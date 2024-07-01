

From plumbers to painters: These 10 construction trades employ the most people

Years of schoolwork and desk jobs aren’t for everyone, despite what some high school counselors and policymakers may encourage. The decadeslong push to get more kids to pursue college has left a major employment gap in another set of lucrative and rewarding career paths: skilled trades.

Tens of thousands of job openings occur annually in construction trades like roofing, plumbing, and painting. With minimal entry requirements, paid apprenticeship programs, strong union representation, and opportunities for advancement and entrepreneurship, these occupations have much to offer.

JobTest.org used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify which 10 construction trades employ the most people across the U.S., more clearly identifying the roles representing the industry’s present and future.

Construction jobs pay well compared to others available to those without college degrees. A recent BLS analysis found that the construction industry pays the highest hourly wages to workers with less than a bachelor’s degree and employs nearly 10% of workers in that category.

The median wage for construction trades overall is $25 per hour, or about $12 less per hour than the median for those with a bachelor’s degree. They earn more than some occupations requiring such degrees, like certain technicians and counselors. Moreover, trade jobs come without the burden of college debt, which can amount to tens of thousands of dollars for borrowers and take decades to pay off, particularly among lower post-grad earners. Instead, those pursuing trade jobs can enter paid apprenticeships and training programs, learning on the job while making money.

Common trade jobs may at most require a high school degree or equivalent, but half of the 10 on this list have no formal education requirement. The number of apprenticeship programs is growing, and trainees ultimately receive licenses or other certifications that enable them to work independently. Some go on to found their own small businesses performing their trade.

Between labor shortages and high demand for homes and industrial facilities, construction industry job openings have neared record levels in recent months. Over the next decade, BLS predicts there will be nearly 490,000 job openings annually in construction trades. Despite growing employment opportunities for construction tradespeople, more workers are leaving the construction industry than entering it.

Demand for trade workers can be seasonal, especially those who work outdoors. Many trade jobs require substantial physical labor, which may become more challenging as workers age. Prospective trade workers should plan for the future, saving money for slower months and gearing up to transition to less physical jobs as they age, such as supervising, project management, job cost estimation, or construction product sales.

Historically, trade jobs have been highly dependent on overall economic conditions, facing major slowdowns during recessions and, in many cases, taking longer to recover. This means fewer jobs and fewer working hours for workers who remain. However, trade workers are more insulated from the impact of artificial intelligence than white-collar jobs, which have already been impacted by layoffs from AI.

Future BLS projections and economic studies will better forecast how market conditions and advancing technologies will affect construction trades and their relations to other career paths. For now, though, they offer a promising career path for many Americans.



#10. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

– 2023 employment: 90,860

– Projected 2032 employment: 118,200

– Average annual job openings: 7,900

– Median pay: $55,700 annually ($26.78 per hour)

– Education and training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#9. Sheet metal workers

– 2023 employment: 116,190

– Projected 2032 employment: 126,000

– Average annual job openings: 11,400

– Median pay: $58,780 annually ($28.26 per hour)

– Education and training required: High school diploma or equivalent and apprenticeship



#8. Roofers

– 2023 employment: 135,140

– Projected 2032 employment: 157,600

– Average annual job openings: 12,200

– Median pay: $50,030 annually ($24.05 per hour)

– Education and training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#7. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– 2023 employment: 203,560

– Projected 2032 employment: 197,900

– Average annual job openings: 14,200

– Median pay: $50,720 annually ($24.38 per hour)

– Education and training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#6. Painters, construction, and maintenance

– 2023 employment: 215,910

– Projected 2032 employment: 377,900

– Average annual job openings: 29,300

– Median pay: $47,700 annually ($22.94 per hour)

– Education and training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#5. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– 2023 employment: 436,160

– Projected 2032 employment: 493,600

– Average annual job openings: 42,600

– Median pay: $61,550 annually ($29.59 per hour)

– Education and training required: High school diploma or equivalent and apprenticeship



#4. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– 2023 employment: 450,370

– Projected 2032 employment: 449,200

– Average annual job openings: 38,200

– Median pay: $56,160 annually ($27.00 per hour)

– Education and training required: High school diploma or equivalent and moderate-term on-the-job training



#3. Carpenters

– 2023 employment: 700,290

– Projected 2032 employment: 964,900

– Average annual job openings: 79,500

– Median pay: $56,350 annually ($27.09 per hour)

– Education and training required: High school diploma or equivalent and apprenticeship



#2. Electricians

– 2023 employment: 712,580

– Projected 2032 employment: 811,800

– Average annual job openings: 73,500

– Median pay: $61,590 annually ($29.61 per hour)

– Education and training required: High school diploma or equivalent and apprenticeship



#1. Construction laborers

– 2023 employment: 1,019,090

– Projected 2032 employment: 1,480,500

– Average annual job openings: 129,400

– Median pay: $45,300 annually ($21.78 per hour)

– Education and training required: Short-term on-the-job training

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on jobtest.org and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.