How much does assisted living cost? A state-by-state guide

The national average cost of assisted living is $5,830 per month, but what families actually pay depends on location, apartment size, and care needs. Some communities charge one all-inclusive monthly rate, while others use tiered or a la carte pricing that adjusts as needs change. Understanding how assisted living costs are structured helps caregivers compare options, plan, and weigh overall value, not just price, when choosing the right community for a loved one. Below, A Place for Mom shares what you need to know about the costs of assisted living.

Key Takeaways

Assisted living costs typically range from about $4,000 to nearly $8,000 per month, according to A Place for Mom’s proprietary data, depending on the state, apartment size, and level of care required.

according to A Place for Mom’s proprietary data, depending on the state, apartment size, and level of care required. Pricing models vary by community, with assisted living costs offered as all-inclusive, tiered, or a la carte monthly fees.

with assisted living costs offered as all-inclusive, tiered, or a la carte monthly fees. Care needs and apartment size drive assisted living costs more than amenities, making personal support needs a key pricing factor.

making personal support needs a key pricing factor. Understanding assisted living cost details upfront helps caregivers compare value and avoid surprises as a loved one’s needs change.

Monthly assisted living costs by state

Depending on the state, the average cost of assisted living ranges from about $4,000 to almost $8,000 per month, according to A Place for Mom’s proprietary data.

Location greatly affects price because regulations and the cost of living vary considerably throughout the country. A community located in a large metropolitan area, near a desirable destination, or in an area with a higher cost of living is often more expensive. This is especially true in states that have many luxury assisted living communities, such as New York.

The table below lists the average monthly cost of assisted living in each state.

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The most and least expensive states for assisted living

Assisted living costs vary significantly across the U.S. due to factors such as availability and differences in the cost of living. Prices for assisted living are highest in Washington, D.C., and lowest in Alabama.

See the 10 most expensive and 10 least expensive states for assisted living in the graphics below.

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What’s included in the cost of assisted living?

Typically, the base fee and other up-front costs of assisted living include the following:

Housing (rent and utilities)

Three nutritious meals a day, plus snacks

Help with activities of daily living (ADLs)

Housekeeping and landscaping services (to reduce household responsibilities)

Programming and activities

Care coordination

Transportation to medical appointments

Assisted living costs for couples

It’s common for an assisted living community to add a second-person fee to the bill for couples who live in the same assisted living apartment. The national median cost of this fee in assisted living is about $1,200 per month, per A Place for Mom’s proprietary data. Beyond the second-person fee, your loved ones may be charged differently depending on their individual health issues and assistance needs.

If your loved ones are planning to live together in assisted living, it’s a good idea to ask prospective communities how they approach fees for couples and whether they offer a couple’s discount.

Assisted living pricing models

While some assisted living communities charge a flat, all-inclusive fee, others use an a la carte or tiered approach.

All-inclusive

In these communities, the monthly fee includes room and board, care services, and all other services and amenities. Costs don’t change if a resident’s needs change over time — as long as the community offers the level of care they need.

A la carte

These communities charge a base fee and add or remove services as residents’ needs change. For example, if your loved one temporarily needs extra assistance with eating or bathing because of an illness or injury, their costs will be higher during that time. Common add-on services include:

Medication assistance

Physical or occupational therapy (provided by a third party)

Beauty shop or other personal grooming services

Parking

Pet rent

Internet

Laundry

Some transportation

Tiered

These communities offer different levels of care at different price points. For example, a lower tier might include help with three ADLs, while a higher tier may support help with five or more ADLs. This approach offers predictable costs while also enabling residents to receive a higher level of care without moving.

Cost transparency in assisted living

Most states require assisted living communities to provide prospective residents with written disclosure of their fees, services, and residency agreement before admission or upon admission to the community, although the specific requirements vary by state.

“Families are sometimes surprised by charges they weren’t expecting,” says A Place for Mom’s Niki Gewirtz, who has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry. “It’s important to understand your loved one’s assistance needs and that they can change over time.” Someone who didn’t need much help in the beginning may get injured and need more help for a short period of time. “The community will charge more for providing more assistance during that period. But the fees weren’t hidden,” says Gewirtz.

Questions to ask about the cost of assisted living

To avoid being surprised by changing fees, ask about a community’s pricing model up front and have a good understanding of your loved one’s assistance needs.

“There are two basic factors that dictate what an assisted living community will cost,” says Gewirtz. “The apartment itself — whether it’s a studio or a two-bedroom — and the additional care fees. It’s not uncommon for families to underestimate how much assistance their loved one requires, whether it’s help with medication, showering, or remembering to eat.”

Gewirtz explains, “A nurse in an assisted living community will typically do an assessment when a resident moves in and again about 30 days after move-in. That’s what determines the level of assistance someone needs.”

Ask the following questions to learn more about how a prospective assisted living community approaches pricing:

How much does assisted living cost per month? Is this cost all-inclusive? If the cost isn’t all-inclusive, what’s included in the base rate? Are there a la carte options to add to the base rate? How much does each of these options cost? Are there pricing tiers for different levels of care? Is there a move-in fee or community fee? If so, how much is it? Is it due all at once, or can we pay for it over time? Does the cost increase annually? How much does pricing vary by floor plan? What happens if my loved one’s care needs change and they need to move to a higher level of care? What happens if our family can no longer pay?

How does the cost of assisted living compare to other types of senior living and care?

According to A Place for Mom’s proprietary cost data, the nationwide average monthly cost of assisted living is about 65% more than the cost of independent living and is less expensive than memory care or a nursing home.

Expect costs to rise incrementally, says Gewirtz. “The cost of assisted living has been going up about 5% per year,” she explains.

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Note: Memory care, assisted living, and independent living costs are A Place for Mom national averages. Nursing home costs are national median estimates from CareScout.

What payment options exist for assisted living?

Families often pay for assisted living using a combination of options that may include:

Finding affordable options for assisted living

Finding the most appropriate and affordable assisted living community can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. The first step is to understand your loved one’s current expenses. Checking an online senior living cost calculator can help families easily itemize those expenses and compare them to the cost of a single monthly payment in an assisted living community.

Once you have a clear picture of what your loved one is spending today, consider talking with someone who can provide experienced insight about the benefits of assisted living and communities in your area. At an average monthly cost of $5,830, one year in an assisted living community costs about $69,960. That’s a significant investment, and you and your loved one deserve to feel confident about the community you choose.

FAQs

How much do people spend on assisted living in total?

The median length of stay at an assisted living community is 22 months, according to the National Center for Assisted Living. At $5,830 per month, that’s a total of $128,260.

What’s the move-in fee in assisted living?

The move-in fee, also referred to as the community fee, is a one-time charge similar to a rental deposit for an apartment or house. The national median move-in or community fee for assisted living is about $3,000, according to A Place for Mom’s proprietary data.

This story was produced by A Place for Mom and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.