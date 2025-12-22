The ringtone throwback: Embrace 2000s nostalgia without letting your phone ruin the holidays

zelvan // Shutterstock

The holidays are full of sights, sounds, and scents that can evoke strong memories, from stringing lights up with the family to hearing the faint tune of “Jingle Bells.” As travel days and family dinners begin to stack up this holiday season, the last thing you want is to be pulled out of your nostalgia by the harsh ping and buzz of a modern phone. PeopleWin has put together this list of classic 2000s ringtones, along with some tips to maximize family time, so you’re sure to stay in the holiday mood this season.

Iconic 2000s ringtones

When it comes to the holidays, few ringtones evoke as many memories as some classic options from the 2000s.

1. The Nokia tune (‘Grande Valse’)

This instantly recognizable little melody comes from an excerpt from Spanish guitarist and composer Francisco Tárrega’s 1902 piece “Gran Vals,” as outlined by the popular radio station ClassicFM. Specifically, the ringtone portion comes from bars 13-16. First bundled with a Nokia handset back in 1994, this ringtone went global as the sound of a mobile phone. Today, it may cause you to reminisce on that playful and nostalgic era.

2. iPhone marimba (the original)

For many who had the first iPhone, the ringtone is instantly recognizable. The classic “marimba” default tone quickly became a part of mainstream culture. While Apple never officially credited a composer, one theory, as outlined by HowStuffWorks, posits it was produced by Apple’s in-house sound team through GarageBand. Setting this as your holiday notification can bring about a smile of recognition to many.

3. Polyphonic holiday carols (‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Jingle Bells’)

Back in the early 2000s, before smartphones ruled, many phones offered polyphonic renditions of popular songs such as “Deck the Halls” or “Jingle Bells.” Using a simple holiday carol as your notification sound this season can be a festive twist, especially if you pair it with a ringtone that clearly begs attention but also stays on the seasonal and lighthearted side.

4. The Nextel chirp (push-to-talk)

Anyone who used a Nextel or older PTT phone remembers the distinct chirp sound of a call beginning. While the exact tone can be hard to find, recreating a short slide-chirp or buzzer-style sound can be a fun reference to the era. This nod to nostalgia will be unlikely to feel intrusive when used as a less frequent alert, allowing you to enjoy others’ company while remembering the good times.

5. Custom contact ringtones (know who’s calling before you look)

One modern upgrade to consider this holiday season is to assign specific ringtones to your most important contacts. This way, even if you silence your phone during dinner, you’ll know right away if someone important is calling if you have the breakthrough feature enabled. The tone you choose can still carry one of your nostalgic ringtones, but try to opt for a gentler volume or simply vibrations only to not interrupt the ambiance.

The holiday family-time playbook

The holidays are a time to be around friends and family without a worry in the world. To ensure you accomplish this, consider some of the following tips.

1. Schedule quiet hours for family dinners and religious services

Before you gather with your family and friends, consider taking the simple step of setting your phone to Do Not Disturb for a planned period of time. Most modern phones allow you to set recurring quiet hours automatically, but during this time, you can still allow certain contacts to go through. This can ensure your nostalgic ringtone doesn’t become a distraction.

2. Enable emergency bypass for priority contacts (caregivers, elderly parents, kids’ schools)

Generally, you can mark certain contacts as “priority” or “emergency bypass” so that their calls and messages still alert you, even during quiet hours. This can be useful if you have caregivers, elderly parents, or children who need to reach you when you may be celebrating the holidays. Using this tip, your phone will stay silent, but you won’t miss what matters most.

3. Travel-safe settings (airplane mode + scheduled DND for flight times)

If you’re flying to visit others for the holiday or getting in a car for a road trip, set your device to airplane mode or turn on “Do Not Disturb” during your transit times. In “Do Not Disturb” mode, you can keep one of your nostalgic ringtones active to allow for critical notifications, ensuring you’re participating in your journey and not tethered to your inbox but also reachable in an emergency.

Tune in, then tune out this holiday season

Sound is a part of identity, and the tone you choose to broadcast during this holiday season will say something about who you are. Whether it’s the childhood thrill of hearing the Nokia tune, the comfort of the iPhone marimba, or just a holiday carol chirping in the background, these all tap into meaningful memories. Leverage that nostalgia with intention by letting your ringtone bring a wink of recognition, but then also know when to step back and shut off your phone. Bask in nostalgia and quality family time this holiday season and set yourself up to enjoy the full warmth of the holidays without interruption.

This story was produced by PeopleWin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.