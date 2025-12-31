Cozy hobbies are the new self-care on TikTok—here’s how to find yours in 2026

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

According to TikTok, “cozy hobbies” are the new self-care—and it’s easy to see why. These low-effort activities like journaling, watercoloring and crocheting invite you to slow down, use your hands and unplug from screens for a while, which is something we all need in this fast-paced, digital world.

While the cooler months naturally call for all things cozy, especially as the days get shorter, evenings grow longer and we spend more time indoors, many people may also experience a dip in mood, often referred to as the winter blues. Cozy hobbies may offer a comforting way to unwind and recharge, not just in winter but throughout 2026, LifeStance Health reports.

Why cozy hobbies matter for mental health

Self-care isn’t just about bubble baths and 10-step skincare routines. It’s also about making time for the things that bring genuine joy and calm. Cozy hobbies often offer a unique kind of emotional nourishment by grounding you in the present moment and gently easing mental overwhelm.

These simple, low-pressure activities may offer potential emotional benefits such as reduced stress, calmer thoughts and a greater sense of routine. For many, they often double as a form of mindfulness, encouraging relaxation while keeping your hands gently engaged. They may also curb mindless scrolling, improve mood and offer a creative outlet for self-expression (one of the lesser-known but impactful ways to support mental well-being).

Perhaps most importantly, cozy hobbies often offer a space to reconnect with parts of yourself you may have set aside, like your inner child, creativity or sense of curiosity.

How to incorporate cozy hobbies

The goal: Find small ways to incorporate enjoyable activities into your daily routine. Most individuals don’t need hours of uninterrupted free time to do this. Often, you can squeeze in these activities for 10 minutes at a time and still reap the potential benefits.

For example, after a long day, instead of plopping yourself in front of the TV or doomscrolling in bed, try coloring, reading a few pages of a novel or piecing together a puzzle. You could also spend your lunch break watercoloring, crocheting a few stitches or working on a crossword.

Think of these hobbies as little self-care pauses, not another task to check off your list.

Cozy hobbies ideas

Hobbies are not one-size-fits-all. So, it may take some experimenting to find which type of activity most resonates with you.

Pro tip: Think back to what you enjoyed doing as a kid. Chances are, you would still love the activity as an adult.

Whatever hobby you choose, start small. There’s no need to buy expensive supplies or elaborate setups.

If you’re looking for inspiration, TikTok is full of cozy hobby ideas that feel like a hug. Here are a few to try:

Junk journaling

Crocheting

Knitting

Coloring

Paint-by-numbers

Embroidery

Jewelry making

Puzzles

Reading fiction

Watercoloring

Building LEGO sets

Sewing

Lastly, remember that the purpose of having a cozy hobby is not necessarily to be “good” at it. Rather, it’s about how engaging in the activity makes you feel.

The takeaway

The rise of cozy hobbies may show just how much, as a collective, we are craving opportunities to slow down, put away our phones and do something fun and creative with our hands. Whether it’s crocheting a scarf, making friendship bracelets or embroidering a pillow, these cozy hobbies may help us do just that.

The lifestyle suggestions shared in this article are not intended to replace clinical care. Individual experiences may vary. For mental health concerns, please consult a licensed professional.

This story was published by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.