8 fun ways to keep your dog entertained indoors when it’s freezing outside

Przemek Iciak // Shutterstock

It’s easy to feel like you’re lacking as a pet parent when it’s frigid out. As much as dogs need exercise and mental stimulation, sometimes winter gets in the way of the usual outdoor adventuring. But have no fear: It’s possible to keep your dog from going stir-crazy when you’re spending more time than you would like indoors.

This means focusing on mental exercise instead of physical exercise, and remembering that quality time with your dog is what really matters. Below, Kinship shares eight ideas for indoor activities you can enjoy with your dog.

Play together

If your dog likes to play, now is the time to be the most willing play buddy ever. Fetch and tug can be played inside, and so can hide-and-seek. Maybe even make an indoor obstacle course for your dog. It doesn’t matter so much what you play as long as you are engaging your dog in a fun activity.

Train together

Teaching tricks such as high-five, crawl, sit pretty, spin and unwind, or hoop jumping gives your dog plenty of mental stimulation and is usually fun to show off later, too.

Practical cues, such as “heel,” “down,” “stay,” and “leave it,” are so useful that teaching them or brushing up on them will be time well spent. Most dogs enjoy training if it is done in a positive, humane way. Your dog gets treats for being right and has your undivided attention — a total win.

Massage time

If your dog loves physical contact, days stuck inside can be great opportunities for dog massages. Basic massage instructions can be found on YouTube, or you can just do whatever you know your dog already likes. For dogs that love to be brushed, a snow day can be an opportunity to spend a significant amount of time maintaining their coat. If your dog dislikes being brushed, it’s probably wise to skip it on days that are already a bummer because of being stuck inside.

Surprise toys

Most dogs love receiving new toys or things to chew on. Consider this a great time to bring out a new toy or two, or even something extra special to chew on. Though these items can be expensive, you will get your money’s worth out of them during the bad weather, when your dog doesn’t have as much to do as usual.

Stuffed Kongs

Stuffing a Kong with food can help your dog stay happily occupied for a long time. Put some treats in along with regular food, and consider freezing it so that it will last longer. Many dogs can spend 30 to 45 minutes extracting food from a well-stuffed Kong. If your dog takes no time at all to empty one, it may be a good time to start freezing them or making them harder to empty in other ways.

Food puzzles

Make life more interesting for your dog by feeding them with a food puzzle toy. Many products present challenges for dogs as they must work to get the food. There’s no better time to start feeding dogs this way on a regular basis than during a snowstorm.

Arrange playdates

If your dog has a good canine buddy who can visit for an indoor play session, send an invitation right away. This may only work if the other dog lives really close and can safely walk over during icy or snowy conditions, but if luck is on your side in this regard, take advantage of it. Only invite another dog over if you know that they will play nicely indoors and won’t have issues over space, food, or toys.

Go outside (when safe)

Decide if it is reasonable to be outside safely for longer than quick potty breaks. It may feel like it’s way too cold, but some dogs might be able to tolerate it quite well.

Larger dogs with thicker coats will likely have an easier time handling unusually low temperatures, but even breeds that are supposedly good in the cold may find it challenging if they are used to much warmer weather. Only brave the cold if it’s safe for you and your dog to do so.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until you can return to your normal activities. In the meantime, do what you can to make your dog’s days as interesting and full of fun as possible.

