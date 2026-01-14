Yard-core! Superfans show team spirit through lawn art

Herb Swanson // Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

You may think that a lawn is just grass that needs regular mowing and maintenance. But for superfans of the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and other favorite teams, a lawn is something used as a billboard for loyalty, team rivalry, and plain old fun.

With the sports team lawn logo trend, homeowners take fandom to a whole new level, LawnStarter reports. According to Luke Lorick, president of Tailgating Challenge and founder of National Tailgating Day, the fan experience has steadily intensified over the years.

“It started with flags and now … (fans even) decorate their lawn to ensure everyone knows the team they support.” That’s the energy fans are channeling today. And it has taken root not just in tailgate-heavy college towns but also in suburban neighborhoods.

Lawn Art for Superfans of All Ages

At Heathwood Assisted Living, on days when the Buffalo Bills are playing, you’ll hear the clapping and cheering of its decked-out residents and staff as they support their team.

That excitement is even more intense with the Bills in the AFC playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Tabitha Kennedy, activities director at Heathwood, said the residents have been watching the Bills’ games “for many, many years.”

Aged between 70 and 100, most are lifelong Bills superfans and are likely among the oldest members — you might even say godfathers — of the Bills Mafia.

The residents’ celebratory energy is so infectious that even the younger-generation staff loves watching Bills games with them.

“We just get together and watch it together. They all have their Bills gear on,” Kennedy said.

During the playoffs, Kennedy (who grew up as a Bills fan herself) holds special events for the residents of the assisted living facility.

“We have the Bills’ Billieve banner that we hang. Residents love to take pictures of (our life-size) Josh Allen” in the hallway.

So when they celebrated Assisted Living Week in September 2025, which coincided with the Bills’ season opener, Kennedy took their superfandom a step further.

She hired Brian Koperski, owner of Bricks Lawn Art and fellow diehard fan of the Buffalo Bills, to paint a giant Bills logo on the lawn.

It was a complete surprise for the residents. And when word got out, “Even families were coming here to take pictures with their loved ones, so that meant a lot,” Kennedy added.

The Art and Science Behind Lawn Logo Painting

Commercial sponsorship logos have been painted on college football fields for at least a few decades in postseason play. And while no one knows for sure when fans started painting logos on their lawns, the idea has gained popularity in recent years as the internet and social media have helped make it a trend.

David Daud, owner of Destyn Designs in Philadelphia, witnessed how the sports team lawn logo trend took off. In 2022, before the Eagles went to the Super Bowl, he also started creating lawn “jawns” (Philly slang for any person, place, or thing). And they were a huge hit.

“Every year since then, they have been getting more and more popular. I get contacted four to five times a week during the regular season, and 100 times during the playoffs,” Daud said.

Daud’s phone no doubt is ringing a lot as the Eagles are the NFC East champions.

Some of Daud’s work, which he shares on his Instagram account (@datdudedave21), has been featured by several news channels, including NBC and CBS, especially during last year’s playoff season.

At first glance, painting a logo on grass might seem as simple as grabbing a can of spray paint and going to town. In reality, it’s a mix of sports passion, artistic precision, and turf science all rolled into one.

Timing

Lawn logo painting is all about timing. Most lawn artists recommend working on freshly mowed, dry grass so the paint sticks evenly to the blades.

“Dry weather and any temperature above 40 degrees is ideal,” said Koperski.

If rain is in the forecast, it’s best to paint at least a day before it rains or wait until the weather is clear to help the paint set and prevent smudging.

But Koperski has painted in rainy conditions many times without any issues. “I use athletic field aerosol spray paint that is not affected by rain. If you’re using water-based paint through a bigger sprayer, heavy rain could wash away the paint immediately.”

To get the most out of your logo, time it to coincide with the sports season.

“Playoffs would be the best time for baseball,” shared Daud. “For football, it’s all season long, especially the playoffs.”

Paint Selection

Pros use turf-safe paints designed specifically for grass, which coat the blades without seeping into the soil. This keeps the design bold and visible while protecting the lawn. But paint selection still depends on the lawn painter.

Koperski uses Pioneer Athletics Game Day aerosol field paint. “It is made for grass and used by many ground crews across the country.”

On the other hand, Daud uses regular spray paint. His trick: “I don’t saturate the grass so much that it will affect it.”

Stenciling

Daud, who has been an artist for 25 years, is confident painting lawn logos freehand, as is Koperski.

But if you’re not comfortable painting completely freehand, try stenciling. You can buy or cut out large stencils of the design, which, in Lorick’s experience, makes the process easier.

“If you have never painted a lawn before, get one of those lawn painting kits,” Lorick advised. “I’m all about taking the guesswork out to prevent using incorrect team colors or using a product that may kill your lawn. You want to make sure your team is properly represented on gameday!”

“We only need to follow a few simple steps, like laying the template on the yard, spraying the different team colors, and removing the template. Then, voilà! We now have the ultimate team spirit lawn.”

Lifespan

If your lawn is healthy, the painted logo will look brighter and last longer. The lifespan of your lawn art painting also depends on how quickly your grass grows.

Koperski said that his lawn painting won’t wash away with rain, but it will fade over time as the lawn is mowed.

Daud added, “They could last anywhere from two to eight weeks in the spring. In the winter, they could last up to three months or two lawn mows.”

Popular Team Logo Designs for Lawns

Saturdays in fall practically guarantee a flood of lawns painted with giant sports team logos like those of the Buffalo Bills or the Philadelphia Eagles, college mascots like the Florida gator, or bold block letters like Georgia’s ”G” or the Ohio State ”O” big enough to be seen from Google Earth.

And it’s not just for the big leagues. Even high school teams are catching on. Parents love surprising their kids by having their school’s mascot painted on the lawn before a big playoff game.

“To me, creating a lawn jawn is like a big puzzle,” explained Daud. “Each piece has to be proportional to the next piece, and so on, and so forth. Then, before you know it, you get a beautiful piece of art, anywhere from 10 to 35 feet.”

Note: If you’re worried about sports logos on lawns violating any trademark laws, Daud said it isn’t an issue. “I’ve actually painted for some of the employees of the Philadelphia Eagles, and there hasn’t ever been a problem with the trademark.”

Prep, Painting, and Damage Prevention

Like any good paint job, the secret to a sharp lawn logo is in the prep work.

When used properly, turf paint is safe and temporary. Think of it as temporary hair dye for your lawn — it’s flashy, but safe, and eventually grows out.

Still, these smart steps can help you paint grass without ruining it:

Mow before painting : Mow your lawn before painting it. Koperski recommends mowing the lawn 2 inches or shorter. “The paint will look the best and last the longest that way.”

: Mow your lawn before painting it. Koperski recommends mowing the lawn 2 inches or shorter. “The paint will look the best and last the longest that way.” Water lightly: Some pros recommend watering the lawn lightly the day before so the turf is hydrated just enough and ready to hold color.

Some pros recommend watering the lawn lightly the day before so the turf is hydrated just enough and ready to hold color. Use turf-safe paints : Unlike spray paints you can buy from hardware stores, these lawn paints are non-toxic and safe for use on grass. Koperski recommends athletic field paint, which does not hurt the lawn.

: Unlike spray paints you can buy from hardware stores, these lawn paints are non-toxic and safe for use on grass. Koperski recommends athletic field paint, which does not hurt the lawn. Secure the edges (for stencils): Place small weights on the outer edges of the stencil to keep it in place while painting.

Place small weights on the outer edges of the stencil to keep it in place while painting. Avoid over-saturating: Too much paint can block sunlight and stress the blades.

With the right prep and care, the only thing left behind is team pride, not lawn damage.

DIY vs. Professional Lawn Logo Painting

Lawn logo painting is a great way to surprise guests at a backyard watch party, show off school pride before a Friday night game, or even celebrate a special occasion.

But should you go DIY or hire a pro?

DIY Lawn Painting

With a little creativity, a stencil (which you can buy online or make yourself), and turf-safe paint, DIY enthusiasts can create a decent design for under $50.

The downside of DIY is that precision can be very tricky. Without practice, your crisp “team logo” can end up looking like abstract art.

Best for: Fans looking for a quick, on-time boost of spirit.

Professional Lawn Painting

On the other hand, professional services can give you a stadium-quality logo.

Daud shared how his craft has gotten better over time.

“At first, it would take me up to three hours to do one, but since I’ve done so many, it now only takes me 35 minutes for a regular logo and 45 for a throwback (bigger, old logo), and this can be up to 20 feet.”

The price depends on the size of the logo, as well as the colors and complexity of the design. Koperski said, “Jobs range from $200 to a couple of thousand, depending on what and where I am painting.”

For Daud, it can be as low as $200 for a regular logo, while a throwback logo can go as high as $500.

Best for: Fans who want clean lines, perfect colors, and something that’ll wow neighbors.

At the end of the day, lawn painting is about showing passion, and whether you do it yourself or hire someone, the effects are unforgettable.

A Healthy Lawn Is the Secret to a Striking Lawn Logo

Painted lawns are making their mark as the ultimate fan statement. The lawn painting craze isn’t just about bold colors and logos. It’s about community, tradition, and showing pride in a way that turns heads.

