence of rapid weight loss itself, not a direct side effect of Ozempic. Similar changes can occur with any form of significant weight loss, including bariatric surgery and restrictive diets. “It’s a pretty common thing,” she says. “You’re just hearing about it more because so many more people are on this medication.

Ultimately, it’s just a sign of anybody who’s losing a significant amount of weight in a short period of time.”

Ozempic butt

“Ozempic butt” is another buzzword that has entered the Zeitgeist since Ozempic hit the market in 2017. “It’s not a common complaint we get,” Dr. Bedrosian says, “but certainly, things can get saggy after rapid weight loss.”

You may notice sagging skin more prominently in certain areas with a lot of tissue and fat, like the butt, belly, thighs and face (mainly around the cheeks).

Understanding Ozempic and weight-loss drugs

Ozempic belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. These medications mimic a naturally occurring hormone, GLP-1, which regulates blood sugar and appetite. By increasing satiety and reducing hunger, Ozempic helps individuals consume fewer calories, leading to weight loss. Dr. Bedrosian notes that while bariatric surgery remains the gold standard for weight loss, medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as Mounjaro (FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (FDA-approved for weight loss), offer a valuable option for individuals who don’t qualify for or aren’t interested in surgery.

Addressing the concerns of Ozempic face

While the health benefits of weight loss are significant, the cosmetic concerns of Ozempic face are valid. Dr. Bedrosian acknowledges the distress this can cause and emphasizes the importance of open communication between patients and their doctors.

Several strategies can help mitigate the effects of Ozempic face:

Gradual weight loss : A slower, more controlled weight loss allows the skin time to adjust, minimizing sagging. Discuss your weight loss goals and any concerns about Ozempic face with your doctor or a registered dietitian. Any dosage adjustments should only be made under the guidance of a prescribing physician.

: A slower, more controlled weight loss allows the skin time to adjust, minimizing sagging. Discuss your weight loss goals and any concerns about Ozempic face with your doctor or a registered dietitian. Any dosage adjustments should only be made under the guidance of a prescribing physician. Dermal fillers : Injectable fillers can restore lost facial volume, creating a more youthful appearance.

: Injectable fillers can restore lost facial volume, creating a more youthful appearance. Healthy lifestyle: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and proper hydration support skin health and elasticity.

While some elect for plastic surgery to address Ozempic face, experts like Dr. Bedrosian recommend a more cautious approach. “The first step should be to address the rapid weight loss that caused the facial changes,” she says. “This may involve adjusting the Ozempic dosage, adopting a more gradual weight loss plan, or exploring alternative weight management strategies.”

After significant weight loss, she explains, the skin needs time to adjust and may return to a more natural state on its own. This can depend on factors like age, weight and the amount of time one lived with obesity or overweight.

Dermal fillers and facial rejuvenation treatments, in tandem with a healthy lifestyle, can often provide satisfactory results without the risks and recovery associated with surgery. Anyone still considering surgery should consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon experienced in addressing facial volume loss. The surgeon should thoroughly evaluate the patient’s individual needs and discuss the risks and benefits of different procedures.

“This points to an issue that we’re seeing, which is people who are not overweight or obese taking these medications purely for cosmetic reasons,” Dr. Bedrosian says. “There are serious health risks associated with these medications and significant benefits for patients who are sick and have medical issues.”

Both Ozempic and Wegovy have been listed on the FDA’s drug shortage list for years, due to the drugs’ meteoric rise in popularity.

“I think the most important thing to know is that weight loss is an incredibly complex medical issue,” Dr. Bedrosian says. “Having an expectation that one drug can cure all ills is pretty dangerous. Yes, these medications are extremely helpful and they have and will continue to help a lot of people, but it has to be done carefully and under the supervision of a medical professional.”

Dr. Bedrosian advocates that anyone considering these medications also make the necessary lifestyle changes and seek nutritional counseling and psychological support. “It’s really a matter of using Ozempic and other drugs in our armamentarium to help this population of people see really significant beneficial changes.”

Other potential Ozempic side effects

There are several other potential side effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists, which Dr. Bedrosian cautions anyone considering medications like Ozempic to review. These include gastrointestinal issues (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation), pancreatitis, thyroid tumors, gallstones, hair loss, and mental health concerns.

She emphasizes the importance of patient education and thorough screening to identify individuals at higher risk for these side effects.

Beyond weight loss: additional benefits of Ozempic

Besides weight loss, Ozempic offers other health benefits, including improved diabetes control, kidney function, and cardiovascular health. Dr. Bedrosian highlights a study demonstrating that the positive impact on kidney function is independent of weight loss, suggesting a direct protective effect of the drug. However, she cautions that these studies predominantly included white participants, and further research is needed to confirm similar benefits in other populations.

