A guide to finding the perfect bra for winter fashion

Synergic Works OU // Shutterstock

Baby, it’s cold outside, and that means it’s time for a wardrobe update — and that includes bras. Choosing the right bra for your top or dress can make all the difference. Honeylove shares some insider tips for finding your perfect match this season.

Before you get started, make sure you’re wearing the correct bra size.

Best Bra for Tight, Long-Sleeve Shirts

One wintertime essential is a tight, long-sleeve shirt. You’ll want a bra that both preserves your shape and minimizes bulging, since the shirt is tight.

For this, a full coverage bra with molded cups and wide, smoothing wings is recommended. A bra like this will smooth your back and preserve your shape.

Best Bra for Sweaters

Another popular winter style is a big, comfy sweater. The issue with sweaters, especially if you’re busty, is that your chest can make the sweater tent out, which can make you appear wider than you intend.

A minimizer bra is a great option that preserves your shape. In a pinch, you can even wear a sports bra to help flatten your chest a bit so the billowy fabric lies nicely.

If minimizers and sports bras seem too extreme, opt for an unlined wireless bra. These bras offer comfortable support that won’t compress your bust, but also won’t add any additional bulk.

Best Bra for Deep V-Neck Dresses and Tops

Winter is holiday party time, and long-sleeve dresses or party tops with deep, plunging V-necks are an always-chic option. Obviously, these tops can be extremely hard to style — especially if you need a bra for support — which is where a deep plunge bra comes in. You’ll get support from the underwire and sturdy foam cups, but the lower gore lets you wear something lower cut without sacrificing support.

This story was produced by Honeylove and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.